LiveRamp to Discuss Second Quarter Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced that its fiscal year 2022 second quarter earnings release is expected to be issued on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after the financial markets close. A conference call will be held at 1:30 p.m. PT the same day to discuss the results.

Please use this link to register in advance of the conference. It will automatically direct you to the registration page for the “LiveRamp FY22 Second Quarter Earnings Call” where you may fill in your registration details. Upon registering, you will be provided with a dial-in number, conference access code and personal access code to use the day of. If you live in a region not listed, select “All Other Locations,” which will provide a toll-free international number.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial in number(s), conference passcode and personal access code) provided in the confirmation email received at the point of registering.

A live webcast will be accessible to all interested parties through the Investor Relations website.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit the company’s Investor Relations website and subscribe to email alerts.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

Contacts

Lauren Dillard

LiveRamp Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com
