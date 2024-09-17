Logitech G & Streamlabs Unveil AI Game Highlighter – Elevating Live Streamer Content

PARIS & SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LOGI PLAY—Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, unveiled today at Logi Play that Streamlabs will add a new feature, AI Game Highlighter, that leverages AI to make content capture and publishing smarter, faster and more advanced than ever.









“ In today’s digital landscape, it’s crucial for content creators to have a presence across multiple platforms. Streamlabs’ AI Game Highlighter allows streamers to automatically repurpose their Twitch stream into evergreen content that appeals to a wider audience across their favorite content platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and more. Our tool does all the heavy lifting for streamers without needing complicated and time-consuming video editing solutions,” said Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs.

Growing a Twitch channel to reach a wider audience can be challenging. Hence, the ability to efficiently and seamlessly create, edit, and publish engaging content that resonates with viewers across multiple platforms is more critical than ever. With the new AI Game Highlighter, the most exciting gameplay moments from game streams are automatically identified and combined into a highlight reel that can be managed by Streamlabs Desktop broadcasting software.

With the click of a button, streamers can turn streams into engaging content for publishing across their social content platforms. This saves time manually sifting through hours of footage and ensures streamers can capture the most compelling content for their social media channels.

Streamers can focus on what matters most – connecting with their audience and growing their channels. By leveraging AI Highlighter’s automated algorithmic tools, streamers can ensure their content remains fresh and relevant across different platforms.

Highlighter features:

Automatic post-stream gameplay highlight clips

Clips export into a single highlight video

Import clips from past streams

Add music and transitions

Direct upload to YouTube or download to share across platforms.

TikTok uploads will be added in an update

AI Highlighter will initially launch with support for Fortnite, with other games following soon.

Pricing and Availability

AI Game Highlighter will be available this fall and is free to use in Streamlabs Desktop. For additional information, please visit our website and blog or connect with us on Instagram and X.

About Streamlabs

Streamlabs, a Logitech brand, is a leading provider of live-streaming tools. Streamlabs offers dozens of features that live streamers and content creators use to broadcast, better engage with their fans, grow audiences, and improve monetization.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and unite people when working, creating, gaming, and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

