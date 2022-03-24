LiveWorld Reports 2021 Annual Financial Results

Healthcare Initiatives Drive Growth in Revenues, Profits, and Cash

2021 total revenues of $10.1 million, up 18% year-over-year

2021 healthcare revenues of $8.8 million, up 25% year-over-year

Net income from operations of $796,000 or 8%, up 118% year-over-year

Cash from operations was $2.5 million, up 65% year-over-year

Company received forgiveness of 2020 PPP loan of $1 million

Current company valuation is approximately 0.77x 2021 revenues

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVWD #earnings—LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD) today announced financial results for the year of 2021. Total revenues for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 were approximately $10.1 million, as compared to the $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. This was an increase of approximately $1.5 million or 18% when compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Healthcare related revenues grew approximately 25% when compared to the twelve months of 2020.

We reported a net income before the forgiveness of our PPP loan for the year of approximately $796,000 or 8% of total revenues. This compares to net income of approximately $366,000 or 4% of total revenues reported for the twelve months of 2020. Total net income after the forgiveness of the PPP loan was approximately $1,822,000 or 18% of revenues.

We finished the year with approximately $3.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to the approximately $2.6 million at the end of 2020. Our total cash grew approximately 40% from 2020. The cash from operations was approximately $2.5 million for 2021 as compared to the $1.5 million for 2020. The cash grew approximately $1 million or 65% year-over-year.

“Overall 2021 was a successful year for us, with double digit growth for revenues, healthcare related revenues, and cash from operations. We also saw our profits from operations jump 118% compared to 2020,” said David Houston, Chief Financial Officer of LiveWorld. “In 2022 we will remain focused on driving revenue growth through our healthcare initiatives, while maintaining positive profit margins.”

LiveWorld received forgiveness for its PPP loan in 2021 and is reporting it as other income. Therefore the statement of operations shows net income from operations and net income after the loan forgiveness.

Detailed financial information may be downloaded at www.liveworld.com/ir (LiveWorld’s Investor Relations page) or at www.otcmarkets.com.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in pharmaceuticals, hospitals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

“Safe Harbor” Statement Under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

This press release may contain forward-looking information concerning LiveWorld plans, objectives, future expectations, forecasts and prospects. These statements may include those regarding LiveWorld’s current or future financial performance including but not limited to lists of clients, revenue and profit, use of cash, investments, relationships and the actual or potential impact of stock option expense, and the results of its product development efforts. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward- looking statements made as a result of, among other things, final accounting adjustments and results, LiveWorld’s ability to attract new clients and preserve or expand its relationship with existing clients, LiveWorld’s ability to retain and attract high quality employees, including its management staff, the ability to deliver new innovative products in a timely manner, changing accounting treatments, and other risks applicable to the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

LIVEWORLD, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalent $ 3,551 $ 2,552 Accounts receivable, net 1,773 1,179 Prepaid expenses 156 96 Total current assets 5,480 3,827 Property and equipment, net 47 43 Other assets 25 25 Total assets $ 5,552 $ 3,895 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 231 $ 139 Accrued employee expenses 1,076 680 Other accrued liabilities 14 68 Loan ———– 921 Deferred revenue 1,169 897 Total current liabilities 2,490 2,705 Total liabilities 2,490 2,705 Stockholders’ equity Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized 45,633,442 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively 34 34 Additional paid-in capital 143,701 143,651 Accumulated deficit (140,673 ) (142,495 ) Total stockholders’ equity 3,062 1,190 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,552 $ 3,895

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 10,061 $ 8,560 Cost of revenues 5,051 4,160 Gross Margin 5,010 4,400 Operating Expense Product development 866 880 Sales and marketing 1,230 1,058 General and administrative 2,109 2,029 Total operating expense 4,205 3,967 Income from operations 805 433 Income before tax 805 433 Other Income 17 (68 ) Provision for income taxes 26 (1 ) Net income from operations 796 366 PPP loan forgiveness 1,026 ———- Net income 1,822 366 Earnings per share analysis from operations: Basic income per share $ 0.02 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing basic income per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Diluted net income per share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Shares used in computing diluted income per share 64,446,830 48,127,547 Earnings per share analysis after PPP loan forgiveness: $ 0.04 $ 0.01 Basic income per share 45,633,442 45,633,442 Shares used in computing basic income per share $ 0.03 $ 0.01 Diluted net income per share 64,446,830 48,127,547 Shares used in computing diluted income per share Departmental allocation of stock-based compensation: Cost of revenues $ 12 $ 8 Product development 5 11 Sales and marketing 6 10 General and administrative 27 16 Total stock-based compensation $ 50 $ 45

LIVEWORLD, INC. CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 1,822 $ 366 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation of long-lived assets 20 11 Stock-based compensation 50 45 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (595 ) (336 ) Other assets (59 ) 63 Accounts payable 92 (51 ) Accrued liabilities 342 329 Deferred revenue 272 514 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,944 941 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (24 ) (40 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (24 ) (40 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loan (921 ) 921 Proceeds from exercise of stock options ———– ———- Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (921 ) 921 Change in cash and cash equivalent 999 1,822 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,552 730 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 3,551 $ 2,552 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash financing and investing activities: Income tax paid $ 26 $ (1 )

Contacts

IR Contact:



David Houston



LiveWorld



dhouston@liveworld.com

(408) 615-8496

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

(737) 212-9739