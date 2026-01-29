Loud House and OpenWav Form Strategic Joint Venture to Build the Next-Generation Platform for Talent-Led Commerce and Fan Engagement

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loud House, a next-generation cultural platform focused on transforming talent and IP into scalable global businesses, today announced a strategic joint venture with OpenWav, the leading fan commerce and data platform powering artist and brand monetization. The partnership brings together Loud House’s creative and brand-building capabilities with OpenWav’s institutional-grade commerce, data, and fulfillment infrastructure to create a fully integrated solution for talent-led consumer businesses.

The joint venture unifies creative development, commerce, and first-party fan data into a single operating platform, enabling artists and IP owners to launch, test, and scale products globally with speed, precision, and reduced operational complexity. By combining Loud House’s expertise in brand strategy, merchandising, and experiential IP with OpenWav’s best-in-class technology stack—including direct-to-fan storefronts, CRM, analytics, payments, and on-demand manufacturing—the platform is designed to unlock new revenue streams while preserving brand integrity and maximizing margins.

Together, the companies will deliver a modular, scalable system that supports rapid product launches across apparel, wellness, home, collectibles, and premium limited-run goods. OpenWav’s inventory-light, on-demand production and global fulfillment capabilities allow brands to move quickly without inventory risk, while Loud House ensures creative consistency, cultural relevance, and long-term brand value.

Loud House launched multiple artist-led collaborations throughout 2025 via its Lost Love brand, with a focus on sustainability, ethical sourcing, and reduced environmental impact. These initiatives leveraged limited-run production, on-demand manufacturing, and alternative materials to minimize waste while enabling artists to authentically engage fans through purpose-driven commerce. The Loud House–OpenWav joint venture builds on this foundation, expanding the ability to deliver scalable artist solutions through centralized infrastructure, first-party data, and demand-driven production models.

“This partnership is about building the operating system for modern fan commerce,” said Lauren Wilhelm, Co-Founder and CEO of Loud House. “By pairing Loud House’s creative and commercial capabilities with OpenWav’s data and infrastructure, we’re giving talent and IP owners a repeatable way to launch, learn, and scale—globally and efficiently.”

“This joint venture reflects OpenWav’s belief that the future of artist commerce is direct, data-driven, and built for scale,” said Jaeson Ma, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenWav. “By combining Loud House’s creative vision with OpenWav’s commerce and analytics platform, we’re creating a foundation that allows artists and IP owners to build durable, long-term businesses while maintaining a direct relationship with their fans.”

The joint venture will initially focus on:

Artist and IP commerce at scale: Centralized storefronts, rapid drops, and global fulfillment

Data-driven product innovation: First-party fan data informing design, pricing, and timing

Operational excellence: Standardized playbooks, governance, and performance guardrails

Expanded categories: Beyond traditional merchandise into diversified, non-inventory consumer products

Designed for roster-wide deployment, the platform supports both established and emerging talent, providing flexibility to test premium, experiential, and limited-edition offerings while maintaining a unified backend for analytics, compliance, and reporting.

About Loud House Group

Loud House Group is a next-generation cultural platform focused on building authentic, fan-driven brands across commerce, experiences, and intellectual property. The company partners with artists, creators, and IP owners to develop scalable businesses, owning the customer relationship through dedicated commerce channels and securing rights that drive long-term value.

Through a combination of brand creation, innovative distribution, and strategic partnerships, Loud House Group forges lasting connections that extend beyond traditional fan engagement. Its integrated approach is designed to elevate both the cultural relevance and commercial impact of the brands it builds.

About OpenWav

OpenWav is a fan commerce and data platform that enables artists and brands to monetize direct relationships with fans. The company provides an integrated suite of tools—including direct-to-fan storefronts, payments, CRM, analytics, and on-demand manufacturing—designed to help creators launch, manage, and scale commerce businesses globally.

By combining first-party fan data with flexible, inventory-light infrastructure, OpenWav empowers artists and IP owners to build sustainable, long-term revenue streams while maintaining ownership, transparency, and control over their fan relationships.

