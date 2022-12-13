<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Loop Media Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

– Q4 Revenue up 5x YoY to $12.2 Million; FY2022 Revenue up 6x to $30.8 million –

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media” or “Loop” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses and consumers, is reporting financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Summary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 vs. Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Revenue increased 5x to $12.2 million.
  • Gross profit increased significantly to $4.7 million, while gross margin also increased significantly to 38.5%.
  • Net loss was $14.6 million or $(0.28) per share, compared to a loss of $13.1 million or $(0.31) per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) remained relatively flat at $(2.7) million.
  • As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 18,240 quarterly active units, or QAUs, operating on its platform.

Summary Fiscal Year 2022 vs. Fiscal Year 2021

  • Revenue increased 6x to $30.8 million.
  • Gross profit increased significantly to $11.4 million, while gross margin more than doubled to 36.9%.
  • Net loss was $29.5 million or $(0.61) per share, compared to a loss of $31.0 million or $(0.76) per share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $(10.3) million compared to $(7.8) million.

Management Commentary

“Fiscal 2022 was a transformative year for Loop as we accelerated into our next phase of growth, capping off the year with a successful public offering and uplist to the NYSE American,” said Jon Niermann, CEO of Loop Media. “Most key financial metrics including revenue and gross margin have expanded significantly, and our growth this year has been exceptional due to increased penetration of Loop Players into the market, as well as the ramp of our Partner Platform business launched in May.

“There are more than 32 million small and medium sized businesses that can leverage our Loop players compared to the 18,000 currently in circulation, which we believe positions us for continued revenue growth, margin expansion, and turning adjusted EBITDA positive in fiscal 2023.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter increased 5x to $12.2 million compared to $2.4 million in the year-ago period. The increase was driven by significantly more Loop Players deployed into the market, as well as the benefit from Loop’s Partner Platform business that was launched in May 2022.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased significantly to $4.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the same period in 2021. Gross margin also increased significantly to 38.5% compared to 8.1% in the year-ago period. The increase was primarily driven by leveraging the increase in revenue with cost of sales and improved advertising revenue productivity generated by Loop players.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the fourth quarter of 2022 were $14.8 million compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in SG&A was primarily due to an increase in headcount, greater customer acquisition and retention spend, and higher public company costs related to the Company’s public offering and up-listing to the NYSE American. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A was reduced significantly as the Company improved its operating leverage.

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million or $(0.28) per share, compared to a loss of $13.1 million or $(0.31) per share for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2022 remained relatively flat at $(2.7) million compared to the same period in 2021.

On September 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $14.1 million compared to $4.2 million on September 30, 2021. The increase was primarily driven by net proceeds from the Company’s sale of common stock of approximately $12.1 million in September 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had total debt of $7.1 million compared to $4.4 million at September 30, 2021.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call today, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss financial and operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

Loop’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: December 13, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcast registration link: here
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-833-630-1956

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.loop.tv/investors.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video and branded entertainment channels for businesses. Through its proprietary “Loop Player” for businesses, Loop Media is a leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos directly to venues out-of-home (“OOH”).

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of consumers in OOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and in 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content from free-ad-supported-television (“FAST”) and from subscription offerings.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv.

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s expected 2023 results, ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including “will,” “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimate,” “should,” and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Non-GAAP Measures

Loop Media uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and quarterly active units or QAUs, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company’s business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Loop Media’s financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The tables below provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

The Company defines an “active unit” as (i) an ad-supported Loop Player (or DOOH location using our ad-supported service through our “Loop for Business” application or using a DOOH venue-owned computer screening our content) that is online, playing content, and has checked into the Loop analytics system at least once in the 90-day period or (ii) a DOOH location customer using our paid subscription service at any time during the 90-day period. The Company uses “QAU” to refer to the number of such active units during such period.

LOOP MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

September 30, 2021

ASSETS

Current assets
Cash $

14,071,914

 

$

4,162,548

 

Accounts receivable, net

12,590,970

 

1,571,226

 

Inventory

17,669

 

223,048

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,478,897

 

1,662,843

 

Content assets – current

745,633

 

850,263

 

Total current assets

28,905,083

 

8,469,928

 

Non-current assets
Deposits

63,889

 

34,289

 

Content assets – non current

678,659

 

365,360

 

Property and equipment, net

1,633,169

 

38,936

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

76,696

 

237,094

 

Intangible assets, net

590,333

 

702,778

 

Goodwill

 

1,970,321

 

Total non-current assets

3,042,746

 

3,348,778

 

Total assets $

31,947,829

 

$

11,818,706

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities
Accounts payable $

7,453,801

 

$

1,147,585

 

Accrued liabilities

5,620,873

 

434,858

 

Accrued royalties

4,559,088

 

633,463

 

Payable on acquisition

250,125

 

250,125

 

License content liabilities – current

1,092,819

 

985,000

 

Note payable – current

 

25,714

 

Deferred Income

140,764

 

191,331

 

Convertible debt related party – current, net

 

