LiveVox Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter contract revenue year-over-year growth of 21.4% to $25.2 million

First quarter total revenue year-over-year growth of 14.8% to $32.1 million

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“We had record revenue in Q1 of $32.1 million, driven by contract revenue which was up 21% year over year and above the high end of our guidance range, demonstrating continued momentum in the business and the CCaaS space at large,” said Louis Summe, CEO. “Our gross margins continue to expand as a result of our 100% transition to AWS, giving us excellent visibility in our march towards profitability without sacrificing future investment in the business, and we see this trend continuing throughout 2022.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total revenue was $32.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 14.8% compared to $27.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Contract Revenue: Contract revenue was $25.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 21.4% compared to $20.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Gross Profit: Gross profit was $18.5 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 10.1% compared to $16.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit* and Non-GAAP Gross Margin*: Non-GAAP gross profit was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022, up 9.4% compared to $17.7 million for the first quarter of 2021; Non-GAAP gross margin was 60.4% for the first quarter of 2022 after adjusting for stock-based compensation associated with restricted stock units and performance-based restricted stock units granted under the 2021 Equity Incentive Plan and depreciation and amortization, compared to 59.0% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 63.4% for the first quarter of 2021.

Net loss: Net loss was $13.0 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to net loss of $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA*: Adjusted EBITDA loss was $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2021.

* Additional information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, including an explanation of these measures and how each is calculated, is included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has also been provided in the financial tables included below.

Business Outlook

In determining the financial guidance to provide to investors, the Company considered its recent business trends and financial results, current growth plans, strategic initiatives, global economic outlook and the continued uncertainty of COVID-19 and its potential impact on the Company’s results. LiveVox emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled “Forward-Looking Statements” below. As such, LiveVox is providing guidance for its second quarter of 2022 and reiterating its full year 2022 guidance with a positive update to its Adjusted EBITDA guidance :

Second Quarter of 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $33.2 million to $34.2 million, representing growth of 15% to 18% year-over-year. Contract revenue is expected to be in the range of $26.3 million to $26.8 million, representing growth of 18% to 20% year-over-year. Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $6.9 million to $7.4 million, representing growth of 5% to 13% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $6.7 million to $5.7 million.



Full Year 2022 Guidance : Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $140 million to $142 million, representing growth of 17% to 19% year-over-year. Contract revenue is expected to be in the range of $109 million to $111 million, representing growth of 20% to 23% year-over-year. Excess usage revenue is expected to be in the range of $29 million to $34 million, representing a growth of 1% to 18% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA loss is now expected to be in the range of $22 million to $24 million.

Quarterly Conference Call

LiveVox will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. To access this call, dial 855-327-6837 for the U.S. or Canada, or 631-891-4304 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of LiveVox’s website, and a recording will be archived. An audio replay of this conference call will also be available through May 24, 2022, by dialing 844-512-2921 for the U.S. or Canada (or 412-317-6671 for callers outside the U.S. or Canada) and entering passcode 10018874.

About LiveVox, Inc.

LiveVox (NASDAQ: LVOX) is a next-generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion interactions a year. By seamlessly integrating omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WFO capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers an exceptional agent and customer experience while reducing compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has approximately 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta, Columbus, Denver, New York City, St. Louis, Medellin (Colombia) and Bangalore (India). For more information visit: http://www.livevox.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to expected bookings, expected revenue and annual recurring revenue from contracts, growth expectations, and future financial results, including guidance. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LiveVox’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions available under applicable securities laws and speak only as of the date of this presentation. LiveVox assumes no obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include risks or liabilities assumed as a result of our ability to meet financial and operating guidance, ability to achieve financial targets, and successfully manage capital expenditures; risks related to the high level of competition in the cloud contact center industry and the intense competition and competitive pressures from other companies in the industry in which the Company operates; risks related to the Company’s reliance on information systems and the ability to properly maintain the confidentiality and integrity of data; risks related to the occurrence of cyber incidents or a deficiency in cybersecurity protocols; risks related to the ability to obtain third-party software licenses for use in or with the Company’s products; general economic and business conditions; the impact of COVID-19 on LiveVox’s business; risks related to our intellectual property rights, risks related to our ability to secure additional financing on favorable terms, or at all, to meet our future capital needs; increased taxes and surcharges (including Universal Service Fund, whether labeled a “tax,” “surcharge,” or other designation) on our products which may increase our customers’ cost of using our products and/or increase our costs and reduce our profit margins to the extent the costs are not passed through to our customers, and our potential liability for past sales and other taxes, surcharges and fees; changes in government regulation applicable to the collections industry or any failure of us or our customers to comply with existing regulations; changes in base interest rates and significant market volatility on the Company’s business, the Company’s industry and the global economy as well as those factors described in the “Risk Factors” section of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

