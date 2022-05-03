Logitech Delivers Record FY 2022 Sales

Company Reports Ninth Consecutive Year of Growth;
Profits Exceed FY22 Outlook
LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIX Swiss Exchange Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR — Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full Fiscal Year 2022, ended March 31, 2022.
For Fiscal Year 2022:
- Sales were Logitech’s highest ever at $5.48 billion, up 4 percent in US dollars and 4 percent in constant currency compared to the prior year. This growth is on top of last year’s record sales which grew 76 percent in US dollars and 74 percent in constant currency. The Company’s sales have more than doubled in the past four years.
- GAAP operating income declined 33 percent to $774 million, compared to $1.15 billion a year ago. Non-GAAP operating income declined 29 percent to $904 million, compared to $1.27 billion a year ago. This reflects the Company’s planned, strategic investments in marketing and product development to drive future growth, and significantly exceeds its original Fiscal Year 2022 non-GAAP operating income outlook. The Company has more than doubled its non-GAAP operating income versus two years ago.
- GAAP earnings per share (EPS) declined 31 percent to $3.78, compared to $5.51 a year ago. Non-GAAP EPS declined 28 percent to $4.63, compared to $6.42 a year ago.
For Q4 Fiscal Year 2022:
- Sales were $1.23 billion, down 20 percent in US dollars and 17 percent in constant currency compared to Q4 of the prior year.
- GAAP operating income declined 56 percent to $129 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income declined 52 percent to $156 million, compared to Q4 of the prior year.
“This year, we sustained our scale, delivering record sales on top of last year’s 74% sales growth,” said Bracken Darrell, Logitech president and chief executive officer. “We grew for the ninth straight year and grew market share across the portfolio. We also beat our original profit target by over $100 million.
Despite strong year-over-year results, our focus is the long term. We’re riding secular growth trends in hybrid work, video collaboration, esports and digital content creation. We’ll continue to deliver against those with agility, operational excellence and a diverse, innovative portfolio. I’m excited for the future.”
Outlook
Logitech reduced its Fiscal Year 2023 outlook, removing the estimate of annual sales and profits that would have been generated in Ukraine and Russia. This reflects the current, uncertain environment in which the war in Ukraine continues without sign of resolution in the near term.
Sales growth in constant currency is now expected to be between 2 and 4 percent, and non-GAAP operating income is expected to be between $875 million and $925 million. Previously, sales growth in constant currency was expected to be in the mid single digits, and non-GAAP operating income was expected to be between $900 million and $950 million.
Prepared Remarks Available Online
Logitech has made its prepared written remarks for the financial results videoconference available online on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Financial Results Videoconference and Webcast
Logitech will hold a financial results videoconference to discuss the results for Q4 and the full Fiscal Year 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Constant Currency
To facilitate comparisons to Logitech’s historical results, Logitech has included non-GAAP adjusted measures, which exclude share-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets, impairment of intangible assets, acquisition-related costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition, restructuring charges (credits), loss (gain) on investments, non-GAAP income tax adjustment, and other items detailed under “Supplemental Financial Information” after the tables below. Logitech also presents percentage sales growth in constant currency, a non-GAAP measure, to show performance unaffected by fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Percentage sales growth in constant currency is calculated by translating prior period sales in each local currency at the current period’s average exchange rate for that currency and comparing that to current period sales. Logitech believes this information, used together with the GAAP financial information, will help investors to evaluate its current period performance and trends in its business. With respect to the Company’s outlook for non-GAAP operating income, most of these excluded amounts pertain to events that have not yet occurred and are not currently possible to estimate with a reasonable degree of accuracy. Therefore, no reconciliation to the GAAP amounts has been provided for the Fiscal Year 2023 outlook.
Public Dissemination of Certain Information
Logitech webcasts its earnings calls, and certain events Logitech participates in or hosts, with members of the investment community on its investor relations website at https://ir.logitech.com. Additionally, Logitech provides notifications of news or announcements regarding its operations and financial performance, including its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), investor events, and press and earnings releases as part of its investor relations website. Logitech intends to use its investor relations website as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Logitech’s corporate governance information also is available on its investor relations website.
