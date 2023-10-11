loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell Honored with 2023 HousingWire Vanguard Award

Accolade recognizes industry executives who move the housing economy forward

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HomeMeansEverything–loanDepot, Inc. (“LDI” or “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) President and CEO Frank Martell was named a 2023 HousingWire Vanguard honoree, a prestigious award recognizing those C-suite executives who make an unmistakable impact on the housing ecosystem. HW Vanguards are leaders who inspire their organizations and move markets forward, each and every day.





“At loanDepot we know home ownership is a critical contributor to strong and stable communities, and we’re passionate about creating pathways to homeownership for more families across the country,” said Martell. “Recognition like the Vanguard award is an honor for the whole team, as it serves as a validation of the difference we are making in the lives of our customers as we help them achieve their financial and homeownership goals.”

This is Martell’s second Vanguard award and marks the third time this year his exceptional leadership has garnered industry recognition, along with Inman’s “Power Player” and “Best of Finance” awards.

Martell discussed his vision for loanDepot during a CEO Playbook keynote at the HousingWire Annual conference in Austin, Tex. earlier today. The conference featured several speaker sessions from loanDepot, including CMO Alec Hanson, EVP of National Joint Ventures Dan Peña and Sales Manager Mosi Gatling.

HousingWire is an influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets, with a readership that spans lending, servicing, investments and real estate market participants as well as financial market professionals.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation’s largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life’s most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

