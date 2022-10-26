Lone Star Analysis Earns Recognition in Dallas Business Journal’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards

Annual list honors the top 101 companies in DFW

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lone Star Analysis, a trusted provider of leading-edge predictive and prescriptive analytics, and guided artificial intelligence solutions, has been named a best place to work in the DFW area, by the Dallas Business Journal.

“Lone Star takes great pride in creating an amazing work environment. Our Five C’s (collaboration, colleagues, challenge, cause, and culture) are the guiding principles of our organization,” said Davey Brooks, Vice President, Human Capital Management & HR, Lone Star Analysis. “But the passion, dedication, commitment and conviction of our team members are what result in Lone Star being a best place to work.”

The nomination process begins with five size categories: micro, small, medium, large, and extra-large, based on employee number. Lone Star Analysis was included on the prestigious list in the medium category, comprised of companies with 50 to 249 employees. Only 29 other companies made the medium category list for cultivating a superior workplace environment. Inclusion in this year’s group was based on an indexed score from employee responses to a survey conducted by Quantum Workplace.

The employee survey results revealed that Lone Star fosters an enjoyable work environment that produces highly engaged team members. Additionally, the company offers superior benefits, ranking exceptionally high when benchmarked against other finalists. Respondents also gave Lone Star high marks for providing professional growth and career development opportunities. Employees said they feel valued and heard by senior leaders, which epitomizes the personality, attitude and culture of Lone Star.

Lone Star Analysis is a Dallas-based provider of applied decision intelligence and engineering solutions. We harness predictive and prescriptive analytics, artificial intelligence and inherent knowledge to enhance innovation, create economic strength, and make the world safer. Since 2004, organizations have trusted Lone Star to deliver actionable answers to complex problems in manufacturing, aerospace, defense, energy, logistics, transportation and more.