530,226

 

Lease liability – current

75,529

 

167,101

 

Total current liabilities

19,192,999

 

4,365,403

 

Non-current liabilities
Non-revolving line of credit, related party

2,575,753

 

 

Non-revolving line of credit

4,524,985

 

 

Convertible debt – related party, less current portion, net

 

2,458,194

 

Convertible debt, less current portion, net

 

404,319

 

Note payable – non-current

 

460,924

 

Derivative liability

 

1,058,633

 

Lease liability

 

75,530

 

Total non-current liabilities

7,100,738

 

4,457,600

 

Total liabilities

26,293,737

 

8,823,003

 

 
Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 
Stockholders’ equity
Series B Convertible Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 3,333,334 shares authorized, 0 and 200,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Liquidation preference of $1.50 per share before any payment to Series A Preferred or Common stock

 

20

 

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value, 105,555,556 shares authorized, 56,381,209 and 44,490,003 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively

5,638

 

4,449

 

Additional paid in capital

101,970,318

 

69,833,650

 

Accumulated deficit

(96,321,864

)

(66,842,416

)

Total stockholders’ equity

5,654,092

 

2,995,703

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $

31,947,829

 

$

11,818,706

 

LOOP MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 
 

Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

 
Revenue $

12,152,840

 

$

2,409,145

 

Cost of revenue

7,471,921

 

2,215,087

 

Gross profit

4,680,919

 

194,058

 

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

14,824,108

 

5,121,464

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

1,970,321

 

8,815,724

 

Total operating expenses

16,794,429

 

13,937,188

 

 
Loss from operations

(12,113,510

)

(13,743,130

)

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income

 

1,470

 

Interest expense

(1,643,271

)

(246,635

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(1,153,219

)

(13,905

)

Gain (Loss) on settlement of obligation, net

 

(1,100

)

Change in fair value of derivatives

349,935

 

159,017

 

Other income

 

2,728

 

Total other income (expense)

(2,446,555

)

(98,425

)

Loss before income taxes
Income tax (expense)/benefit

1,727

 

714,742

 

Net loss

(14,558,338

)

$

(13,126,813

)

 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share

(0.28

)

$

(0.31

)

 
Weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding

51,452,458

 

42,474,397

 

LOOP MEDIA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Years ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

 
Revenue $

30,832,796

 

$

5,069,149

 

Cost of revenue

19,450,398

 

4,165,066

 

Gross profit

11,382,398

 

904,083

 

 
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative

34,179,050

 

20,333,216

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

1,970,321

 

11,206,523

 

Total operating expenses

36,149,371

 

31,539,739

 

 
Loss from operations

(24,766,973

)

(30,635,656

)

 
Other income (expense)
Interest income

200

 

10,123

 

Interest expense

(3,620,212

)

(1,690,552

)

Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt, net

(1,607,782

)

564,481

 

Gain (Loss) on settlement of obligation, net

 

(1,100

)

Change in fair value of derivatives

514,643

 

159,017

 

Other income

 

4,279

 

Total other expense

(4,713,151

)

(953,752

)

Loss before income taxes
Income tax benefit

676

 

614,912

 

Net loss

(29,479,448

)

$

(30,974,496

)

 
Basic and diluted net loss per common share

(0.61

)

$

(0.76

)

 
Weighted average number of basic and diluted common shares outstanding

48,167,932

 

40,807,445

 

 

LOOP MEDIA, INC.

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Year ended September 30,

 

 

2022

 

2021

GAAP net loss $

(29,479,448

)

$

(30,974,496

)

Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:
Interest expense

3,620,212

 

1,690,552

 

Interest income

(200

)

(10,123

)

Depreciation and amortization expense*

1,592,458

 

2,557,959

 

Income tax benefit

(676

)

(614,912

)

Stock-based compensation**

9,355,342

 

8,374,265

 

Non-recurring uplist expense

1,575,000

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

1,970,321

 

11,206,523

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

1,607,782

 

 

Change in fair value of derivative

(514,643

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

(10,273,852

)

$

(7,770,232

)

 
* Includes amortization of content license assets.
** Includes options, RSUs and warrants
 
 

Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021

GAAP net loss $

(14,558,338

)

$

(13,126,813

)

Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:
Interest expense

1,643,271

 

246,635

 

Interest income

 

(1,470

)

Depreciation and amortization expense*

463,756

 

702,484

 

Income tax benefit

(1,727

)

(714,742

)

Stock-based compensation**

5,407,070

 

1,337,466

 

Non-recurring uplist expense

1,575,000

 

 

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

1,970,321

 

8,815,724

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

1,153,219

 

 

Change in fair value of derivative

(349,935

)

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

(2,697,363

)

$

(2,740,716

)

* Includes amortization of content license assets.
** Includes options, RSUs and warrants

 

Contacts

Loop Media Investor Contact
Sean Mansouri, CFA | Elevate IR

ir@loop.tv

Loop Media Press Contact
Jon Lindsay Phillips

Loop@phillcomm.global

