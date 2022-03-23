Logz.io Announces Support for AWS for Games

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logz.io™, a leading open source observability platform for modern DevOps teams, today announced support for the AWS for Games initiative from Amazon Web Services (AWS) to simplify the process of developing and running games for gaming industry observability customers.

AWS for Games is an initiative featuring services and solutions from AWS and AWS Partners, built specifically for Games customers. The initiative makes it easier for game developers, publishers, and platforms to select the right tools and partners to build, run, and grow their games. For customers looking to accelerate deployments with solution-specific support, AWS for Games also identifies dedicated AWS Game Tech industry specialists, AWS services, and leading AWS Partners in each solution area. Logz.io is available in five AWS regions, supporting integrations to over 38 AWS services.

Game developers are challenged when it comes to gathering deep telemetry data in their games. Milliseconds matter! How do you manage to keep your overhead low while minimizing data gaps to help you understand players’ in-game experience at scale? Logz.io’s cloud-native observability platform enables gaming industry engineers to use the best open source tools to monitor and troubleshoot their games and supporting infrastructure; allowing teams to understand how many servers, how many players, and on which platform are impacted at any given time. Companies including Unity and Mediatonic use Logz.io to increase productivity, reduce MTTR, and improve player experience.

Logz.io has helped Unity save valuable engineering time that was previously spent on manual and inefficient operational logging tasks. Moving to a centralized and hosted logging solution that offers proactive analysis tools, the Unity team is now able to gain more visibility into the data, identify and uncover issues that would otherwise have gone unnoticed, and ultimately, better differentiate between noise and signals. Using Logz.io, Unity can identify and troubleshoot issues faster, ultimately boosting development and facilitating faster delivery.

“Launching and running games is not easy. Some games scale from zero to millions of users in no time. By adding observability early in the design of a game, it can help teams improve time to identify and troubleshoot performance issues,” said Tomer Levy, Chief Executive Officer at Logz.io. “Combining our leading open-source observability platform with the services and solutions available through AWS for Games will help our mutual gaming customers tackle difficult challenges, from supporting game launches to handling customer issues when critical transactions fail.”

Logz.io also recently achieved an AWS Security Competency. This designation reflects Logz.io’s deep technical expertise and proven success helping customers elevate and enhance their security in the cloud.

About Logz.io

Logz.io is a leading cloud-native observability platform that enables engineers to use the best open source tools in the market without the complexity of operating, managing, and scaling them. Logz.io offers four products: Log Management built on ELK, Infrastructure Monitoring based on Prometheus, Distributed Tracing based on Jaeger, and an ELK-based Cloud SIEM. These are offered as fully managed, integrated cloud services designed to help engineers monitor, troubleshoot and secure their distributed cloud workloads more effectively. Engineering driven companies like Siemens, Unity and ZipRecruiter use Logz.io to simplify monitoring and security workflows, increasing developer productivity, reducing time to resolve issues, and increasing the performance and security of their mission-critical applications.

Contacts

Kerry Pillion



kerry.pillion@logz.io

Press Contact

Franki Darnold



logz@walkersands.com