About Logitech
Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our preliminary financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, long-term trends, future performance, and outlook for Fiscal Year 2023 sales growth and non-GAAP operating income, and related assumptions. The forward-looking statements in this press release involve risks and uncertainties that could cause Logitech’s actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: if our product offerings, marketing activities and investment prioritization decisions do not result in the sales, profitability or profitability growth we expect, or when we expect it; if we fail to innovate and develop new products in a timely and cost-effective manner for our new and existing product categories; if we do not successfully execute on our growth opportunities or our growth opportunities are more limited than we expect; the effect of demand variability, supply shortages and other supply chain challenges; the effect of pricing, product, marketing and other initiatives by our competitors, and our reaction to them, on our sales, gross margins and profitability; if we are not able to maintain and enhance our brands; if our products and marketing strategies fail to separate our products from competitors’ products; the impact of global events, such as COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, and any associated economic downturn and political instability; changes in inflation levels and in the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy; if we do not successfully execute on strategic acquisitions and investments; if we do not efficiently manage our spending; if there is a deterioration of business and economic conditions in one or more of our sales regions or product categories, or significant fluctuations in exchange rates; changes in trade regulations, policies and agreements and the imposition of tariffs that affect our products or operations and our ability to mitigate; risks associated with acquisitions; and the effect of changes to our effective income tax rates. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in Logitech’s periodic filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021, and our subsequent reports filed with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, under the caption Risk Factors and elsewhere. Logitech does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.
Note that unless noted otherwise, comparisons are year over year.
Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
GAAP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
1,229,994
|
|
$
|
1,535,925
|
|
|
$
|
5,481,101
|
|
|
$
|
5,252,279
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
733,092
|
|
|
|
821,127
|
|
|
|
3,204,072
|
|
|
|
2,903,215
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
2,995
|
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
14,023
|
|
|
|
13,329
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
493,907
|
|
|
|
711,269
|
|
|
|
2,263,006
|
|
|
|
2,335,735
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Marketing and selling
|
|
|
247,017
|
|
|
|
273,764
|
|
|
|
1,025,899
|
|
|
|
770,284
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
78,408
|
|
|
|
69,009
|
|
|
|
291,844
|
|
|
|
226,023
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
36,357
|
|
|
|
68,236
|
|
|
|
148,648
|
|
|
|
166,577
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
|
2,961
|
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
|
16,947
|
|
|
|
19,064
|
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
365,138
|
|
|
|
416,187
|
|
|
|
1,488,994
|
|
|
|
1,187,610
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
128,769
|
|
|
|
295,082
|
|
|
|
774,012
|
|
|
|
1,148,125
|
|
Interest income
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
|
1,246
|
|
|
|
1,784
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
2,501
|
|
|
|
(11,450
|
)
|
|
|
560
|
|
|
|
(1,789
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
131,721
|
|
|
|
283,972
|
|
|
|
775,818
|
|
|
|
1,148,120
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
23,516
|
|
|
|
58,225
|
|
|
|
131,305
|
|
|
|
200,863
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
108,205
|
|
|
$
|
225,747
|
|
|
$
|
644,513
|
|
|
$
|
947,257
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.65
|
|
|
$
|
1.34
|
|
|
$
|
3.85
|
|
|
$
|
5.62
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
3.78
|
|
|
$
|
5.51
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
165,898
|
|
|
|
168,734
|
|
|
|
167,447
|
|
|
|
168,523
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
168,546
|
|
|
|
172,954
|
|
|
|
170,414
|
|
|
|
171,775
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts) – unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,328,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,750,327
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
675,604
|
|
|
|
612,225
