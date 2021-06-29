LLWR Appoints Consulting and Technology Firm Firewood as Its Project, Programme and Portfolio Management Support Partner

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#consulting–Firewood has been awarded a two-year contract – with an option to extend to four years – by LLW Repository Ltd (LLWR) to help them improve their Project, Programme and Portfolio Management (PPM) capability, and fully integrate the improvements into the wider business environment.

The multi-year engagement will allow LLWR to draw upon Firewood’s expertise, subject matter experts and tools to grow and mature internal capability in support of delivering its change initiatives. The range of change initiatives across the LLWR landscape range from minor asset care tasks and projects, IT change projects, to major construction programmes spanning many years.

Firewood’s scope of services will include the delivery of PPM maturity assessments; delivery assurance; the development of enterprise level frameworks and guidance; advice on suitable IT infrastructure and systems; and other discrete tasks to improve PPM capability and competence. In addition, Firewood will provide advice on the tailoring and application of best practice guides and standards, for which their team is internationally renowned as authors and contributors to PPM best practice itself.

Mike Wilson, LLWR Head of Enterprise PMO said:

This partnership is a key enabler for LLWR to build upon its existing PPM capability. We are very much looking forward to working collaboratively with Firewood to lever their services and expertise for us to increase the level of maturity across the PPM landscape at LLWR.

Tayyab Jamil, Partner at Firewood said:

We are proud and excited to be supporting LLWR on their capability improvement journey. Our ambition is to work closely with LLWR to help them foster a culture of continuous learning and development where organisational capability is demonstrably improved and supports increased performance and delivery of outcomes.

Nigel Bennett, Partner at Firewood added:

Organisations going through a period of change need the capability to deliver ever more complex projects and to evolve and adapt to their changing environment. We aim to help LLWR introduce more efficient processes and practices in order to generate tangible savings whilst cleaning up the UK’s nuclear legacy and caring for people and the environment.

About LLWR

LLW Repository Ltd (LLWR) is a nuclear site licence company. They are responsible for the management and operation of the UK’s national facility for permanent disposal of low-level radioactive waste, located near the village of Drigg in West Cumbria. They are also responsible for delivering the National Waste Programme on behalf of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and providing a range of waste management services to help waste producers follow the waste management hierarchy – diverting waste from disposal at LLWR to alternative reuse, recycling, treatment and disposal routes.

Find out more by visiting www.gov.uk/llwr

About Firewood

Firewood is a consulting and technology firm that empowers individuals, teams and organisations to always deliver successful projects, with leading edge technology and services based on internationally recognised best practice and supported by data science.

Find out more by visiting www.firewoodltd.com.

