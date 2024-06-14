Lonch: The Virtual Workplace App Standing Alone, with No Upfront Costs and No Serious Competition

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the Wild West of virtual workplace startups, competitors gasp for breath while treading water.





On the other end of this negative equation, Collaborators and creators alike search in vain for a luster to polish. They are instead left to twist in an “assembly-still-required” tailwind that stunts growth while leaving clients with questions instead of answers.

Converting everything from black-and-white to color is Lonch, the virtual collaborative-entrepreneurial workspace-crowdfunding-social marketplace platform harnessing the power of its established operational framework.

Without qualification, Lonch checks all the boxes and touches all the bases as it allows creators and collaborators to apply their bandwidth to success, rather than letting them loose to bump into things in the dark. Lonch revolves around a single mission—giving users the tools to turn ideas into products; before delivering them to the marketplace; while nurturing a loyal customer base.

“We don’t like to boast—OK, we like to boast, because we have a superior platform,” said Lonch CEO Christopher Gulliver. “Lonch goes way beyond connecting the dots and leaving no stone unturned. We’re all about the giving, rather than the taking, because when our clients win, we win.”

Sure, there are plenty of other options out there, including Braintrust, Fiverr, Kickstarter, LinkedIn, Huddle Works, Republic and Upwork. But when the rubber meets the road, Lonch is the lone platform left standing when it comes to establishing the benchmark for:

Product Validation

Product Marketplace

Collaboration Tools

Tools Professional Network

Talent Marketplace

Fundraising

Project Management

Marketplace

No Upfront Cost

Identity Verification

Royalties in Perpetuity

Business Formation

Lonch user Brittani Simms, who is “redefining luxury fashion with heart and soul,” is among the many entrepreneurs excited about Lonch’s upward trajectory. In a post on the app, Brittani wrote, “I’m honored to be a part of this journey at such an early stage! I’m excited for the future of Lonch!”

Lonch unites creators and contributors on a platform that leaves the outdated, 9-to-5, in-office work model behind. Shared connections, skills and trade insights generate royalties. Changing the world, rewiring the economy and establishing trends are everyday success stories that unfold according to your timetable—the when, where and how are all up to you.

And that’s just the beginning of your Lonch story. Right now it’s all, on your mark; get set; succeed!

Lonch in 2023 achieved a major milestone with the launch of its app. Click here to learn more. In 2024, Lonch will expand to include a web-based platform. For General information, visit lonch.io.

About Lonch: Inspired, inclusive and empowered communities of creators and collaborators power Lonch’s Autonomy Economy. The team at Lonch has reimagined the concept of collaboration and generated a new category of teamwork: Crowdfounding. Lonch lets creators and contributors unleash their passion while maintaining a firm foothold on a level playing field—success is enjoyed by all when a product turns a profit.

