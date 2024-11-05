loanDepot Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company achieves profitability on higher volumes, margin growth and productivity

Completes Vision 2025 and launches new strategic plan – Project North Star

Revenue of $315 million, up 18% compared to the prior year. Adjusted revenue of $329 million, up 26% compared to the prior year.

18% 26% Company announces Ridgeland Mortgage joint venture with Smith Douglas Homes, expanding loanDepot’s network of partnerships with top homebuilders.

Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of 329 basis points, the highest margin since the beginning of the market downturn.

329 Net income of $3 million and adjusted net income of $7 million, compared with prior year net loss and adjusted net loss of $34 million and $29 million, respectively, reflect the positive impact of higher revenue and cost productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA of $64 million compared with $15 million in the prior year.

Strong liquidity profile with cash balance of $483 million.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LDI #LDI–loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, “loanDepot” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services that power the homeownership journey, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Through the successful implementation of our Vision 2025 strategic program, loanDepot returned to profitability in the third quarter on modest improvements in market volumes, which resulted in higher revenue,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Martell. “We are also realizing the benefits of our ongoing cost management and productivity programs, which helped to fund strategic investments in our platforms, solutions and people. These investments should help position the company for success in 2025 and beyond.

“Vision 2025, launched in July of 2022, was a critical factor in our successful navigation of unprecedented and challenging market conditions over the past three years. The launch of Project North Star builds on the strategic pillars of Vision 2025, including our focus on durable revenue growth, positive operating leverage, productivity and investments in platforms and solutions that support our customer’s homeownership journey,” added Martell.

“We are pleased that the successful completion of the strategic objectives of Vision 2025 has delivered the company’s first profitable quarter since the beginning of the market downturn in the first quarter of 2022,” said David Hayes, Chief Financial Officer. “The third quarter served as validation of our strategy as we saw a modest improvement in the mortgage market, coupled with the company’s positive operating leverage fueled our return to profitability. As we look toward 2025, we anticipate continued market challenges, but we believe that the implementation of Project North Star will allow us to capture the benefit of higher market volumes while we continue to capitalize on our ongoing investments in operational efficiency to achieve sustainable profitability in a wide variety of operating environments.”

Third Quarter Highlights: Financial Summary Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Rate lock volume $ 9,792,423 $ 8,298,270 $ 8,295,935 $ 24,893,023 $ 25,738,036 Pull-through weighted lock volume(1) 6,748,057 5,782,309 5,685,209 17,262,202 17,067,876 Loan origination volume 6,659,329 6,090,634 6,083,143 17,308,314 17,301,023 Gain on sale margin(2) 3.33 % 3.06 % 2.74 % 3.11 % 2.66 % Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin(3) 3.29 % 3.22 % 2.93 % 3.12 % 2.69 % Financial Results Total revenue $ 314,598 $ 265,390 $ 265,661 $ 802,772 $ 745,395 Total expense 311,003 342,547 305,128 961,497 949,760 Net income (loss) 2,672 (65,853 ) (34,262 ) (134,685 ) (175,743 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.48 ) Non-GAAP Financial Measures(4) Adjusted total revenue $ 329,499 $ 278,007 $ 261,116 $ 838,318 $ 755,852 Adjusted net income (loss) 7,077 (15,890 ) (29,211 ) (48,309 ) (124,417 ) Adjusted EBITDA 63,742 34,575 15,253 98,820 (8,399 )

(1) Pull-through weighted rate lock volume is the principal balance of loans subject to interest rate lock commitments, net of a pull-through factor for the loan funding probability. (2) Gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by loan origination volume during period. (3) Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by the pull-through weighted rate lock volume. (4) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and a reconciliation of these metrics to their closest GAAP measure.

Year-over-Year Operational Highlights

Non-volume related expenses decreased $11.4 million from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses, offset somewhat by higher headcount related salary expenses and marketing costs.

Accrued a net benefit of $18.9 million primarily associated with expected insurance proceeds related to the settlement of class-action litigation related to the first quarter Cybersecurity Incident.