The information contained in this press release is summary information that is intended to be considered in the context of LiveVox’s SEC filings and other public announcements that LiveVox may make, by press release or otherwise, from time to time. LiveVox also uses its website to distribute company information, including performance information, and such information may be deemed material. Accordingly, investors should monitor LiveVox’s website (http://www.livevox.com). LiveVox undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements or other information contained in this presentation. These materials contain information about LiveVox and its affiliates and certain of their respective personnel and affiliates, information about their respective historical performance and general information about the market. You should not view information related to the past performance of LiveVox or information about the market, as indicative of future results, the achievement of which cannot be assured.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 32,093 $ 27,945 Cost of revenue 13,632 11,180 Gross profit 18,461 16,765 Operating expenses Sales and marketing expense 14,652 8,908 General and administrative expense 7,468 4,880 Research and development expense 8,490 6,180 Total operating expenses 30,610 19,968 Loss from operations (12,149 ) (3,203 ) Interest expense, net 750 944 Change in the fair value of warrant liability (392 ) — Other income, net (64 ) (7 ) Total other expense, net 294 937 Pre-tax loss (12,443 ) (4,140 ) Provision for income taxes 544 35 Net loss $ (12,987 ) $ (4,175 ) Comprehensive loss Net loss $ (12,987 ) $ (4,175 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (49 ) 39 Net unrealized loss on marketable securities (888 ) — Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (937 ) 39 Comprehensive loss $ (13,924 ) $ (4,136 ) Net loss per share Net loss per share—basic and diluted $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic and diluted 91,478 66,637

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) As of March 31,



2022 December 31,



2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,092 $ 47,217 Restricted cash, current 100 100 Marketable securities, current 48,067 7,226 Accounts receivable, net 19,441 20,128 Deferred sales commissions, current 2,733 2,691 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,321 6,151 Total Current Assets 108,754 83,513 Property and equipment, net 3,289 3,010 Goodwill 47,481 47,481 Intangible assets, net 19,123 20,195 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,058 5,483 Deposits and other 511 664 Marketable securities, net of current — 42,148 Deferred sales commissions, net of current 6,661 6,747 Deferred tax asset, net 77 — Total Assets $ 190,954 $ 209,241 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,357 $ 6,490 Accrued expenses 10,139 13,855 Deferred revenue, current 1,329 1,307 Term loan, current 561 561 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,886 1,946 Finance lease liabilities, current 27 26 Total current liabilities 18,299 24,185 Long term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current 418 456 Term loan, net of current 54,345 54,459 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 3,642 4,046 Finance lease liabilities, net of current 5 11 Deferred tax liability, net — 2 Warrant liability 375 767 Other long-term liabilities 337 337 Total liabilities 77,421 84,263 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 25,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 500,000 shares authorized and 90,697 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 255,947 253,468 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,414) (477) Accumulated deficit (141,009) (128,022) Total stockholders’ equity 113,533 124,978 Total liabilities & stockholders’ equity $ 190,954 $ 209,241

