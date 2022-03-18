LiveVox to Sponsor and Present at Enterprise Connect Conference, Focusing on Practical AI Solutions and Digital Messaging for the Contact Center

The Company will showcase its ecosystem of out-of-the-box unified CCaaS solutions including Omnichannel, AI, CRM, and Workforce Engagement Management, as well as its PBX, BusinessPhone

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at Enterprise Connect 2022, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and collaboration, in booth 1918. The event will take place March 21-24 at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida and virtually.

As contact centers emerge as the new digital storefront for brands, LiveVox will showcase its portfolio of solutions that empower contact center leaders to increase customer satisfaction and drive operational performance in today’s digital age. Attendees will learn more about:

LiveVox’s AI Virtual Agents that enable contact centers to handle 80% of initial inquiries using conversational AI that is intelligent, personalized, and natural.

LiveVox’s digital messaging capabilities that make it easy to meet customers on their channels of choice including Voice, Email, SMS, and Webchat for lead generation and customer care.

LiveVox’s PBX, BusinessPhone, a cloud-based VoIP phone service that seamlessly connects storefronts and the back office with the contact center.

In addition to exhibiting, LiveVox will have a strong presence at Enterprise Connect that includes:

Hosting an Enterprise Connect Theater session, presented by LiveVox’s CEO Louis Summe and CMO Nick Bandy – EC Theater 2022 Session: 5 Contact Center Trends You Don’t Want to Miss in 2022 –Tuesday, March 22nd 2:00 PM – 2:20 PM EDT.

Sponsoring the Practical AI session track, with sessions focused on speech technology and the metaverse.

Being named a finalist for the Best Innovation in Customer Experience at this year’s Enterprise Connect Awards. Winners will be announced at the Enterprise Connect main stage on Tuesday, March 22nd at 9am EDT.

To learn more and book an appointment with LiveVox, visit Enterprise Connect 2022 – LiveVox, or visit booth 1918 in Orlando.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

