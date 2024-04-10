Logitech’s Streamlabs Launches TikTok LIVE Integration to Power Seamless Streaming

Streamlabs users can now stream directly to TikTok within the Streamlabs Desktop ecosystem

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Streamlabs, a leading provider of live streaming tools and brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today launched a unique integration with TikTok LIVE to promote easy streaming to TikTok. Streamlabs now enables creators to go live on TikTok and customize their streams from one convenient place.









Now, users can stream directly through Streamlabs Desktop without needing a stream key. Users can apply for stream access to their account to go live with Streamlabs by logging into Streamlabs Desktop or Mobile using their TikTok account. With this partnership, Streamlabs establishes a deeper collaboration between the platforms, making it easier than ever for creators to reach new audiences and cultivate their fan communities on TikTok. As the creator economy grows increasingly competitive, expansion of reach ‒ significantly to rapidly growing platforms like TikTok, will be critical to content creators’ success.

“ TikTok is more than just a platform: it’s a culture-maker and the primary platform of a generation. Today’s integration marks a significant development in our partnership with TikTok as they continue their growth into gaming and live streaming,” said Ashray Urs, Head of Product at Streamlabs. “ We believe this will have a massive impact on how streamers who game broadcast to TikTok, making it easier than ever for even more creators to get started.”

This marks the latest addition to Streamlabs’ growing arsenal of successful tools for content creation on TikTok, such as the powerful Cross Clip editor, which launched a mobile version last year. Seamless streaming to TikTok adds a powerful new avenue to Streamlabs’ industry-leading Multistream feature, letting users go live simultaneously across multiple platforms to engage their full audience simultaneously. To enhance the experience, Multistream harmonizes with the Dual Output functionality, allowing users to create and share horizontal and vertical resolutions simultaneously while streaming or recording using Streamlabs Desktop. Desktop users can also enable Multistreaming, so they can go live on TikTok at the same time they’re streaming to their other platforms of choice, maximizing the potential for audience engagement.

“ We are excited to bring this collaboration to life with Streamlabs as it empowers TikTok to continue our mission to inspire creativity and bring joy to the #GamingonTikTok community,” said Chris Castagnetto, Gaming Business Development at TikTok. “ We look forward to tuning in LIVE to more community driven gaming experiences thanks to this partnership.”

Integrating with TikTok is the next step in Streamlabs’ continuous journey to help creators expand their audiences. In 2023, the company unveiled an AI-powered Podcast Editor for the premium Streamlabs Ultra suite. The Podcast Editor, endorsed by highly prolific creators like Rhett & Link, helps users quickly record and edit their video and audio content with easy text-based editing.

Look for future updates in the coming months, including access to TikTok through the Streamlabs Mobile app, web experience compatibility for Multistream, and more.

About Streamlabs

Founded in 2014, Streamlabs is a leading provider of live streaming tools and a brand of Logitech. Streamlabs offers dozens of features that professional live streamers use to broadcast, better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization. Streamlabs is a brand of Logitech International. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). For more information on Streamlabs, please visit streamlabs.com or follow Streamlabs on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Discord.

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, is a global leader dedicated to serving the needs of Gamers and Creators with award-winning hardware, software, and solutions. Logitech G’s industry-leading products include keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks, webcams, lights and microphones, and specialized furniture solutions; all made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming and creator communities.

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog, or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