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net loss $ (12,987) $ (4,175) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 274 475 Amortization of identified intangible assets 1,073 1,129 Amortization of deferred loan origination costs 27 36 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 740 397 Non-cash lease expense 453 377 Stock-based compensation expense 2,479 139 Bad debt expense 33 43 Deferred income tax benefit (78) (77) Loss on sale of marketable securities 10 — Amortization of premium paid on marketable securities 131 — Change in the fair value of the warrant liability (392) — Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 655 (139) Other assets (19) (2,296) Deferred sales commissions (695) (643) Accounts payable (2,134) 3,178 Accrued expenses (3,716) (2,979) Deferred revenue (16) (209) Operating lease liabilities (464) (347) Net cash used in operating activities (14,626) (5,091) Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (536) (190) Purchases of marketable securities (1,477) — Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,515 — Principal collected on matured marketable securities 242 — Proceeds from asset acquisition, net of cash paid — 1,326 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (256) 1,136 Financing activities: Repayment on loan payable (140) (1,176) Repayments on finance lease obligations (6) (143) Net cash used in financing activities (146) (1,319) Effect of foreign currency translation (97) (21) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,125) (5,295) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash beginning of period 47,317 19,566 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash end of period $ 32,192 $ 14,271

For the three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 801 $ 897 Income taxes paid 56 29 Supplemental schedule of noncash investing activities: Change in unrealized loss on marketable securities $ 888 $ — Additional right-of-use assets — 2,637 Contingent consideration in asset acquisition — 5,969

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets (dollars in thousands):

As of March 31, 2022 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,092 $ 14,171 Restricted cash, current 100 — Restricted cash, net of current — 100 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 32,192 $ 14,271

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate operating performance. We believe non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors.

Adjusted EBITDA

We monitor Adjusted EBITDA, a non-generally accepted accounting principle (“Non-GAAP”) financial measure, to analyze our financial results and believe that it is useful to investors, as a supplement to U.S. GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance and enhancing an overall understanding of our past financial performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps illustrate underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, we use this measure to establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business and evaluating our performance. We also believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods with other companies in our industry. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may differ from that of other companies in our industry. We compensate for the inherent limitations associated with using Adjusted EBITDA through disclosure of these limitations, presentation of our consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, net loss. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net loss before (i) depreciation and amortization, (ii) long-term equity incentive bonus, (iii) stock-based compensation expense, (iv) interest expense, net, (v) change in the fair value of warrant liability, (vi) other expense (income), net, (vii) provision for income taxes, and (viii) other items that do not directly affect what we consider to be our core operating performance.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Percentage

U.S. GAAP defines gross profit as revenue less cost of revenue. Cost of revenue includes all expenses associated with our various product offerings. We define Non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit after adding back the following items: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expenses; and (iii) other non-recurring expenses. We add back depreciation and amortization, long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expenses and other non-recurring expenses because they are one-time or non-cash items. We eliminate the impact of these one-time or non-cash items because we do not consider them indicative of our core operating performance. Their exclusion facilitates comparisons of our operating performance on a period-to-period basis. Therefore, we believe showing Non-GAAP gross margin to remove the impact of these one-time or non-cash expenses is helpful to investors in assessing our gross profit and gross margin performance in a way that is similar to how management assesses our performance. We calculate Non-GAAP gross margin percentage by dividing Non-GAAP gross profit by revenue, expressed as a percentage of revenue.

Management uses Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage to evaluate operating performance and to determine resource allocation among our various product offerings. We believe Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage provide useful information to investors and others to understand and evaluate our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors and allows for better comparison of financial results among our competitors. Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies because other companies may not calculate Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin percentage or similarly titled measures in the same manner as we do.

Please see tables below for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the periods presented.

GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended



March 31, 2022 2021 Net loss $ (12,987) $ (4,175) Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 1,347 1,604 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expenses 2,479 139 Interest expense, net 750 944 Change in the fair value of warrant liability (392) — Other expense (income), net (64) (7) Acquisition and financing related fees and expenses 10 284 Transaction-related costs — 733 Golden Gate Capital management fee expenses — 171 Provision for income taxes 544 35 Adjusted EBITDA $ (8,313) $ (272)

GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Gross profit $ 18,461 $ 16,765 Depreciation and amortization 609 944 Long-term equity incentive bonus and stock-based compensation expenses 312 14 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 19,382 $ 17,723 Gross margin % 57.5 % 60.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 60.4 % 63.4 %

The following table presents the stock-based compensation expenses included in Company’s results of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cost of revenue $ 312 $ 15 Sales and marketing expense 607 28 General and administrative expense 660 68 Research and development expense 900 28 Total stock-based compensation $ 2,479 $ 139

There were no long-term equity incentive bonus in the periods presented.

