loanDepot Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Company achieves profitability on higher volumes, margin growth and productivity

Completes Vision 2025 and launches new strategic plan – Project North Star

Highlights:


  • Revenue of $315 million, up 18% compared to the prior year. Adjusted revenue of $329 million, up 26% compared to the prior year.
  • Company announces Ridgeland Mortgage joint venture with Smith Douglas Homes, expanding loanDepot’s network of partnerships with top homebuilders.
  • Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of 329 basis points, the highest margin since the beginning of the market downturn.
  • Net income of $3 million and adjusted net income of $7 million, compared with prior year net loss and adjusted net loss of $34 million and $29 million, respectively, reflect the positive impact of higher revenue and cost productivity.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $64 million compared with $15 million in the prior year.
  • Strong liquidity profile with cash balance of $483 million.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LDI #LDI–loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI), (together with its subsidiaries, “loanDepot” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services that power the homeownership journey, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“Through the successful implementation of our Vision 2025 strategic program, loanDepot returned to profitability in the third quarter on modest improvements in market volumes, which resulted in higher revenue,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Martell. “We are also realizing the benefits of our ongoing cost management and productivity programs, which helped to fund strategic investments in our platforms, solutions and people. These investments should help position the company for success in 2025 and beyond.

“Vision 2025, launched in July of 2022, was a critical factor in our successful navigation of unprecedented and challenging market conditions over the past three years. The launch of Project North Star builds on the strategic pillars of Vision 2025, including our focus on durable revenue growth, positive operating leverage, productivity and investments in platforms and solutions that support our customer’s homeownership journey,” added Martell.

“We are pleased that the successful completion of the strategic objectives of Vision 2025 has delivered the company’s first profitable quarter since the beginning of the market downturn in the first quarter of 2022,” said David Hayes, Chief Financial Officer. “The third quarter served as validation of our strategy as we saw a modest improvement in the mortgage market, coupled with the company’s positive operating leverage fueled our return to profitability. As we look toward 2025, we anticipate continued market challenges, but we believe that the implementation of Project North Star will allow us to capture the benefit of higher market volumes while we continue to capitalize on our ongoing investments in operational efficiency to achieve sustainable profitability in a wide variety of operating environments.”

Third Quarter Highlights:

 

Financial Summary

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

($ in thousands except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

Rate lock volume

$

9,792,423

 

 

$

8,298,270

 

 

$

8,295,935

 

 

$

24,893,023

 

 

$

25,738,036

 

Pull-through weighted lock volume(1)

 

6,748,057

 

 

 

5,782,309

 

 

 

5,685,209

 

 

 

17,262,202

 

 

 

17,067,876

 

Loan origination volume

 

6,659,329

 

 

 

6,090,634

 

 

 

6,083,143

 

 

 

17,308,314

 

 

 

17,301,023

 

Gain on sale margin(2)

 

3.33

%

 

 

3.06

%

 

 

2.74

%

 

 

3.11

%

 

 

2.66

%

Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin(3)

 

3.29

%

 

 

3.22

%

 

 

2.93

%

 

 

3.12

%

 

 

2.69

%

Financial Results

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenue

$

314,598

 

 

$

265,390

 

 

$

265,661

 

 

$

802,772

 

 

$

745,395

 

Total expense

 

311,003

 

 

 

342,547

 

 

 

305,128

 

 

 

961,497

 

 

 

949,760

 

Net income (loss)

 

2,672

 

 

 

(65,853

)

 

 

(34,262

)

 

 

(134,685

)

 

 

(175,743

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Non-GAAP Financial Measures(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted total revenue

$

329,499

 

 

$

278,007

 

 

$

261,116

 

 

$

838,318

 

 

$

755,852

 

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

7,077

 

 

 

(15,890

)

 

 

(29,211

)

 

 

(48,309

)

 

 

(124,417

)

Adjusted EBITDA

 

63,742

 

 

 

34,575

 

 

 

15,253

 

 

 

98,820

 

 

 

(8,399

)

(1)

Pull-through weighted rate lock volume is the principal balance of loans subject to interest rate lock commitments, net of a pull-through factor for the loan funding probability.

(2)

Gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by loan origination volume during period.

(3)

Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin represents the total of (i) gain on origination and sale of loans, net, and (ii) origination income, net, divided by the pull-through weighted rate lock volume.

(4)

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and a reconciliation of these metrics to their closest GAAP measure.

