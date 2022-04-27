Lockheed Martin Awards CAES LRIP1 Contract for Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare Systems

– CAES to supply phased array antennas for threat detection and countermeasure capabilities

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CAES, a leading provider of mission critical electronics for aerospace and defense, announced today that it has been awarded a Low Rate Initial Production Phase 1 (LRIP1) Contract by Lockheed Martin Corporation for Phased Array Antennas to support its Advanced Off-Board Electronic Warfare (AOEW) system. The AOEW program delivers persistent electronic surveillance and attack capabilities against potential threats such as anti-ship missiles, thereby allowing naval warfighters to not only see incoming threats, but respond to them in real-time.

“Delivering leading-edge technologies to support and protect our warfighters is of utmost priority to CAES,” said Mike Kahn, President and CEO, CAES. “For decades, CAES has worked closely with Lockheed Martin and the United States Navy and we are pleased to be their partner of choice once again on the AOEW system.”

Designed with decades of leading RF, antenna and military system expertise, CAES manufactures a full range of arrays for aerospace and defense applications. CAES’ Phased Array Antennas provide both a high sensitivity receive surveillance and an Electronic Attack (EA) transmit capability for AOEW AMP AN/ALQ-248 systems. They support the system’s ability to work independently or with the ship’s onboard electronic surveillance sensor, SEWIP Block 2 AN/SLQ-32(V)6, which also features CAES Antennas, to detect an incoming missile, evaluate where it is going, and then transmit countermeasure techniques to deter the missile.

