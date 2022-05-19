Lootverse Has Launched the Game Gods and Demons

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#lootnft—Lootverse, the NFT-driven metaverse for grown-ups, has launched its first play-to-earn game. Gods and Demons is an exploration experience, similar to a treasure hunt, where the top three players can receive up to 1,000 USD combined at the end of each week. The first mission involves locating the twenty-one Gods of this fantasy world, which appear randomly across all kingdoms for a short period. To start playing, users must log in or register on the map, then hover around the plots to seek the Gods.





Players must use their agility and strategy skills to get to the top rank. When a God is found, players must speak to them (by commenting) before it disappears. Each God has a rarity level, a frequency of daily apparitions, a specific amount of time they stay in each location, and the respective number of “blessings” (points) they give per comment. Comments cost 0.02 Lootian Tickets (LTT), the redemption currency of Lootverse, but new players with zero balance will be gifted 0.1 LTT upon finding their first God to begin their journey.

The game rules and statistics can be found by searching for Gods and Demons on the map and clicking on the location pin to see the details in the slider. The next mission to be launched will challenge players to fight against the Lootian Demons from the Underworld. James Duchenne, CEO of Loot NFT, the company behind Lootverse, said: “We created Gods and Demons to offer all players the chance to explore Lootverse, while immersing themselves in an exclusive and fun experience. It’s not only a play-to-earn game but a chance to meet a realistic metaverse unlike any other.”

Loot NFT created and developed Lootverse, a gamified parallel world powered by NFTs. Lootverse has 4,880 districts and was carefully designed as a serious game for grown-ups. It has already established its own culture, political system, and economic activity, where users can sign up, exchange their Earthian money for Lootian Credits and buy land, buildings, or units to become Lootizens (citizens of this parallel world). Lootverse was built on Talos, formerly HABN, an Ethereum-based permissioned blockchain with a Proof of Authority consensus.