Incurred restructuring and impairment charges totaling $1.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from the third quarter of 2023.

Pull-through weighted lock volume of $6.7 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 billion or 19% from the third quarter of 2023.

Loan origination volume for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.7 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion or 9% from the third quarter of 2023.

Purchase volume totaled 66% of total loans originated during the third quarter, down slightly from 71% during the third quarter of 2023.

Our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate 1 increased to 71% from the third quarter 2023’s recapture rate of 69%.

increased to 71% from the third quarter 2023’s recapture rate of 69%. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $2.7 million as compared to net loss of $34.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income increased primarily due to higher revenue from increased volume and pull-through weighted gain on sale margin.

Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.1 million as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024

Origination volume of between $6 billion and $8 billion.

Pull-through weighted rate lock volume of between $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion.

Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of between 285 basis points and 305 basis points.

Servicing Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Servicing Revenue Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Due to collection/realization of cash flows $ (41,498 ) $ (42,285 ) $ (38,502 ) $ (119,783 ) $ (114,777 ) Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions (52,557 ) 15,623 68,651 (8,690 ) 73,422 Realized gain (loss) on sale of servicing rights 32 (3,057 ) 5,247 (2,980 ) 12,411 Net gain (loss) from derivatives hedging servicing rights 37,624 (25,183 ) (69,353 ) (23,876 ) (96,290 ) Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses (14,901 ) (12,617 ) 4,545 (35,546 ) (10,457 ) Other realized losses on sales of servicing rights (1) (164 ) (5,885 ) (1,731 ) (7,290 ) (1,734 ) Changes in fair value of servicing rights, net $ (56,563 ) $ (60,787 ) $ (35,688 ) $ (162,619 ) $ (126,968 ) Servicing fee income (2) $ 124,133 $ 125,082 $ 120,911 $ 373,273 $ 360,329

(1) Includes the (provision) recovery for sold MSRs and broker fees. (2) Servicing fee income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, has been adjusted to incorporate earnings credits, which were previously classified as part of net interest income.

1 We define organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate as the total unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of loans in our servicing portfolio that are paid in full for purposes of refinancing the loan on the same property, with the Company acting as lender on both the existing and new loan, divided by the UPB of all loans in our servicing portfolio that paid in full for the purpose of refinancing the loan on the same property. The recapture rate is finalized following the publication date of this release when external data becomes available.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Servicing Rights, at Fair Value: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,566,463 $ 1,970,164 $ 1,998,762 $ 1,985,718 $ 2,025,136 Additions 62,039 66,115 80,068 176,529 215,229 Sales proceeds (8,466 ) (439,199 ) (73,972 ) (503,777 ) (171,167 ) Changes in fair value: Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions (52,557 ) 15,623 68,651 (8,690 ) 73,422 Due to collection/realization of cash flows (41,498 ) (42,285 ) (38,502 ) (119,783 ) (114,777 ) Realized gains (losses) on sales of servicing rights 32 (3,955 ) 3,647 (3,984 ) 10,811 Total changes in fair value (94,023 ) (30,617 ) 33,796 (132,457 ) (30,544 ) Balance at end of period (1) $ 1,526,013 $ 1,566,463 $ 2,038,654 $ 1,526,013 $ 2,038,654

(1) Balances are net of $16.7 million, $16.7 million, and $14.7 million of servicing rights liability as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

% Change Servicing Portfolio Data: ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep-24 vs Jun-24 Sep-24

vs

Sep-23 Servicing portfolio (unpaid principal balance) $ 114,915,206 $ 114,278,549 $ 143,959,705 0.6 % (20.2 )% Total servicing portfolio (units) 409,344 403,302 490,191 1.5 (16.5 ) 60+ days delinquent ($) $ 1,654,955 $ 1,457,098 $ 1,235,443 13.6 34.0 60+ days delinquent (%) 1.4 % 1.3 % 0.9 % Servicing rights, net to UPB 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.4 %