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
933,124
|
|
|
|
661,116
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
135,478
|
|
|
|
135,650
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,072,922
|
|
|
|
3,159,318
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
109,807
|
|
|
|
114,060
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
448,175
|
|
|
|
429,604
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
|
83,779
|
|
|
|
115,148
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
320,722
|
|
|
|
324,248
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,035,405
|
|
|
$
|
4,142,378
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
636,306
|
|
|
$
|
823,233
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
|
|
784,848
|
|
|
|
858,617
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
1,421,154
|
|
|
|
1,681,850
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes payable
|
|
|
83,380
|
|
|
|
59,237
|
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
132,133
|
|
|
|
139,502
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,636,667
|
|
|
|
1,880,589
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Registered shares, CHF 0.25 par value:
|
|
|
30,148
|
|
|
|
30,148
|
|
Issued shares — 173,106 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Additional shares that may be issued out of conditional capitals — 50,000 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Additional shares that may be issued out of authorized capital — 17,311 at March 31, 2022 and 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
129,925
|
|
|
|
129,519
|
|
Shares in treasury, at cost — 7,855 and 4,799 shares at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively
|
|
|
(632,893
|
)
|
|
|
(279,541
|
)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
2,975,681
|
|
|
|
2,490,578
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(104,123
|
)
|
|
|
(108,915
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
2,398,738
|
|
|
|
2,261,789
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
4,035,405
|
|
|
$
|
4,142,378
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands) – unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
108,205
|
|
|
$
|
225,747
|
|
|
$
|
644,513
|
|
|
$
|
947,257
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
22,974
|
|
|
|
14,742
|
|
|
|
88,361
|
|
|
|
50,752
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
5,956
|
|
|
|
8,191
|
|
|
|
30,179
|
|
|
|
31,818
|
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Investment impairment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,011
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,011
|
|
Loss (gain) on investments
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
(793
|
)
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
3,899
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,014
|
|
|
|
21,305
|
|
|
|
93,479
|
|
|
|
86,019
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
|
(3,199
|
)
|
|
|
27,334
|
|
|
|
34,484
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Other
|
|
|
72
|
|
|
|
(114
|
)
|
|
|
1,140
|
|
|
|
(1,784
|
)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
164,848
|
|
|
|
275,584
|
|
|
|
(71,510
|
)
|
|
|
(201,220
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(98,812
|
)
|
|
|
(188,123
|
)
|
|
|
(276,640
|
)
|
|
|
(427,501
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
|
2,400
|
|
|
|
(14,427
|
)
|
|
|
(18,169
|
)
|
|
|
(67,708
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
(100,666
|
)
|
|
|
12,936
|
|
|
|
(181,303
|
)
|
|
|
553,960
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
|
|
(26,628
|
)
|
|
|
176,359
|
|
|
|
(44,240
|
)
|
|
|
440,935
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
99,590
|
|
|
|
530,219
|
|
|
|
298,318
|
|
|
|
1,458,638
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(25,426
|
)
|
|
|
(30,026
|
)
|
|
|
(89,152
|
)
|
|
|
(76,189
|
)
|
Investment in privately held companies
|
|
|
(203
|
)
|
|
|
(590
|
)
|
|
|
(1,463
|
)
|
|
|
(4,115
|
)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(350
|
)
|
|
|
(43,163
|
)
|
|
|
(16,236
|
)
|
|
|
(43,523
|
)
|
Proceeds from return of strategic investments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,934
|
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(10,000
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from the sale of short-term investments
|
|
|
7,035
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
8,260
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of deferred compensation investments
|
|
|
(1,414
|
)
|
|
|
(1,664
|
)
|
|
|
(5,058
|
)
|
|
|
(12,336
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of deferred compensation investments
|
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
|
|
5,786
|
|
|
|
13,247
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(18,857
|
)
|
|
|
(73,528
|
)
|
|
|
(107,863
|
)
|
|
|
(119,982
