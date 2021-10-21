LiveWorld Launches New Digital & Social Media Solutions for Hospital Marketing

Leading Digital Agency Enables Hospitals to Acquire, Connect With, and Serve Patients Better

CAMPBELL, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HospitalDigitalMarketing–LiveWorld, Inc. (OTC Markets: LVWD), with over 25 years of experience in healthcare, retail, and consumer digital and social media, announces new agency services and capabilities to address the most demanding hospital marketing challenges. LiveWorld’s proven approach and expertise enables hospitals to acquire, connect, and bind consumers to hospitals with breakthrough creative, and healthcare communities to drive behavior change and moderation to protect and enhance brand reputation.

“The pandemic has completely disrupted conventional hospital marketing and accelerated the changes driven by digital and social media,” Peter Friedman, LiveWorld Chairman & CEO observed. “Traditional strategies and tactics for finding and connecting with customers, building revenue, and managing reputations are falling short. Everyone – physicians, patients, and payers have flocked to social media and digital channels as the new standard of communications.”

LiveWorld solutions address these specific challenges and industry dynamics:

Shift to social media driven (Word of Mouth) decision-making

Shift to consumer-centric marketing and customer care as a key decision factor

Influence of digital and social media on physician hospital choice

New digital advertising tracking & privacy policies require hospitals find new ways of connecting with patients

Economics demanding more profitable revenue and new models to scale FTE costs

Partnering with leading healthcare, pharmaceutical, and hospital brands, LiveWorld has led the way in helping institutions understand, analyze, and execute campaigns in this new, evolving environment. The agency’s team is staffed by experts in digital and social media with healthcare marketing and advertising experience in 20 therapeutic categories.

LiveWorld service areas of specialization include:

Campaign strategy, research & planning

Creative concepting, design & production

Online healthcare community development

Social media marketing & advertising services

Healthcare chatbots, apps & virtual assistants

Content moderation & community management

Social listening and reputation management

Hospital leaders are breaking away from traditional thinking and turning to new approaches with digital technologies and social media to establish credible conversations with patients and HCPs. LiveWorld brings these capabilities to the hospital market.

Helpful Asset: LiveWorld Hospital Marketing Services Overview and Fact Sheet

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld is a digital agency and software company specializing in social media solutions that help companies build stronger customer relationships. We provide consulting, strategy, and creative along with human agents, conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns, social media programs, and healthcare communities.

Our solutions empower companies to deepen relationships with customers, professionals, patients, and healthcare providers with emotion driven behavior change through conversations and campaigns with a human touch. LiveWorld clients include the number one brands in hospitals, pharmaceuticals, consumer packaged goods, and financial-travel services. LiveWorld is headquartered in Campbell, California, with an additional office in New York City. Learn more at www.liveworld.com and @LiveWorld.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Matthew Hammer

LiveWorld

mhammer@liveworld.com

737-212-9739