Balance Sheet Highlights % Change ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep-24

vs

Jun-24 Sep-24

vs

Sep-23 Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,048 $ 533,153 $ 717,196 (9.4 )% (32.6 )% Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,790,284 2,377,987 2,070,748 17.3 34.7 Loans held for investment, at fair value 122,066 120,287 — 1.5 NM Servicing rights, at fair value 1,542,720 1,583,128 2,053,359 (2.6 ) (24.9 ) Total assets 6,417,627 5,942,777 6,078,529 8.0 5.6 Warehouse and other lines of credit 2,565,713 2,213,128 1,897,859 15.9 35.2 Total liabilities 5,825,578 5,363,839 5,309,594 8.6 9.7 Total equity 592,049 578,938 768,935 2.3 (23.0 )

An increase in loans held for sale at September 30, 2024, resulted in a corresponding increase in the balance on our warehouse lines of credit. Total funding capacity with our lending partners was $3.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.9 billion at September 30, 2023. Available borrowing capacity was $0.5 billion at September 30, 2024.

Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) REVENUES: Interest income $ 38,673 $ 35,052 $ 37,253 $ 104,650 $ 98,271 Interest expense (39,488 ) (35,683 ) (36,770 ) (106,837 ) (96,459 ) Net interest (expense) income (815 ) (631 ) 483 (2,187 ) 1,812 Gain on origination and sale of loans, net 198,027 166,920 148,849 481,007 411,336 Origination income, net 23,675 19,494 17,740 56,775 48,088 Servicing fee income 124,133 125,082 120,911 373,273 360,329 Change in fair value of servicing rights, net (56,563 ) (60,787 ) (35,688 ) (162,619 ) (126,968 ) Other income 26,141 15,312 13,366 56,523 50,798 Total net revenues 314,598 265,390 265,661 802,772 745,395 EXPENSES: Personnel expense 161,330 141,036 141,432 436,683 440,258 Marketing and advertising expense 36,282 31,175 33,894 95,811 104,520 Direct origination expense 23,120 21,550 15,749 62,841 50,352 General and administrative expense 22,984 73,160 46,522 153,889 157,473 Occupancy expense 4,800 5,204 5,903 15,113 18,083 Depreciation and amortization 8,931 8,955 10,592 27,329 31,339 Servicing expense 8,427 8,467 8,532 25,155 19,116 Other interest expense 45,129 53,000 42,504 144,676 128,619 Total expenses 311,003 342,547 305,128 961,497 949,760 Income (loss) before income taxes 3,595 (77,157 ) (39,467 ) (158,725 ) (204,365 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 923 (11,304 ) (5,205 ) (24,040 ) (28,622 ) Net income (loss) 2,672 (65,853 ) (34,262 ) (134,685 ) (175,743 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,303 (33,642 ) (17,663 ) (69,588 ) (92,793 ) Net income (loss) attributable to loanDepot, Inc. $ 1,369 $ (32,211 ) $ (16,599 ) $ (65,097 ) $ (82,950 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.48 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.48 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 185,385,271 182,324,046 175,962,804 183,041,489.00 173,568,986.00 Diluted 332,532,984 182,324,046 175,962,804 183,041,489.00 173,568,986.00

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 483,048 $ 533,153 $ 660,707 Restricted cash 95,593 98,057 85,149 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,790,284 2,377,987 2,132,880 Loans held for investment, at fair value 122,066 120,287 — Derivative assets, at fair value 68,647 59,779 93,574 Servicing rights, at fair value 1,542,720 1,583,128 1,999,763 Trading securities, at fair value 92,324 89,477 92,901 Property and equipment, net 62,974 64,631 70,809 Operating lease right-of-use asset 23,020 24,549 29,433 Loans eligible for repurchase 860,300 740,238 711,371 Investments in joint ventures 17,899 17,905 20,363 Other assets 258,752 233,586 254,098 Total assets $ 6,417,627 $ 5,942,777 $ 6,151,048 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY LIABILITIES: Warehouse and other lines of credit $ 2,565,713 $ 2,213,128 $ 1,947,057 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 381,543 375,319 379,971 Derivative liabilities, at fair value 22,143 17,856 84,962 Liability for loans eligible for repurchase 860,300 740,238 711,371 Operating lease liability 38,538 41,896 49,192 Debt obligations, net 1,957,341 1,975,402 2,274,011 Total liabilities 5,825,578 5,363,839 5,446,564 EQUITY: Total equity 592,049 578,938 704,484 Total liabilities and equity $ 6,417,627 $ 5,942,777 $ 6,151,048

