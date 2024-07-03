Logitech Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release first quarter Fiscal Year 2025 financial results on Monday, July 22, 2024 at 6:00 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time and Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a video conference to discuss these results on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

