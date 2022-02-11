Home Business Wire LiveVox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on...
LiveVox to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 10, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 10th, 2022 after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 855-327-6837 (domestic) or 631-891-4304 (international) using passcode 10017859. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.livevox.com/.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671 with access code 10017859 and will be available until 11:59 PM ET, March 24, 2022. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.livevox.com/.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 500 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India). For more information visit: www.livevox.com

Contacts

Investors:
Alexis Waadt

awaadt@livevox.com

Ryan Gardella

livevoxIR@icrinc.com

Press:
Nick Bandy

nbandy@livevox.com

Katie Creaser

livevoxPR@icrinc.com