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(159,410
|
)
|
|
|
(146,705
|
)
|
Payment of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(880
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Purchases of registered shares
|
|
|
(121,397
|
)
|
|
|
(92,227
|
)
|
|
|
(412,022
|
)
|
|
|
(164,952
|
)
|
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and purchase rights
|
|
|
13,005
|
|
|
|
14,101
|
|
|
|
29,649
|
|
|
|
43,810
|
|
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock units
|
|
|
(5,628
|
)
|
|
|
(2,607
|
)
|
|
|
(64,156
|
)
|
|
|
(32,082
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(114,020
|
)
|
|
|
(80,733
|
)
|
|
|
(606,819
|
)
|
|
|
(299,929
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(2,408
|
)
|
|
|
(14,374
|
)
|
|
|
(5,247
|
)
|
|
|
(3,966
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(35,695
|
)
|
|
|
361,584
|
|
|
|
(421,611
|
)
|
|
|
1,034,761
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
|
|
1,364,411
|
|
|
|
1,388,743
|
|
|
|
1,750,327
|
|
|
|
715,566
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
|
$
|
1,328,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,750,327
|
|
|
$
|
1,328,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,750,327
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands) – unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
NET SALES
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales by product category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pointing Devices
|
|
$
|
178,126
|
|
$
|
177,679
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
$
|
781,108
|
|
$
|
680,907
|
|
15
|
%
|
Keyboards & Combos
|
|
|
231,064
|
|
|
|
219,242
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
967,301
|
|
|
|
784,488
|
|
|
23
|
|
PC Webcams
|
|
|
84,147
|
|
|
|
144,845
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
|
|
403,651
|
|
|
|
439,865
|
|
|
(8
|
)
|
Tablet & Other Accessories
|
|
|
67,191
|
|
|
|
117,115
|
|
|
(43
|
)
|
|
|
310,123
|
|
|
|
384,301
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
Gaming (1)
|
|
|
316,427
|
|
|
|
322,965
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
|
1,451,883
|
|
|
|
1,239,005
|
|
|
17
|
|
Video Collaboration
|
|
|
243,439
|
|
|
|
385,657
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
997,164
|
|
|
|
1,044,935
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Mobile Speakers
|
|
|
25,058
|
|
|
|
29,739
|
|
|
(16
|
)
|
|
|
149,782
|
|
|
|
174,895
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Audio & Wearables
|
|
|
82,459
|
|
|
|
130,184
|
|
|
(37
|
)
|
|
|
401,424
|
|
|
|
468,776
|
|
|
(14
|
)
|
Smart Home
|
|
|
2,083
|
|
|
|
8,418
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
|
18,463
|
|
|
|
34,394
|
|
|
(46
|
)
|
Other (2)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
(100
|
)
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
|
713
|
|
|
(72
|
)
|
Total net retail sales
|
|
$
|
1,229,994
|
|
|
$
|
1,535,925
|
|
|
(20
|
)%
|
|
$
|
5,481,101
|
|
|
$
|
5,252,279
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Gaming includes streaming services revenue generated by Streamlabs.
(2) Other includes products that the Company currently intends to phase out, or has already phased out, because they are no longer strategic to the Company’s business.
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts) – Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
GAAP TO NON GAAP RECONCILIATION (A)
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit – GAAP
|
|
$
|
493,907
|
|
|
$
|
711,269
|
|
|
$
|
2,263,006
|
|
|
$
|
2,335,735
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
|
1,519
|
|
|
|
6,695
|
|
|
|
6,438
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
2,995
|
|
|
|
3,529
|
|
|
|
14,023
|
|
|
|
13,329
|
|
Gross profit – Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
498,344
|
|
|
$
|
716,317
|
|
|
$
|
2,283,724
|
|
|
$
|
2,355,502
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin – GAAP
|
|
|
40.2
|
%
|
|
|
46.3
|
%
|
|
|
41.3
|
%
|
|
|
44.5
|
%
|
Gross margin – Non-GAAP
|
|
|
40.5
|
%
|
|
|
46.6
|
%
|
|
|
41.7
|
%
|
|
|
44.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses – GAAP
|
|
$
|
365,138
|
|
|
$
|
416,187
|
|
|
$
|
1,488,994
|
|
|
$
|
1,187,610
|
|
Less: Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
19,572
|
|
|
|
19,786
|
|
|
|
86,784
|
|
|
|
79,581
|
|
Less: Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
|
2,961
|
|
|
|
5,178
|
|
|
|
16,947
|
|
|
|
19,064
|
|
Less: Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Less: Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Less: Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Operating expenses – Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
342,210
|
|
|
$
|
391,223
|
|
|
$
|
1,379,607
|
|
|
$
|
1,083,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of net sales – GAAP
|
|
|
29.7
|
%
|
|
|
27.1
|
%
|
|
|
27.2
|
%
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
