Local “Doggy Self-Serve Wash” Bubbly Paws Looks To Expand Nationally

Minneapolis-Based Company Launches Franchise Process for Their One of a Kind Concept of Self Service Dog Washing & Full Service Dog Grooming

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bubblypaws—Bubbly Paws, a self-service dog wash and full service dog grooming salon, is gearing up for the launch of their franchise option. With locations all around the Twin Cities: Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Saint Louis Park and Maple Grove, the company is ready to expand their unique pooch-washing concept nation-wide.





Bubbly Paws is a one of a kind concept with self service tubs where pet-parents can come in, bathe their dog-children and leave the mess behind – at the store. The bright, upbeat feel is modeled after upscale hair salons and, with an array of grooming services, man’s best friend has a number of options to choose from. After opening four successful locations in Saint Louis Park, Saint Paul, Maple Grove and Minneapolis, Bubbly Paws is ready for the national stage.

“The franchise process started right as the pandemic started. We knew we needed to change our process, procedures and much more and we used the pandemic to update everything from our stores, shampoos, and we even created our own custom online booking software called pawtastic.app,” said Keith Miller, Co-Owner of Bubbly Paws. “The Pet industry is booming right now and we’ve proved our concept is both recession and pandemic proof. We’re excited to share our knowledge, success and love of pets with others that want to get into the pet industry.”

Miller and his wife, co-owner Patrycia, opened the first Bubbly Paws location in 2011 after getting fed up with the hair and mess left over after every bath and brushing in their own home with their Bernese Mountain Dog, “Roxy.” The concept was designed to take the headache out of dog grooming for everyone while still retaining that personal touch at bath-time. The Millers have been able to open a new location about every 2 years. The plan for franchising has included working hard to perfect their business model. With many believing pet-grooming to be an essential business, the franchise holds the promise of longevity.

“Bubbly Paws was one of the original self-service dog wash and grooming salons in the Minneapolis area and now we are taking it national, by offering other pet lovers the chance to franchise their own dog wash.” says Patrycia Miller, Co-Owner of Bubbly Paws. “Helping others succeed and follow their passions has always been important to me, and now I get to help small entrepreneurs around the country help achieve their dream of owning their own small business.”

In addition to pet baths and grooming, Bubbly Paws believes in giving back to the local pet community. In 2020, the four Minneapolis area stores donated over $15,000 to local pet rescues.

Bubbly Paws is looking for fun, upbeat people that have a love of pets that want to own their own small business. Franchise opportunities exist nation-wide.

For more information please visit www.bubblypaws.com, email pr@bubblypaw.com or call: 612-605-3245.

About Bubbly Paws

Bubbly Paws opened their first dog wash in 2011 and have now grown to more than 4 locations in the Minneapolis area. Bubbly Paws is more than just a place to groom or bathe your dog because one of our core business models is to give back to the local pet community. We donate goods, services and money to local pet rescues and foundations, including The Pet Project Rescue, Secondhand Hounds, People and Pets Together, The Animal Humane Society, Helping Paws, RAGOM and many others.

