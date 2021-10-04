Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal...
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

di Business Wire

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release its FY 2022 second quarter financial results on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Nicole Noutsios

Investor Relations

lir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon

Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA

+1 (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie

Corporate Communications – Europe

+41 (0) 79-292-3499

