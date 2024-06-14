Home Business Wire Lonch: The Virtual Workplace App Standing Alone, with No Upfront Costs and...
Business Wire

Lonch: The Virtual Workplace App Standing Alone, with No Upfront Costs and No Serious Competition

di Business Wire

HARTFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In the Wild West of virtual workplace startups, competitors gasp for breath while treading water.


On the other end of this negative equation, Collaborators and creators alike search in vain for a luster to polish. They are instead left to twist in an “assembly-still-required” tailwind that stunts growth while leaving clients with questions instead of answers.

Converting everything from black-and-white to color is Lonch, the virtual collaborative-entrepreneurial workspace-crowdfunding-social marketplace platform harnessing the power of its established operational framework.

Without qualification, Lonch checks all the boxes and touches all the bases as it allows creators and collaborators to apply their bandwidth to success, rather than letting them loose to bump into things in the dark. Lonch revolves around a single mission—giving users the tools to turn ideas into products; before delivering them to the marketplace; while nurturing a loyal customer base.

“We don’t like to boast—OK, we like to boast, because we have a superior platform,” said Lonch CEO Christopher Gulliver. “Lonch goes way beyond connecting the dots and leaving no stone unturned. We’re all about the giving, rather than the taking, because when our clients win, we win.”

Sure, there are plenty of other options out there, including Braintrust, Fiverr, Kickstarter, LinkedIn, Huddle Works, Republic and Upwork. But when the rubber meets the road, Lonch is the lone platform left standing when it comes to establishing the benchmark for:

  • Product Validation
  • Product Marketplace
  • Collaboration Tools
  • Professional Network
  • Talent Marketplace
  • Fundraising
  • Project Management
  • Marketplace
  • No Upfront Cost
  • Identity Verification
  • Royalties in Perpetuity
  • Business Formation

Lonch user Brittani Simms, who is “redefining luxury fashion with heart and soul,” is among the many entrepreneurs excited about Lonch’s upward trajectory. In a post on the app, Brittani wrote, “I’m honored to be a part of this journey at such an early stage! I’m excited for the future of Lonch!”

Lonch unites creators and contributors on a platform that leaves the outdated, 9-to-5, in-office work model behind. Shared connections, skills and trade insights generate royalties. Changing the world, rewiring the economy and establishing trends are everyday success stories that unfold according to your timetable—the when, where and how are all up to you.

And that’s just the beginning of your Lonch story. Right now it’s all, on your mark; get set; succeed!

Lonch in 2023 achieved a major milestone with the launch of its app. Click here to learn more. In 2024, Lonch will expand to include a web-based platform. For General information, visit lonch.io.

About Lonch: Inspired, inclusive and empowered communities of creators and collaborators power Lonch’s Autonomy Economy. The team at Lonch has reimagined the concept of collaboration and generated a new category of teamwork: Crowdfounding. Lonch lets creators and contributors unleash their passion while maintaining a firm foothold on a level playing field—success is enjoyed by all when a product turns a profit.

Contacts

Bobby Nims, COO & Founder at Robert.Nims@lonch.io

Articoli correlati

Elliptic Labs Launching Its AI Virtual Proximity Sensor on the New HONOR Magic V Flip Smartphones

Business Wire Business Wire -
OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIVirtualProximitySensor--Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart...
Continua a leggere

Intuit to Acquire Technology from Zendrive

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transaction will enable Intuit Credit Karma to accelerate Karma Drive and help members save on auto insuranceMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Industry Veteran Nick Tuosto Launches GoodGame Advisors

Business Wire Business Wire -
Boutique advisory firm centered on providing trusted advice, leveraging deep vertical experience in Interactive EntertainmentSOQUEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Former Head of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php