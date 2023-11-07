loanDepot Promotes David Smith to New Role as Vice President of National VA Lending

Appointment supports company’s Vision 2025 plan, which increases emphasis on purpose-driven lending to better serve diverse and first-time homebuyers

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI), one of the country’s leading non-bank mortgage lenders and a top provider of VA home loans, has promoted VA lending expert David Smith to the newly-created role of Vice President of National VA Lending.









Smith, himself a former sergeant in the U.S. Army, will drive the company’s national VA lending strategy. He’ll lead loanDepot’s VA Council, a dedicated group of loanDepot originators who are often veterans themselves and who specialize in serving fellow veteran and active-duty military personnel from a position of personal knowledge and trust.

He’ll also continue to advance loanDepot’s extensive outreach to both the military community and industry professionals (both originators and Realtors) to help them better understand and utilize VA mortgage products. Over the last several years, Smith has trained more than 28,000 real estate agents and consumers on the nuances and benefits of the VA’s powerful home loan program.

“As a purpose-driven lender, loanDepot is incredibly proud to make the dream of homeownership a reality for thousands of military families each year,” said LDI Mortgage President Jeff Walsh. “We’ve developed a core strength in serving this particular community and now, with David’s expertise and leadership, we are poised to expand our positive impact.”

Smith joined loanDepot in 2022. His career spans more than 20 years of mortgage, real estate, sales and training roles with companies such as Prudential Real Estate, USAA, Wells Fargo and Mutual of Omaha.

“Serving my fellow veterans by helping them purchase their homes and build generational wealth is incredibly meaningful and personal for me,” said Smith. “Unfortunately, too many veterans, as well as too many real estate professionals, don’t have the understanding they need to successfully utilize VA loans. Our mission is to inform and empower so that more of our country’s servicemembers—who have sacrificed so much on behalf of our country—can take advantage of the powerful benefits of the VA mortgage program.”

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the homeownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation’s largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