Year-over-Year Operational Highlights

  • Non-volume related expenses decreased $11.4 million from the third quarter of 2023, primarily due to lower general and administrative expenses, offset somewhat by higher headcount related salary expenses and marketing costs.
  • Accrued a net benefit of $18.9 million primarily associated with expected insurance proceeds related to the settlement of class-action litigation related to the first quarter Cybersecurity Incident.
  • Incurred restructuring and impairment charges totaling $1.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Pull-through weighted lock volume of $6.7 billion for the third quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.1 billion or 19% from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Loan origination volume for the third quarter of 2024 was $6.7 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion or 9% from the third quarter of 2023.
  • Purchase volume totaled 66% of total loans originated during the third quarter, down slightly from 71% during the third quarter of 2023.
  • Our preliminary organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate1 increased to 71% from the third quarter 2023’s recapture rate of 69%.
  • Net income for the third quarter of 2024 of $2.7 million as compared to net loss of $34.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income increased primarily due to higher revenue from increased volume and pull-through weighted gain on sale margin.
  • Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $7.1 million as compared to adjusted net loss of $29.2 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024

  • Origination volume of between $6 billion and $8 billion.
  • Pull-through weighted rate lock volume of between $5.5 billion and $7.5 billion.
  • Pull-through weighted gain on sale margin of between 285 basis points and 305 basis points.

Servicing

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Servicing Revenue Data:

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

Due to collection/realization of cash flows

 

$

(41,498

)

 

$

(42,285

)

 

$

(38,502

)

 

$

(119,783

)

 

$

(114,777

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

 

 

(52,557

)

 

 

15,623

 

 

 

68,651

 

 

 

(8,690

)

 

 

73,422

 

Realized gain (loss) on sale of servicing rights

 

 

32

 

 

 

(3,057

)

 

 

5,247

 

 

 

(2,980

)

 

 

12,411

 

Net gain (loss) from derivatives hedging servicing rights

 

 

37,624

 

 

 

(25,183

)

 

 

(69,353

)

 

 

(23,876

)

 

 

(96,290

)

Change in fair value of servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses

 

 

(14,901

)

 

 

(12,617

)

 

 

4,545

 

 

 

(35,546

)

 

 

(10,457

)

Other realized losses on sales of servicing rights (1)

 

 

(164

)

 

 

(5,885

)

 

 

(1,731

)

 

 

(7,290

)

 

 

(1,734

)

Changes in fair value of servicing rights, net

 

$

(56,563

)

 

$

(60,787

)

 

$

(35,688

)

 

$

(162,619

)

 

$

(126,968

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing fee income (2)

 

$

124,133

 

 

$

125,082

 

 

$

120,911

 

 

$

373,273

 

 

$

360,329

 

(1)

Includes the (provision) recovery for sold MSRs and broker fees.

(2)

Servicing fee income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, has been adjusted to incorporate earnings credits, which were previously classified as part of net interest income.

_________________________________

1 We define organic refinance consumer direct recapture rate as the total unpaid principal balance (“UPB”) of loans in our servicing portfolio that are paid in full for purposes of refinancing the loan on the same property, with the Company acting as lender on both the existing and new loan, divided by the UPB of all loans in our servicing portfolio that paid in full for the purpose of refinancing the loan on the same property. The recapture rate is finalized following the publication date of this release when external data becomes available.

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

Servicing Rights, at Fair Value:

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

1,566,463

 

 

$

1,970,164

 

 

$

1,998,762

 

 

$

1,985,718

 

 

$

2,025,136

 

Additions

 

 

62,039

 

 

 

66,115

 

 

 

80,068

 

 

 

176,529

 

 

 

215,229

 

Sales proceeds

 

 

(8,466

)

 

 

(439,199

)

 

 

(73,972

)

 

 

(503,777

)

 

 

(171,167

)

Changes in fair value:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions

 

 

(52,557

)

 

 

15,623

 

 

 

68,651

 

 

 

(8,690

)

 

 

73,422

 

Due to collection/realization of cash flows

 

 

(41,498

)

 

 

(42,285

)

 

 

(38,502

)

 

 

(119,783

)

 

 

(114,777

)

Realized gains (losses) on sales of servicing rights

 

 

32

 

 

 

(3,955

)

 

 

3,647

 

 

 

(3,984

)

 

 

10,811

 

Total changes in fair value

 

 

(94,023

)

 

 

(30,617

)

 

 

33,796

 

 

 

(132,457

)

 

 

(30,544

)

Balance at end of period (1)

 

$

1,526,013

 

 

$

1,566,463

 

 

$

2,038,654

 

 

$

1,526,013

 

 

$

2,038,654

(1)

Balances are net of $16.7 million, $16.7 million, and $14.7 million of servicing rights liability as of September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.

