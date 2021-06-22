LogDNA Unveils Spike Protection to Give Companies Control Over Fluctuations in Data and Spend

New capabilities give DevOps teams tools to manage spikes in ingestion and budget owners the peace of mind knowing they’re in control of their spend

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ApplicationDevelopers—LogDNA, the leading log management solution for DevOps teams, today unveiled Spike Protection to give companies more control over fluctuations in their data and spend. With these new capabilities, development and operations teams have the freedom to rapidly deploy applications with guardrails in place to know if their ingestion spikes as a result.

In cloud-native and microservices environments, developers have an increasingly difficult time managing the spikes of log data, which often leads to surprise overage costs. Legacy vendors present storage as the solution, but this requires a substantial investment and often increases complexity, creating additional cycles for debugging. LogDNA Spike Protection gives DevOps teams the necessary tools to understand and manage increases through Index Rate Alerting and Usage Quotas. This provides additional insight into anomalous data spikes, making it faster to pinpoint the root cause so that admins can choose to store or exclude contributing logs.

“LogDNA Spike Protection gives developers greater control over the flow of log data to ensure that teams get the insights they need, while also giving them the ability to better control spend,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, LogDNA. “Budget owners gain peace of mind knowing they are in control of their costs and developers maintain access to the data they need to accelerate release velocity and improve application reliability.”

The Spike Protection bundle includes:

Index Rate Alerting—The latest in LogDNA’s set of tools to enable engineers with controls, Index Rate Alerting notifies users when log data exceeds a certain threshold by setting maximum threshold alerts or alerts based on deviations from historical data. LogDNA monitors index rates from the past 30 days to understand what is ‘normal’ for an organization, and will trigger an alert when spikes occur. Index Rate Alerting also provides insights into which sources have seen anomalous indexing increases—such as new software releases or unexpected increases in application usage—making it easier to pinpoint the root cause of data spikes. LogDNA’s usage dashboard page also provides access to this and all data associated with all the apps and sources in the organization.

Usage Quotas—Launched in March 2021, Usage Quotas allows developers to set daily or monthly limits on the volume of logs stored and gives them more granular control over their data. A hard quota lets teams set specific thresholds to stop retaining logs and a soft quota lets them throttle the amount of logs being retained as they approach the hard threshold, and even allows users to go over if the data is considered mission critical.

The LogDNA platform also delivers robust capabilities to help developers manage the increasing complexity in their cloud-native and microservices environments. In addition to Spike Protection, LogDNA today announced the release of its Agent 3.2 for Kubernetes and OpenShift, which introduces the configuration of log inclusion/exclusion rules, along with log redaction, using regex patterns. These enhancements give developers more control over what data leaves their system, and what data is ingested by LogDNA. Powerful Exclusion Rules let developers manage log volume by storing what’s important and excluding what’s not. Automatic Archiving lets LogDNA users forward logs to an AWS S3 bucket or any other object storage for compliance or later review. Role-Based Access Control lets teams limit access to sensitive logs and potentially destructive actions.

Learn more about how Spike Protection gives companies more control over their data and costs on the LogDNA blog.

