Logitech Sight Named a TIME Best Invention of 2024

AI-driven tabletop camera recognized for impact on keeping collaboration strong

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) today announced Logitech Sight, the company’s tabletop camera with intelligent multiparticipant framing, has made TIME’s list of Best Inventions of 2024. Since its release, Sight has changed the complexion of hybrid meetings by bringing a new level of human connection and meaningful engagement to workplaces everywhere.









Of the new list, TIME’s editors write: “The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions —including the world’s largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

Logitech Sight is recognized in the Connectivity & Communications category for its impact on upgrading communications and keeping relationships strong. “This edge AI technology is a testament to Logitech’s ambition to ensure inclusive experiences for everyone,” said Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and GM of Logitech for Business.

The novel approach to multi-framing was developed in response to hybrid work meetings where remote workers felt excluded from the in-room conversations– a pervasive problem the video conferencing industry calls inequitable meetings. “To improve those scenarios, we took inspiration from multicamera techniques often seen in news broadcasts and talk shows to create an experience that makes remote workers feel as if they are actually seated at the table with their colleagues,” said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business.

Sight’s two 4K cameras capture an all-around view of the action. Seven microphones on top of Sight use acoustic beams and direction of arrival technology to intelligently triangulate where voices are coming from and pinpoint active speakers. Finally, a powerful processor in the device intelligently captures all this audio and video to frame it and switch it to the active speakers.

In a recent software update, Sight’s Smart Switching feature uses AI to automate how front-of-room conference camera Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini and Sight work together to render a front-and-center view of whoever is speaking, regardless of which direction they are facing.

Logitech Sight has also been awarded Fast Company Innovation by Design 2023, IDA Design Awards 2024, Red Dot Winner 2024, and IF Design Award 2024.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Media contact:

Leila Lewis



Global Communications Lead



Logitech for Business



llewis@logitech.com