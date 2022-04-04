Home Business Wire Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results...
Business Wire

Logitech Announces Date for Release of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for FY 2022

di Business Wire

 

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release fourth quarter and full-year financial results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions by designing experiences so everyone can create, achieve, and enjoy more. Logitech designs and creates products that bring people together through computing, gaming, video, streaming and creating, and music. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones and Ultimate Ears. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

Contacts

Editorial Contacts:
Nate Melihercik, Head of Global Investor Relations – lir@logitech.com
Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate & Employee Communications – USA (510) 988-8553

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications – Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499

Articoli correlati

Doja Lets the Cat out of the Bag, Announcing Herself as the New Global Brand Ambassador for JBL®

Business Wire Business Wire -
The global music sensation reveals hidden message on the Grammys red carpet STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The secret is out, Kittenz. JBL...
Continua a leggere

Docker and Heptio Veteran Joins Loft Labs to Lead Marketing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daniel Finneran to head marketing and developer relations initiatives to bring virtual Kubernetes clusters and faster Kubernetes development to...
Continua a leggere

Docker and Heptio Veteran Joins Loft Labs to Lead Marketing

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daniel Finneran to head marketing and developer relations initiatives to bring virtual Kubernetes clusters and faster Kubernetes development to...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Doja Lets the Cat out of the Bag, Announcing Herself as the New Global...

Business Wire