 

 

 

% Change

Servicing Portfolio Data:

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep-24

vs

Jun-24

 

Sep-24
vs
Sep-23

Servicing portfolio (unpaid principal balance)

$

114,915,206

 

 

$

114,278,549

 

 

$

143,959,705

 

 

0.6

%

 

(20.2

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total servicing portfolio (units)

 

409,344

 

 

 

403,302

 

 

 

490,191

 

 

1.5

 

 

(16.5

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

60+ days delinquent ($)

$

1,654,955

 

 

$

1,457,098

 

 

$

1,235,443

 

 

13.6

 

 

34.0

 

60+ days delinquent (%)

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

0.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing rights, net to UPB

 

1.3

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

 

Balance Sheet Highlights

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

% Change

 

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep-24
vs
Jun-24

 

Sep-24
vs
Sep-23

Cash and cash equivalents

$

483,048

 

$

533,153

 

$

717,196

 

(9.4

)%

 

(32.6

)%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

2,790,284

 

 

2,377,987

 

 

2,070,748

 

17.3

 

 

34.7

 

Loans held for investment, at fair value

 

122,066

 

 

120,287

 

 

 

1.5

 

 

NM

 

Servicing rights, at fair value

 

1,542,720

 

 

1,583,128

 

 

2,053,359

 

(2.6

)

 

(24.9

)

Total assets

 

6,417,627

 

 

5,942,777

 

 

6,078,529

 

8.0

 

 

5.6

 

Warehouse and other lines of credit

 

2,565,713

 

 

2,213,128

 

 

1,897,859

 

15.9

 

 

35.2

 

Total liabilities

 

5,825,578

 

 

5,363,839

 

 

5,309,594

 

8.6

 

 

9.7

 

Total equity

 

592,049

 

 

578,938

 

 

768,935

 

2.3

 

 

(23.0

)

An increase in loans held for sale at September 30, 2024, resulted in a corresponding increase in the balance on our warehouse lines of credit. Total funding capacity with our lending partners was $3.1 billion at September 30, 2024, and $3.9 billion at September 30, 2023. Available borrowing capacity was $0.5 billion at September 30, 2024.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

REVENUES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

$

38,673

 

 

$

35,052

 

 

$

37,253

 

 

$

104,650

 

 

$

98,271

 

Interest expense

 

(39,488

)

 

 

(35,683

)

 

 

(36,770

)

 

 

(106,837

)

 

 

(96,459

)

Net interest (expense) income

 

(815

)

 

 

(631

)

 

 

483

 

 

 

(2,187

)

 

 

1,812

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on origination and sale of loans, net

 

198,027

 

 

 

166,920

 

 

 

148,849

 

 

 

481,007

 

 

 

411,336

 

Origination income, net

 

23,675

 

 

 

19,494

 

 

 

17,740

 

 

 

56,775

 

 

 

48,088

 

Servicing fee income

 

124,133

 

 

 

125,082

 

 

 

120,911

 

 

 

373,273

 

 

 

360,329

 

Change in fair value of servicing rights, net

 

(56,563

)

 

 

(60,787

)

 

 

(35,688

)

 

 

(162,619

)

 

 

(126,968

)

Other income

 

26,141

 

 

 

15,312

 

 

 

13,366

 

 

 

56,523

 

 

 

50,798

 

Total net revenues

 

314,598

 

 

 

265,390

 

 

 

265,661

 

 

 

802,772

 

 

 

745,395

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EXPENSES:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel expense

 

161,330

 

 

 

141,036

 

 

 

141,432

 

 

 

436,683

 

 

 

440,258

 

Marketing and advertising expense

 

36,282

 

 

 

31,175

 

 

 

33,894

 

 

 

95,811

 

 

 

104,520

 

Direct origination expense

 

23,120

 

 

 

21,550

 

 

 

15,749

 

 

 

62,841

 

 

 

50,352

 

General and administrative expense

 

22,984

 

 

 

73,160

 

 

 

46,522

 

 

 

153,889

 

 

 

157,473

 

Occupancy expense

 

4,800

 

 

 

5,204

 

 

 

5,903

 

 

 

15,113

 

 

 

18,083

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,931

 

 

 

8,955

 

 

 

10,592

 

 

 

27,329

 

 

 

31,339

 

Servicing expense

 

8,427

 

 

 

8,467

 

 

 

8,532

 

 

 

25,155

 

 

 

