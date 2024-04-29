Loop Media Selected by RadNet to Provide Ad Sales Services, Branded Channels, and Customized Signage Across RadNetTV

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming CTV platform that provides curated music videos, sports highlights, news, premium entertainment channels and digital signage for businesses, and RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced that Loop Media has been selected by RadNet to power RadNet’s RadNetTV Channel throughout its network of 366 imaging centers.





Loop Media’s ad sales services and technology stack were selected by RadNet, who was searching for a reliable and consistent technology partner with capability to deliver programmatic ad sales, personalized RadNet branded channels, and customized signage, as well as provide a robust platform for RadNet’s own content to be streamed across the RadNetTV imaging network venues. RadNetTV is a network of TVs in RadNet’s imaging locations in seven states, which broadcasts original, entertaining and educational programming to its patients and guests, with an estimated viewership of over ten-million each year.

“Our selection of Loop® provides the logical next step for RadNetTV,” said Paul Colacchio, Vice President of Communications and PR at RadNet. “We are able to leverage Loop Media’s technology, experience and people to monetize our TV network and further define and promote our brand with a highly personalized entertainment offering.”

“Our relationship with RadNet demonstrates Loop’s commitment to partnering with companies seeking to extract the most value from their entertainment content streamed to their existing network of venues,” said Jon Niermann, Founder, Loop Media, Inc. “Loop Media is able to effectively and efficiently curate entertainment channels for our Partner Platform clients geared towards a company’s patients, customers, staff, and others, in a very cost-effective way and use our ad tech stack to deliver programmatic ad demand to those channels.”

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop®”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading connected television (CTV) / streaming / digital out-of-home TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, providing music videos, news, sports, and entertainment channels through its Loop® TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop® Player.

Loop® TV’s digital video content is streamed to millions of viewers in CTV / streaming / digital out of home locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports, among many other venues in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Loop® TV is fueled by one of the largest and most important premium short-form entertainment libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers, branded content, and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a wide variety of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos, and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from programmatic and direct advertising, and subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc., is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services and related information technology solutions (including artificial intelligence) in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 366 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Florida and Arizona. Together with affiliated radiologists, including full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has approximately 9,700 employees. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com

