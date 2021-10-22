Home Business Wire Logiwa Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Significant Growth
Logiwa Expands Leadership Team as Company Experiences Significant Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#WMSLogiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced the addition of a Chief Growth Officer and a VP of Marketing to its leadership team as company growth continues to accelerate.

Patrick Bouchard joins the company as Chief Growth Officer, leading the Logiwa Business Development, Sales and Customer Success teams. Bouchard comes with 15 years of experience in software sales, advisory, and leadership, working for companies like Oracle, SAS Institute and more recently as the Growth Vice President at Tradeshift where he built the Marketplace revenue line for fintech.

Wayne Newitts comes onboard as VP of Marketing, leading the inbound and outbound marketing efforts for the company. Newitts comes from an engineering background with over 20 years experience leading product and marketing teams and delivering cloud-based software to help businesses streamline their operations.

“Our team at Logiwa continues to grow along with demand for our WMS Cloud Fulfillment Platform as more companies make the rapid shift to online ordering and fulfillment,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa CEO. “We’re thrilled to have two experienced, technology-focused leaders like Patrick and Wayne join our team of “Logiwans” as we continue to expand our footprint in the WMS market.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

Wayne Newitts | pr@logiwa.com | 833-456-4492

 