19,116

 

Other interest expense

 

45,129

 

 

 

53,000

 

 

 

42,504

 

 

 

144,676

 

 

 

128,619

 

Total expenses

 

311,003

 

 

 

342,547

 

 

 

305,128

 

 

 

961,497

 

 

 

949,760

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

3,595

 

 

 

(77,157

)

 

 

(39,467

)

 

 

(158,725

)

 

 

(204,365

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

923

 

 

 

(11,304

)

 

 

(5,205

)

 

 

(24,040

)

 

 

(28,622

)

Net income (loss)

 

2,672

 

 

 

(65,853

)

 

 

(34,262

)

 

 

(134,685

)

 

 

(175,743

)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

1,303

 

 

 

(33,642

)

 

 

(17,663

)

 

 

(69,588

)

 

 

(92,793

)

Net income (loss) attributable to loanDepot, Inc.

$

1,369

 

 

$

(32,211

)

 

$

(16,599

)

 

$

(65,097

)

 

$

(82,950

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.48

)

Diluted income (loss) per share

$

0.01

 

 

$

(0.18

)

 

$

(0.09

)

 

$

(0.36

)

 

$

(0.48

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

185,385,271

 

 

 

182,324,046

 

 

 

175,962,804

 

 

 

183,041,489.00

 

 

 

173,568,986.00

 

Diluted

 

332,532,984

 

 

 

182,324,046

 

 

 

175,962,804

 

 

 

183,041,489.00

 

 

 

173,568,986.00

 

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands)

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Dec 31,
2023

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

483,048

 

$

533,153

 

$

660,707

Restricted cash

 

95,593

 

 

98,057

 

 

85,149

Loans held for sale, at fair value

 

2,790,284

 

 

2,377,987

 

 

2,132,880

Loans held for investment, at fair value

 

122,066

 

 

120,287

 

 

Derivative assets, at fair value

 

68,647

 

 

59,779

 

 

93,574

Servicing rights, at fair value

 

1,542,720

 

 

1,583,128

 

 

1,999,763

Trading securities, at fair value

 

92,324

 

 

89,477

 

 

92,901

Property and equipment, net

 

62,974

 

 

64,631

 

 

70,809

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

23,020

 

 

24,549

 

 

29,433

Loans eligible for repurchase

 

860,300

 

 

740,238

 

 

711,371

Investments in joint ventures

 

17,899

 

 

17,905

 

 

20,363

Other assets

 

258,752

 

 

233,586

 

 

254,098

Total assets

$

6,417,627

 

$

5,942,777

 

$

6,151,048

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES:

 

 

 

 

 

Warehouse and other lines of credit

$

2,565,713

 

$

2,213,128

 

$

1,947,057

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

381,543

 

 

375,319

 

 

379,971

Derivative liabilities, at fair value

 

22,143

 

 

17,856

 

 

84,962

Liability for loans eligible for repurchase

 

860,300

 

 

740,238

 

 

711,371

Operating lease liability

 

38,538

 

 

41,896

 

 

49,192

Debt obligations, net

 

1,957,341

 

 

1,975,402

 

 

2,274,011

Total liabilities

 

5,825,578

 

 

5,363,839

 

 

5,446,564

EQUITY:

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

592,049

 

 

578,938

 

 

704,484

Total liabilities and equity

$

6,417,627

 

$

5,942,777

 

$

6,151,048

Loan Origination and Sales Data

 

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

Loan origination volume by type:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Conventional conforming

 

$

3,254,702

 

$

3,232,905

 

$

3,158,107

 

$

8,991,282

 

$

9,375,605

FHA/VA/USDA

 

 

2,564,827

 

 

2,271,104

 

 

2,354,630

 

 

6,489,956

 

 

6,371,168

Jumbo

 

 

300,086

 

 

229,379

 

 

126,408

 

 

646,787

 

 

405,551

Other

 

 

539,714

 

 

357,246

 

 

443,998

 

 

1,180,289

 

 

1,148,699

Total

 

$

6,659,329

 

$

6,090,634

 

$

6,083,143

 

$

17,308,314

 

$

17,301,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loan origination volume by purpose:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

$

4,378,575

 

$

4,383,145

 

$

4,337,476

 

$

12,057,993

 

$

12,403,166

Refinance – cash out

 

 

1,954,071

 

 

1,562,827

 

 

1,660,578

 

 

4,660,580

 

 

4,599,564

Refinance – rate/term

 

 

326,683

 

 

144,662

 

 

85,089

 

 

589,741

 

 

298,293

Total

 

