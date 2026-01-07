LNS Research Announces World’s Most Productive Companies™ 2025

Top 100 Companies Recognized for Outperforming Peers in Industrial Productivity Growth

The analysis, based on LNS Research’s Industrial Productivity Index™, represents the most comprehensive quantitative study of productivity performance across 10 industries and 90+ peer groups.

According to the report, results reveal a stark divide. The Top 100 companies have grown productivity by 13.9% and increased operating margins by 18.5 points more than others over the past five years.

“The essential economy is at an inflection point,” said Matthew Littlefield, President of LNS Research. “Our data shows a global productivity crisis. Industrial productivity has declined by over 30% over the past two decades, driven by dramatic shifts in workforce demographics, complexity, and risk. Yet over the past five years, these 100 companies have proven that we can bend the curve in the opposite direction, where world-class productivity growth is not only possible, but also the single most powerful lever for profitable growth, driving free cash flow and enterprise value.”

Within the Top 100, 30 elite organizations known as the Productivity Pathfinders™ stand out for achieving the most differentiated productivity growth over the last five years.

“The Productivity Pathfinders™ are rewriting the playbook for manufacturing success,” Littlefield added. “They’ve demonstrated that it is possible to outperform by operating differently across the end-to-end value chain—building trust, driving innovation, and investing where technology and people create measurable value.”

According to LNS Research’s analysis, the World’s Most Productive Companies excel through key differentiators; they:

Align strategy, operating models, transformation, and supply networks as one integrated system.

Invest in people and decision intelligence as deliberately as capital and automation.

Simplify architectures so innovation scales beyond pilots.

Run disciplined, enterprise operating models grounded in proven principles.

Share information across the value chain to reduce variance and increase speed.

Deploy AI within guardrails that protect stability, trust, and performance.

Treat productivity as the primary driver of profitable growth.

The World’s Most Productive Companies™ were revealed via LinkedIn Live and formally recognized at The Industrial Transformation Event in late 2025.

