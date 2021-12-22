LiveVox Expands Sales Reach and Elevates Partner Engagement with PlanetOne Relationship

PlanetOne adds LiveVox to its Growing Provider Portfolio—Bringing an industry leading, performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solution to more channel partners nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced a strategic alliance with PlanetOne, the IT channel’s preferred business partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to midsize businesses and enterprises. The new relationship expands LiveVox’s sales reach, and brings its performance-driven, blended omnichannel contact center solutions to PlanetOne’s successful and growing community of U.S. channel partners including agents, sub-agents, MSPs and VARs.

LiveVox provides businesses with a unified approach to delivering exceptional customer experiences by offering pre-integrated contact center solutions that are easy to implement and optimize. As part of its new engagement with PlanetOne, LiveVox will educate PlanetOne’s channel partners on its complete ecosystem of solutions. The Company will also work to inform and enable channel partners in real time using PlanetOne’s business intelligence platform SENTIENT. Introduced earlier this year, SENTIENT provides PlanetOne channel partners and providers with an instant, 360-degree view of the entire sales lifecycle and serves as a partner engagement portal for getting business done faster and smarter.

“LiveVox is committed to delivering the best possible experience for contact center agents and managers as well as their customers. As such, it’s important that our business partners’ values are aligned with ours,” said LiveVox CRO Erik Fowler. “Ted Schuman and PlanetOne are those partners. PlanetOne’s innovative use of AI in the sales process is a clear differentiator and attracted us to this relationship. We’re thrilled to be working with PlanetOne and look forward to enabling its channel partners to successfully market and sell LiveVox’s portfolio.”

“Partnering with LiveVox provides our channel partners with a unique land-and-expand opportunity in the contact center space,” said Ted Schuman, PlanetOne founder and CEO. “LiveVox shares in our vision of success and knows what it takes to provide partners with best-of-breed technologies and services that enable them to solve business challenges and drive results.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 700 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

About PlanetOne

PlanetOne is the IT channel’s preferred technology sourcing partner for identifying and delivering cloud-based and connectivity solutions to midsize businesses and enterprises. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz., the industry pioneer is celebrated by Inc. Magazine as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies and regarded as a top-performing partner for hundreds of channel partners nationwide. In 2018, PlanetOne was named one of the Best Places to Work by The Business Intelligence Group. In 2015 and 2017, PlanetOne ranked No. 1 in the Phoenix Business Journal’s annual “Best Places to Work” survey, and has been recognized as one of Arizona’s largest privately-held companies as part of the Arizona Corporate Excellence (ACE) Awards program, since 2016. The award-winning PlanetOne Partner Program is also featured annually in CRN’s Partner Program Guide. To reach PlanetOne call (877) 487.8353 or e-mail sales@planetone.net.

To learn more, visit www.planetone.net.

