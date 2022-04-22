Logiwa Focuses on Customer Success and Strategic Partnerships with Addition of New Leadership

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, just announced the addition of a VP of Customer Success and Operations and a VP of Strategic Alliances in the U.S. to its leadership team as the company continues its rapid growth in 2022.

Mike LaMark joins Logiwa as its new VP of Customer Success and Operations, and brings with him more than ten years of industry expertise leading customer lifecycles from onboarding through Customer Success. For more than a decade, Mike has been helping provide best in class customer journeys to those in the SaaS solutions space while working alongside software leaders such as BigMachines, Oracle, and Verint. He joins the Logiwa team during a critical point in their industry expansion, and will oversee both Logiwa’s customer success team and technical support staff.

Chris Aschman joins Logiwa’s leadership team as the VP of Strategic Alliances, where he will be seeking out synergies to help expand Logiwa’s market presence and the comprehensive scope of their WMS solution. After serving as a Sr. Solutions Consultant for DataBank IMX and Director of Strategic Partnerships for BenchPrep, Chris is an expert at adapting the dynamic focus of organizations growing 6x within a 3-4 year period. At Logiwa, he will be identifying and cultivating relationships with other solution providers, as well as aiding product development by building out a full ecosystem of commercial and technical partners.

“Direct-to-consumer operations are facing unprecedented levels of demand from the ecommerce boom. As we continue to grow Logiwa’ presence in the WMS market space, we knew we needed to maintain competitive technology as well as top-tier partnerships and customer support to meet our clients’ needs,” said Erhan Musaoglu, CEO & Founder of Logiwa, “That’s why we are so thrilled to have Mike LaMark and Chris Aschman helping guide Logiwa into the future.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

Contacts

Wayne Newitts | marketing@logiwa.com | 503-880-7779