Loan Origination and Sales Data ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Loan origination volume by type: Conventional conforming $ 3,254,702 $ 3,232,905 $ 3,158,107 $ 8,991,282 $ 9,375,605 FHA/VA/USDA 2,564,827 2,271,104 2,354,630 6,489,956 6,371,168 Jumbo 300,086 229,379 126,408 646,787 405,551 Other 539,714 357,246 443,998 1,180,289 1,148,699 Total $ 6,659,329 $ 6,090,634 $ 6,083,143 $ 17,308,314 $ 17,301,023 Loan origination volume by purpose: Purchase $ 4,378,575 $ 4,383,145 $ 4,337,476 $ 12,057,993 $ 12,403,166 Refinance – cash out 1,954,071 1,562,827 1,660,578 4,660,580 4,599,564 Refinance – rate/term 326,683 144,662 85,089 589,741 298,293 Total $ 6,659,329 $ 6,090,634 $ 6,083,143 $ 17,308,314 $ 17,301,023 Loans sold: Servicing retained $ 3,818,375 $ 4,011,399 $ 4,175,126 $ 10,816,315 $ 11,396,678 Servicing released 2,487,589 1,893,515 2,092,762 5,833,916 6,345,660 Total $ 6,305,964 $ 5,904,914 $ 6,267,888 $ 16,650,231 $ 17,742,338

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. They facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in hedging strategies, changes in valuations, capital structures (affecting interest expense on non-funding debt), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense), and other cost or benefit items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. These non-GAAP measures include our Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (if dilutive), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). We exclude from these non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs, gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs and related hedging gains and losses that represent realized and unrealized adjustments resulting from changes in valuation, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance or results of operation. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we began to include the gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs in valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses to appropriately capture all valuation changes in MSRs up to and including the sales date. Prior periods have been revised to conform with this new presentation. We also exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, expenses directly related to the Cybersecurity Incident, net of expected insurance recoveries, including costs to investigate and remediate the Cybersecurity Incident, the costs of customer notifications and identity protection, professional fees, including legal expenses, litigation settlement costs, and commission guarantees, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and disposal of fixed assets, non-cash goodwill impairment, and other impairment charges to intangible assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, as well as certain costs associated with our restructuring efforts, as management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of “net interest income (expense),” as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on our non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). Adjustments for income taxes are made to reflect historical results of operations on the basis that it was taxed as a corporation under the Internal Revenue Code, and therefore subject to U.S. federal, state and local income taxes. Adjustments to Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding assumes the pro forma conversion of weighted average Class C shares to Class A common stock. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Some of these limitations are:

they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and

they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) are not intended as alternatives to total revenue, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to the Company, or Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share or as an indicator of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Adjusted Total Revenue ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2024 Jun 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Sep 30,

2024 Sep 30,

2023 Total net revenue $ 314,598 $ 265,390 $ 265,661 $ 802,772 $ 745,395 Valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses(1) 14,901 12,617 (4,545 ) 35,546 10,457 Adjusted total revenue $ 329,499 $ 278,007 $ 261,116 $ 838,318 $ 755,852

(1) Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions, net of gains or losses from derivatives hedging servicing rights. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we began to include the gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs in valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses to appropriately capture all valuation changes in MSRs up to and including the sales date. Prior periods have been revised to conform with this new presentation.

