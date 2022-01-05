Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal...
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Third Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland and NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release quarterly financial results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time and Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Articoli correlati

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming Content Launches with 888 in the UK

Business Wire Business Wire -
Represents debut for Bragg in world’s largest regulated online gambling market TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ORYX Gaming, a Bragg Gaming Group company (NASDAQ:...
Continua a leggere

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) is Now Live on Bittrex Global

Business Wire Business Wire -
VADUZ, Liechtenstein--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bittrex Global, today announced the listing of Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) on its exchange. Hot Cross is an extensive...
Continua a leggere

CellPoint Digital Secures $25 Million Investment to Boost Global Expansion and Entry Into New Markets

Business Wire Business Wire -
The equity funding round is provided by Toscafund and its private equity arm, Penta Capital, and will be used...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming Content Launches with 888 in the UK

Business Wire