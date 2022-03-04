Home Business Wire LocoSoco Group Plc Agrees Distribution Agreement and Partnership with Aeguana
LocoSoco Group Plc Agrees Distribution Agreement and Partnership with Aeguana

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LOCO #AutomatedRetailLocoSoco Group Plc (“LocoSoco”, “LOCO”), the platform that profits from distributing sustainable products & technologies and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce a new distribution and partnership agreement with Multi-Award Winning Automated Retail Technology Specialist Aeguana (“Aeguana”) who are building the world’s most advanced unattended retail solutions.


LocoSoco is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF. For quotes and trading data, link here: https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/shares-others/quote-direct/?ISIN=GB00BD5BTL23&ID_NOTATION=246035708&cHash=96818d4943bd602c7947d54b3503cb6f

As a leader in the Automated Retail space, Aeguana are redefining retail solutions with automated vending fridges, barista style coffee, automated refillable vending machine solutions for water, foods including rices/grains and cleaning products along with Robotic Arm Solutions. With a variety of owned technologies and integrated development platforms, Aeguana are able to deliver both out of the box and bespoke solutions for LocoSoco’s retail partners and out of home market thereby driving revenue growth for new locations whilst providing valuable services to communities that can be managed remotely.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented, “LocoSoco’s vision for the future of sustainability is based on identifying and partnering with incredible product and technology providers and aiding in their distribution and growth. The tie up between product manufacturers, technology companies and a variety of people facing organisations is key to enabling economies of scale and environmental impact. In Aeguana, LocoSoco see the potential to deliver more products and technologies with purpose across the UK market and abroad whilst creating opportunities for wealth creation through new revenue streams for a wide range of Retail, Corporate and Hospitality establishments looking to buy, lease or have a mange service for these technologies supplied with LocoSoco products.”

LocoSoco delivers products and technologies that contribute to economic and environmental sustainability, working within sectors including retail, hospitality, corporate, government organisations.

LocoSoco Group PLC
James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 154 9300
locosoco@locoso.co

Novus Communications
Alan Green

+44 (0)207 448 9839


Keswick Global AG – Capital Market Coach
Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger

+43(1)740 408045

