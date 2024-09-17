Logitech G Unveils ASTRO A50 Gen 5, Now Featuring PLAYSYNC AUDIO

Unique Innovation Allows Gamers to Use the Same Headset Across XBOX, PS5, and PC with the Touch of a Button

PARIS & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOGI PLAY—Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, introduced today at Logi Play the Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset and Base Station. It joins its bigger brother, the A50 X, to form the new A50 family of high-performance gaming headsets with advanced feature sets for multi-platform gamers.









The A50 Generation 5, now with PLAYSYNC AUDIO, is based on the same architecture as our award-winning A50 X, offering a streamlined and versatile feature set tailored for multiplatform gamers. The new PLAYSYNC AUDIO feature is designed specifically for players who want to use USB for seamless audio switching between console and PC platforms and don’t require HDMI video switching.

“ The A50 X has quickly become a fan favorite thanks to its beloved design, premium sound, and advanced PLAYSYNC audio and video switching technology for the ultimate living room gaming experience,” said Gabriel Whyel, Head of Marketing for Console and Cloud, at Logitech G. “ Our new A50 Gen 5 features PLAYSYNC AUDIO that focuses on 3-system audio switching via USB, perfect for multi-platform gamers who have their consoles and PC connected to one or more monitors.”

With PLAYSYNC AUDIO, users can connect up to three gaming systems simultaneously—including Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PC, and more—via USB-C and swiftly switch between them with a single button on the headset. This innovative feature ensures that gamers can effortlessly transition between their favorite platforms without any hassle. And, with the A50 Gen 5, users can now connect the Nintendo Switch in docked mode via USB and use PLAYSYNC AUDIO to switch between it and their other connected systems.

Unmatched Audio Clarity with PRO-G GRAPHENE Drivers

Equipped with PRO-G GRAPHENE audio drivers, the A50 Gen 5 delivers unprecedented clarity and precision, crucial for total immersion and in-game decision-making. These advanced drivers provide a rich, detailed soundscape, allowing gamers to hear every subtle detail and gain a competitive edge.

24-Bit LIGHTSPEED Wireless Performance

The A50 Gen 5’s LIGHTSPEED Wireless + Base Station offers the highest wireless performance with 24-bit uncompressed LIGHTSPEED audio technology for the highest levels of clarity and detail. Gamers can enjoy a lag-free, ultra-responsive connection that ensures their gameplay remains smooth and uninterrupted, enhancing their gaming experience.

Broadcast-Quality Communication

Communication is vital in gaming, and the A50 Gen 5 excels in this area with its 48 kHz high-resolution microphone. Providing broadcast-quality sound, the microphone ensures that your voice is heard with exceptional clarity, making it perfect for team-based games and live streaming.

Breakthrough Design and Engineering

The A50 Gen 5 + Base Station represents a breakthrough in design and engineering. Its sleek, modern aesthetic is complemented by robust construction, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. The headset also features premium materials and memory foam ear cushions, offering maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions.

G HUB and Mobile App

Gamers can optimize and fine-tune their audio experience using G HUB on PC and the Logitech G App on iOS/Android devices. They can control headset EQ presets or delve into the fully parametric EQ for detailed adjustments that stay with their headset even when switching between systems, thanks to onboard 7-core DSP processing. With extended microphone resolution, users can achieve broadcast-quality EQ settings and manage their environment with noise reduction.

Additionally, gamers can set up stream output audio mixing, adjust sidetone levels, save custom presets, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G ASTRO A50 5th Generation Wireless Gaming Headset + Base Station is now available for pre-order at $299.99 from Logitech G. It will be available from major participating retailers. It will ship in October 2024. Click here to learn more.

