LogRhythm Partners with SentinelOne to Accelerate Prevention, Detection and Response for Enterprise Environments

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LogRhythm, the company empowering security teams to defend against an ever-evolving threat landscape today announced its partnership with SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company. Together, LogRhythm and SentinelOne provide an integrated enterprise security solution to prevent, detect, and respond to threats in your environment. The combined solution streamlines security operations and improves response workflow, helping overwhelmed security teams cut through the noise and gain precise insights into cybersecurity threats.

Legacy solutions have been unable to keep up with the speed, sophistication, and scope of attacks, in which organizations lack the context and global visibility necessary to address these challenges, leaving them vulnerable to attacks. To remain on top of threats, it’s essential for enterprises to understand what’s occurring in their network and across their endpoints. However, without a centralized way to collect and action log data, that mission can be overwhelming for security teams.

“We are thrilled to formally announce our integration with SentinelOne. This partnership brings together two remarkable platforms that will provide our customers with incomparable visibility for analysts, allowing them to cut through the noise, and recognize and respond to incidents more quickly and effectively,” said Andrew Hollister, Chief Information Security Officer at LogRhythm. “LogRhythm is committed to helping customers defend themselves against cyberattacks and we will continue to do so by partnering with leading and innovative cybersecurity companies to expand our offerings.”

LogRhythm’s security analytics automatically incorporate rich endpoint telemetry from SentinelOne, enabling real-time threat protection and providing in-depth analytics for comprehensive security monitoring. LogRhythm SmartResponse™ capability leverages the SentinelOne API to effect automated response to malicious activities, such as automatically blacklisting hash values, or disconnecting affected machines from the network, as well as providing capabilities to collect additional information during an investigation. SmartResponse actions may be triggered directly by an Analytic running in LogRhythm’s patented Analytics Engine, or manually launched by an Analyst from the Web Console.

Key benefits of this integration include:

Expanded Visibility: Centralize data collection with events from SentinelOne managed user endpoints and cloud workloads

Initiate automatic endpoint mitigation with LogRhythm SmartResponse actions Reduced Complexity: Prebuilt integrations and dashboards streamline SOC operations and improve ROI

“Our XDR strategy incorporates the integrations and technologies SentinelOne customers value. We’re excited about our partnership with LogRhythm,” said Yonni Shelmerdine, VP XDR Product Management at SentinelOne. “LogRhythm offers extensive support for – and integration across – the Singularity XDR platform, helping our customers from around the globe protect against modern cyberattacks and reduce risk.”

This announcement marks yet another milestone in the company’s momentous year. In addition to the release of LogRhythm Axon earlier this Fall, a groundbreaking, cloud-native security operations platform, LogRhythm also recently announced its integration with Gigamon that provides customers with a comprehensive view of network traffic.

About LogRhythm

LogRhythm helps busy and lean security operations teams save the day — day after day. There’s a lot riding on the shoulders of security professionals — the reputation and success of their company, the safety of citizens and organizations across the globe, the security of critical resources — the weight of protecting the world.

LogRhythm helps lighten this load. The company is on the frontlines defending against many of the world’s most significant cyberattacks and empowers security teams to navigate an ever-changing threat landscape with confidence. As allies in the fight, LogRhythm combines a comprehensive and flexible security operations platform, technology partnerships, and advisory services to help SOC teams close the gaps. Together, LogRhythm and our customers are ready to defend. Learn more at logrhythm.com.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform. For more information, visit www.sentinelone.com.

