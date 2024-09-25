Logitech MX Ink, the First Mixed Reality Stylus for Meta Quest, is Now Available

This new tool offers intuitive, creative, and versatile mixed reality experiences

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Logitech–Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the availability of MX Ink, the first Mixed Reality (MR) stylus specifically designed for Meta Quest.









A precision tool with a familiar pen-like feel, MX Ink allows users to navigate, annotate and create freely across 2D spaces like papers, desks, or whiteboards, as well as immersive 3D environments. The pressure-sensitive tip of MX Ink enables natural writing and gaming motions, merging the tactile sensation of a physical tool with the limitless possibilities of the virtual creative space.

MX ink is currently supported by a wide range of applications across the creativity and productivity landscape, as well as in industries such as medicine, architecture, and education, with new applications being added regularly.

“With the launch of MX Ink, we unlock a new wave of creativity and expression and continue to expand our MX ecosystem for advanced creators, following our announcement of the MX Creative Console,” said Vadim Kogan, Head of AR/VR at Logitech. “This tool offers a whole new way to integrate into MR experiences, bridging the gap between traditional tools and the immersive digital world.”

As the first MR stylus to be supported by Meta Quest headsets, the stylus pairs through the Meta Quest app and once connected, users can easily switch between using Meta Quest controllers and MX Ink without interrupting their workflow. Like a real pen or pencil, MX Ink’s pressure-sensitive tip works on a variety of physical surfaces, and users can also pair it with MX Mat, a low friction writing and drawing environment.

Availability and Pricing

MX Ink, MX Ink + MX Inkwell Combo, and MX Mat, compatible with the new Meta Quest 3S, as well as the Quest 3 and Quest 2, are available globally this month at www.logitech.com, www.meta.com, Amazon at the recommended retail price of $129.99 (MX Ink), $169.99 (MX Ink + MX Inkwell Combo), and $49.99 (MX Mat). For developers interested in integrating MX Ink with their applications, visit www.logitech.com/en-us/products/vr/mx-ink to apply for a developer kit or visit the GitHub page to learn more about developer integration.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

Contacts

Wendy Spander



Logitech



415-203-2164



wspander@logitech.com