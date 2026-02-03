Lōkahi Therapeutics Welcomes the Student Industry Fellows Program at the University of Georgia to the ai² Futures Lab™ Program

LA JOLLA, Calif. & ATHENS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lōkahi Therapeutics today announced the participation of the University of Georgia’s Student Industry Fellows Program in its ai² (actual intelligence) Futures Lab program for the Spring 2026 semester. Through this collaboration, University of Georgia students will engage in applied, real-world biotech and life sciences projects designed to bridge academic learning with industry execution.

The ai² Futures Lab program pairs multidisciplinary student teams with Lōkahi Therapeutics leadership to evaluate emerging assets, explore strategic pathways, and develop market-informed recommendations across discovery, development, and commercialization. The program emphasizes experiential learning, critical thinking, and practical exposure to decision-making within a pharmaceutical innovation environment.

“The ai² Futures Lab is designed to give students meaningful, hands-on experience at the intersection of science, strategy, and execution,” said Brian Peters, SVP, ai² Division, Lōkahi Therapeutics. “We are excited to welcome the Industry Fellows at the University of Georgia to the program this semester and look forward to the perspective, rigor, and curiosity they bring to real-world challenges.”

University of Georgia’s participation is supported through the Office of University Experiential Learning, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to applied education and industry engagement.

“This collaboration represents the type of experiential opportunity we strive to create for our students,” said Andrew H. Potter, Director, Office of University Experiential Learning and Head of the Student Industry Fellows Program, University of Georgia. “The ai² Futures Lab allows students to apply their academic training in a professional setting while gaining insight into the complexities of innovation within the life sciences sector.”

The partnership builds on Lōkahi Therapeutics’ broader mission to cultivate future leaders by exposing students to authentic industry problems and mentorship from experienced professionals.

“Programs like the ai² Futures Lab create a powerful learning environment by combining academic talent with industry context,” said Erik Emerson, CEO, Lōkahi Therapeutics. “We are proud to collaborate with the University of Georgia’s Student Industry Fellows Program and support students as they develop skills that will serve them well beyond the classroom.”

The ai² Futures Lab continues to expand its academic partnerships nationwide, connecting universities with Lōkahi Therapeutics’ innovation platform to advance both education and early-stage strategic thinking in the life sciences.

About Lōkahi Therapeutics

Lōkahi Therapeutics is focused on advancing innovative therapeutic opportunities through disciplined evaluation, strategic development, and collaborative discovery. Through initiatives like the ai² Futures Lab, Lōkahi integrates emerging talent into real-world problem-solving to help shape the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit us at www.lokahithera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” and “will” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. These statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made, and Apimeds undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results anticipated by Apimeds will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect Apimeds’ actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect Apimeds’ results include, but are not limited to, the ability of Apimeds to raise additional capital to finance its operations (whether through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, strategic collaborations or otherwise); risks relating to Apimeds’ ability to advance its product candidate and successfully complete clinical trials; risks relating to its ability to hire and retain qualified personnel; and the additional risk factors described in Apimeds’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 as filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025 (as amended on May 2, 2025).

Media Contact:

Brian Peters

SVP, ai² Division

brian@lokahithera.com