$

6,659,329

 

$

6,090,634

 

$

6,083,143

 

$

17,308,314

 

$

17,301,023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans sold:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Servicing retained

 

$

3,818,375

 

$

4,011,399

 

$

4,175,126

 

$

10,816,315

 

$

11,396,678

Servicing released

 

 

2,487,589

 

 

1,893,515

 

 

2,092,762

 

 

5,833,916

 

 

6,345,660

Total

 

$

6,305,964

 

$

5,904,914

 

$

6,267,888

 

$

16,650,231

 

$

17,742,338

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Third Quarter Earnings Call

Management will host a conference call and live webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET on loanDepot’s Investor Relations website, investors.loandepot.com, to discuss the Company’s earnings results.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 715-9871, Conference ID: 9881136. Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the call. A webcast can also be accessed at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/479196723.

A replay of the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website following the conclusion of the event.

For more information about loanDepot, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website: investors.loandepot.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined by GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures to assist investors in evaluating our financial results. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. They facilitate company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in hedging strategies, changes in valuations, capital structures (affecting interest expense on non-funding debt), taxation, the age and book depreciation of facilities (affecting relative depreciation expense), and other cost or benefit items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance. These non-GAAP measures include our Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (if dilutive), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). We exclude from these non-GAAP financial measures the change in fair value of MSRs, gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs and related hedging gains and losses that represent realized and unrealized adjustments resulting from changes in valuation, mostly due to changes in market interest rates, and are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance or results of operation. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we began to include the gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs in valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses to appropriately capture all valuation changes in MSRs up to and including the sales date. Prior periods have been revised to conform with this new presentation. We also exclude stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense, expenses directly related to the Cybersecurity Incident, net of expected insurance recoveries, including costs to investigate and remediate the Cybersecurity Incident, the costs of customer notifications and identity protection, professional fees, including legal expenses, litigation settlement costs, and commission guarantees, gains or losses on extinguishment of debt and disposal of fixed assets, non-cash goodwill impairment, and other impairment charges to intangible assets and operating lease right-of-use assets, as well as certain costs associated with our restructuring efforts, as management does not consider these costs to be indicative of our performance or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) includes interest expense on funding facilities, which are recorded as a component of “net interest income (expense),” as these expenses are a direct operating expense driven by loan origination volume. By contrast, interest expense on our non-funding debt is a function of our capital structure and is therefore excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA). Adjustments for income taxes are made to reflect historical results of operations on the basis that it was taxed as a corporation under the Internal Revenue Code, and therefore subject to U.S. federal, state and local income taxes. Adjustments to Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding assumes the pro forma conversion of weighted average Class C shares to Class A common stock. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Some of these limitations are:

  • they do not reflect every cash expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) does not reflect the significant interest expense or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payment on our debt;
  • although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced or require improvements in the future, and Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) do not reflect any cash requirement for such replacements or improvements; and
  • they are not adjusted for all non-cash income or expense items that are reflected in our statements of cash flows.

Because of these limitations, Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) are not intended as alternatives to total revenue, net income (loss), net income (loss) attributable to the Company, or Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share or as an indicator of our operating performance and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business or as measures of cash that will be available to us to meet our obligations. We compensate for these limitations by using Adjusted Total Revenue, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share, and Adjusted EBITDA (LBITDA) along with other comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance. See below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Reconciliation of Total Revenue to Adjusted Total Revenue

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Jun 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

 

Sep 30,
2024

 

Sep 30,
2023

Total net revenue

 

$

314,598

 

$

265,390

 

$

265,661

 

 

$

802,772

 

$

745,395

Valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses(1)

 

 

14,901

 

 

12,617

 

 

(4,545

)

 

 

35,546

 

 

10,457

Adjusted total revenue

 

$

329,499

 

$

278,007

 

$

261,116

 

 

$

838,318

 

$

755,852

(1)

Represents the change in the fair value of servicing rights due to changes in valuation inputs or assumptions, net of gains or losses from derivatives hedging servicing rights. Beginning in the second quarter of 2024, we began to include the gains (losses) from the sale of MSRs in valuation changes in servicing rights, net of hedging gains and losses to appropriately capture all valuation changes in MSRs up to and including the sales date. Prior periods have been revised to conform with this new presentation.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Gerhard Erdelji

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(949) 822-4074

gerdelji@loandepot.com

Media Contact:
Rebecca Anderson

Senior Vice President, Communications & Public Relations

(949) 822-4024

rebeccaanderson@loandepot.com

Read full story here

