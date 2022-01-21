Logiwa Continues to Expand Leadership Team to Support Significant Growth

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logiwa, the leading cloud fulfillment platform for high-volume direct-to-consumer businesses, today announced the addition of a VP of Finance to its leadership team as company growth continues to accelerate.





Tom Finn joins Logiwa as the company’s VP of Finance, coming from a leadership background in high-tech SaaS firms and with expertise in helping small to mid-sized tech companies scale their finance and business operations as they grow. Most recently Tom was the CFO for Streamline Healthcare Solution, a Chicago area based tech company that provides SaaS software solutions to behavioral health organizations nationwide. In the past he has held leadership roles at multiple rapidly growing tech companies including Peapod, one of the pioneering companies in U.S. ecommerce.

“Our team at Logiwa continues to grow along with demand for our WMS Cloud Fulfillment Platform as more companies make the rapid shift to online ordering and fulfillment,” said Erhan Musaoglu, Logiwa CEO. “We’re thrilled to have Tom onboard to provide the financial leadership we need as we continue to expand our footprint in the WMS market.”

About Logiwa

Logiwa is the leading cloud fulfillment software for high-volume direct-to-consumer brands, wholesalers, and 3PLs. The Logiwa Cloud Fulfillment Platform is an integrated WMS and order fulfillment system that makes it easy to run a digital warehouse and scale your high-volume DTC fulfillment operations. Logiwa’s solution works where traditional WMS systems fail: it connects quickly with new online stores and marketplaces, makes it easy to run a digital warehouse, and is easily updated to support dynamic warehouse environments. To learn more about Logiwa please visit www.logiwa.com.

Contacts

Wayne Newitts | marketing@logiwa.com | 833-456-4492