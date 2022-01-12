Logitech Litra Glow, Premium Streaming Light with TrueSoft, Flattering For All Skin Tones

Purpose-built for creators, cinematic color accuracy and certified safe for all-day streaming

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FindYourLight—Logitech For Creators, a brand extension of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) dedicated to empowering all creators to pursue their passions, today introduces Litra Glow, a premium streaming light with TrueSoft technology. TrueSoft delivers balanced, full-spectrum LED light with cinematic color accuracy for a natural, radiant look across all skin tones.





“Litra Glow with TrueSoft technology is the fastest way to bring a premium lighting experience to any desktop,” said Jasmine Apolinar, Product Manager for Logitech For Creators. “We designed Litra Glow to solve common challenges faced by streamers and content creators, including light quality, harsh shadows and eye fatigue from long hours of streaming.”

Litra Glow’s innovative frameless diffuser wraps creators in a soft, flattering light for a professional look in any setting. Whether shooting a YouTube video, streaming on Twitch or taking a video call to discuss their next brand collaboration, Litra Glow ensures creators always look their best. Litra Glow is plug-and-play and easy to use, and streamers can fine tune their look using the five presets for brightness and color temperature, with adjustable brightness and versatile color temperature options from warm candlelight to cool blue.

Streamers and content creators can quickly access Litra Glow’s brightness and color temperature settings using controls on the back of the light and also on Logitech G HUB software. On G HUB, streamers can also create their own light presets for different streaming spaces and scenes and assign those presets to G Keys on a Logitech G keyboard or mouse to change up their look mid-stream. With G HUB, creators can control all their streaming gear, including Litra Glow, Blue Yeti mics and StreamCam on one desktop app.

In addition, Litra Glow’s soft, glare-free light is gentle on the eyes and certified safe for all-day streaming,1 having been designed with streamers in mind — many of which are often on camera from four to more than eight hours a day. Litra Glow also includes a monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt and rotation, allowing creators to find their ideal light placement on a desktop monitor.

Creators on Litra Glow:

Tonzy, drag queen and gamer:

“Litra Glow completely lit up my face. For someone who works with makeup, the brightness and color temperature options are nice because colors affect how your skin tone looks on camera. It’s a great light for streamers — it’s easy to adjust settings before, during and after live streams, and it doesn’t heat up the room.”

Aundre Larrow, visual artist and activist:

“The lighting looked natural. It looks good on my skin and works for people of different skin tones without looking blown out. The warm to cool is super accurate and I found light to be strong and soft enough to use on its own.”

Raquel Lily, singer and songwriter:

“I love how small it is and the brightness it gives, especially coming from a compact, single source. If you can take one light with you, this would be that light. I found that Litra Glow competed really well with my heavy key light.

Litra Glow with TrueSoft is the quickest way to achieve professional quality lighting for videos and streaming. Find your light with Litra Glow and have the confidence to share your stories.

Pricing and Availability

Litra Glow is available in the United States, Canada, Australia and select countries in Europe from January 2022 at logitech.com and major retailers, for a suggested retail price of US$59.99 or €69 respectively. For more information, please visit logitech.com/litra-glow.

