<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal...
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release third quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Articoli correlati

JFrog to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ:FROG), the Liquid Software Company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced...
Continua a leggere

TransAct Technologies to Attend ICR 25th Annual Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
HAMDEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth...
Continua a leggere

UiPath to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath, Inc. (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

JFrog to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Business Wire