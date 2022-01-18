Logitech’s Cloud-based Software Expands to Support Users Wherever They Work

Sync now works with webcams, headsets, and Logi Dock for a comprehensive device management solution that extends to home offices and personal workspaces

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced a major update to the Sync device management platform, built to support the modern, hybrid workforce. Sync now supports personal collaboration devices, such as webcams, headsets, and docking stations, making it easy for IT to manage conference rooms and workstations from a single cloud-based interface.





More than half of all global knowledge workers are working remotely, and a majority of workers (83%) prefer a hybrid work arrangement in the future.* While a boon for employee satisfaction and productivity, hybrid work brings a host of challenges for IT professionals, including an uptick in remote help tickets, the need to properly equip workers for remote collaboration, and a disconnect between in-office and remote device administration and maintenance.

“Remote work and collaboration tools in many ways saved the global economy and allowed all of us to maintain our productivity through the pandemic. But it also created an enormous problem now that hundreds of millions of people are at home and IT teams have limited to no visibility into tech issues and how to troubleshoot this. This is a potential productivity crisis,” says Scott Wharton, general manager and vice president, Logitech Video Collaboration. “Logitech Sync solves this critical problem by extending these views of what’s happening in the office to the home (or anywhere else), not to mention a whole new frontier of insights and analytics to keep our organizations humming and thriving.”

It’s easy for IT to mass enroll their entire fleet of workstations with Logi Tune, while giving IT visibility into device status and enabling end users to personalize their Logitech webcams, headsets, and Logi Dock.

Sync significantly simplifies IT operations, easing some of the headaches associated with supporting distributed teams. Through a single web-based platform, IT managers can push firmware updates and enable new features to thousands of meeting rooms and millions of personal collaboration devices alike, reducing potential issues before they become trouble tickets and bring productivity to a halt. Sync works across the most popular cloud collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Google Meet, so the IT team can get visibility on all of their devices, regardless of which platform they use.

Sync also provides valuable insights, such as meeting room occupancy, to help IT managers make critical data-driven decisions. As businesses rethink their office spaces, analytics help inform whether they should redesign their spaces to be more collaborative, shrink a large space to huddle room, or–for some facing empty hallways–give up their physical real estate altogether.

Pricing and Availability

Sync’s new personal collaboration device management features are available as a public beta globally and free for customers. Request early access to the phased rollout through the Sync Portal.