% of net sales – Non-GAAP
|
|
|
27.8
|
%
|
|
|
25.5
|
%
|
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
|
|
20.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income – GAAP
|
|
$
|
128,769
|
|
|
$
|
295,082
|
|
|
$
|
774,012
|
|
|
$
|
1,148,125
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,014
|
|
|
|
21,305
|
|
|
|
93,479
|
|
|
|
86,019
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
|
5,956
|
|
|
|
8,707
|
|
|
|
30,970
|
|
|
|
32,393
|
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Operating income – Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
156,134
|
|
|
$
|
325,094
|
|
|
$
|
904,117
|
|
|
$
|
1,272,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
% of net sales – GAAP
|
|
|
10.5
|
%
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
% of net sales – Non-GAAP
|
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
21.2
|
%
|
|
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income – GAAP
|
|
$
|
108,205
|
|
|
$
|
225,747
|
|
|
$
|
644,513
|
|
|
$
|
947,257
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,014
|
|
|
|
21,305
|
|
|
|
93,479
|
|
|
|
86,019
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs
|
|
|
5,956
|
|
|
|
8,707
|
|
|
|
30,970
|
|
|
|
32,393
|
|
Impairment of intangible assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
7,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration for business acquisition
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,509
|
)
|
|
|
5,716
|
|
Restructuring charges (credits), net
|
|
|
395
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,165
|
|
|
|
(54
|
)
|
Loss on investments
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
5,910
|
|
Non-GAAP income tax adjustment
|
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
|
(5,776
|
)
|
|
|
12,364
|
|
|
|
25,788
|
|
Net income – Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
135,733
|
|
|
$
|
251,201
|
|
|
$
|
788,665
|
|
|
$
|
1,103,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted – GAAP
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
|
$
|
1.31
|
|
|
$
|
3.78
|
|
|
$
|
5.51
|
|
Diluted – Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
1.45
|
|
|
$
|
4.63
|
|
|
$
|
6.42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted – GAAP and Non-GAAP
|
|
|
168,546
|
|
|
|
172,954
|
|
|
|
170,414
|
|
|
|
171,775
|
|
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.
|
PRELIMINARY RESULTS*
|
(In thousands) – unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Fiscal Years Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION EXPENSE
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
2022
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Share-based Compensation Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
$
|
1,442
|
|
|
$
|
1,519
|
|
|
$
|
6,695
|
|
|
$
|
6,438
|
|
Marketing and selling
|
|
|
8,809
|
|
|
|
9,229
|
|
|
|
37,796
|
|
|
|
36,788
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
4,061
|
|
|
|
3,831
|
|
|
|
18,356
|
|
|
|
14,179
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
6,702
|
|
|
|
6,726
|
|
|
|
30,632
|
|
|
|
28,614
|
|
Total share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
21,014
|
|
|
|
21,305
|
|
|
|
93,479
|
|
|
|
86,019
|
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
(3,527
|
)
|
|
|
(3,932
|
)
|
|
|
(26,987
|
)
|
|
|
(19,472
|
)
|
Total share-based compensation expense, net of income tax benefit
|
|
$
|
17,487
|
|
|
$
|
17,373
|
|
|
$
|
66,492
|
|
|
$
|
66,547
|
*Note: These preliminary results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 are subject to adjustments, including subsequent events that may occur through the date of filing our Annual Report on Form 10-K.
(A) Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, we use a number of financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing our overall business performance, for making operating decisions and for forecasting and planning future periods. We consider the use of non-GAAP financial measures helpful in assessing our current financial performance, ongoing operations and prospects for the future as well as understanding financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations.
While we use non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance our understanding of certain aspects of our financial performance and to provide incremental insight into the underlying factors and trends affecting both our performance and our cash-generating potential, we do not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial measures. Consistent with this approach, we believe that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of our financial statements provides useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, can offer insight in the review of our financial and operational performance and enables investors to more fully understand trends in our current and future performance.
