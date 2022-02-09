LiveRamp Announces Strong Third Quarter Results and Raises Full Year Outlook

Total Revenue Up 17% and Subscription Revenue Up 19%

GAAP Gross Margin of 73% and Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 77%

$25 Million of Operating Cash Flow

86 $1 Million+ Customers

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveRamp® (NYSE: RAMP), the leading global data connectivity platform, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.





Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $141 million, up 17% compared to the prior year period.

Subscription revenue was $111 million, up 19% compared to the prior year period and contributed 79% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $29 million, up 12% compared to the prior year period.

GAAP gross profit was $102 million, up 23% compared to the prior year period. GAAP gross margin of 73% expanded 4 percentage points. Non-GAAP gross profit was $108 million, up 23% compared to the prior year period. Non-GAAP gross margin of 77% expanded 3 percentage points.

GAAP operating loss was $14 million compared to a GAAP operating loss of $16 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $15 million compared to non-GAAP operating income of $12 million in the prior year period.

GAAP loss per share was $0.23, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.14.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $25 million compared to $15 million in the prior year period.

During the quarter, LiveRamp repurchased approximately 115,000 shares for $5 million under the Company’s current share repurchase program. Since inception of the program in August 2011, the Company has returned approximately $1.2 billion in capital to shareholders.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

“ LiveRamp is fast becoming critical data infrastructure for global brands,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “ Adoption of Safe Haven®, our enterprise platform, is accelerating. We ended the quarter with 86 million dollar plus customers and approximately 20% of our ARR is now driven by Safe Haven®.”

“Our operating trends remain strong,” added LiveRamp President and CFO Warren Jenson. “ Our revenue growth was robust, gross margin was 77%, ahead of our stated long-term target, and we were profitable on a non-GAAP operating income basis for the seventh quarter in a row. In addition, we expect to be operating cash flow positive for fiscal 2022.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for its third fiscal quarter ($ in millions):

Q3 Fiscal 2022 Q3 Fiscal 2021 Results Results GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Subscription revenue $111 — $93 — YoY change % 19% 15% Marketplace & other revenue $29 — $26 — YoY change % 12% 27% Total revenue $141 — $120 — YoY change % 17% 17% Gross profit $102 $108 $83 $88 % Gross margin 73% 77% 69% 73% YoY change, pts 4 pts 3 pts 6 pts 4 pts Operating income (loss) ($14) $15 ($16) $12 % Operating margin (10%) 10% (13%) 10% YoY change, pts 3 pts — 27 pts 15 pts Net earnings (loss) ($15) $10 ($12) $10 Earnings (loss) per share ($0.23) $0.14 ($0.18) $0.14 Shares to Calculate EPS 68.2 69.9 66.5 69.8 YoY change % 3% 0% (1%) 0% Net operating cash flow $25 — $15 — Free cash flow to equity — $24 — $14 Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

The Company’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) has reached global scale. There are currently more than 125 supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on RampID™ and ATS, including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Criteo, dataxu, and MediaMath.

During the third quarter, LiveRamp extended its global reach and announced the integration of ATS into Amazon Publisher Services (APS). Thousands of publishers using APS now have a better way to connect authenticated inventory to advertiser demand globally.

To date, over 500 publishers, representing more than 11,000 deployed domains, have integrated ATS worldwide, including Amazon, Microsoft, CafeMedia, Leaf Group, Prisma Media and Burda. Through these integrations, LiveRamp is now connected to over 70% of time spent online in the U.S.

Safe Haven® now serves more than 60% of big box retail in the U.S. and is the clear enterprise choice for enabling the global growth of retail media networks and data collaboration . In the quarter, LiveRamp entered into a new Safe Haven® agreement with JD.com, the second largest ecommerce platform in the world.

LiveRamp added 20 net new direct subscription customers in the third quarter. Customer count at quarter end was 890, up from 810 a year ago.

LiveRamp has 86 customers whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up 32% compared to the prior year period.

During the third quarter, subscription net retention was 110% and platform net retention was 109%.

Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $289 million, up 25% compared to the prior year period.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring charges.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of approximately $139 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of approximately $31 million

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $2 million

For fiscal 2022, LiveRamp has increased its outlook and now expects to report:

Revenue of approximately $526 million, an increase of 19% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of approximately $69 million

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $41 million

In addition, the Company expects to be operating cash flow positive for the year

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT today to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call which will be broadcast via the Internet and can be found on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and can be accessed here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to COVID-19 and the associated impact on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; and attracting and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while working remotely and within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from acquisition and divestiture activities. Our international operations are also subject to risks that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ computer systems could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2021 ended March 31, 2021, and LiveRamp’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2022.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

LiveRampⓇ, RampID™, AbilitecⓇ, Safe HavenⓇ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, $ % 2021 2020 Variance Variance Revenues 140,604 119,753 20,851 17.4 % Cost of revenue 38,557 37,085 1,472 4.0 % Gross profit 102,047 82,668 19,379 23.4 % % Gross margin 72.6 % 69.0 % Operating expenses: Research and development 41,870 30,608 11,262 36.8 % Sales and marketing 46,324 43,904 2,420 5.5 % General and administrative 27,639 23,943 3,696 15.4 % Gains, losses and other items, net – (6 ) 6 100.0 % Total operating expenses 115,833 98,449 17,384 17.7 % Loss from operations (13,786 ) (15,781 ) 1,995 12.6 % % Margin -9.8 % -13.2 % Total other expense, net (241 ) (86 ) (155 ) (180.2 %) Loss before income taxes (14,027 ) (15,867 ) 1,840 11.6 % Income tax expense (benefit) 1,348 (4,142 ) 5,490 132.5 % Net loss (15,375 ) (11,725 ) (3,650 ) (31.1 %) Basic loss per share (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) (27.9 %) Diluted loss per share: (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.05 ) (27.9 %) Basic weighted average shares 68,190 66,523 Diluted weighted average shares 68,190 66,523

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, $ % 2021 2020 Variance Variance Revenues 386,932 323,851 63,081 19.5 % Cost of revenue 107,951 106,447 1,504 1.4 % Gross profit 278,981 217,404 61,577 28.3 % % Gross margin 72.1 % 67.1 % Operating expenses: Research and development 112,434 88,632 23,802 26.9 % Sales and marketing 127,812 124,236 3,576 2.9 % General and administrative 75,008 71,806 3,202 4.5 % Gains, losses and other items, net 1,296 1,370 (74 ) (5.4 %) Total operating expenses 316,550 286,044 30,506 10.7 % Loss from operations (37,569 ) (68,640 ) 31,071 45.3 % % Margin -9.7 % -21.2 % Total other income, net 30,510 152 30,358 n/a Loss before income taxes (7,059 ) (68,488 ) 61,429 89.7 % Income tax benefit (2,618 ) (11,067 ) 8,449 76.3 % Net loss (4,441 ) (57,421 ) 52,980 92.3 % Basic loss per share (0.07 ) (0.87 ) 0.80 92.5 % Diluted loss per share: (0.07 ) (0.87 ) 0.80 92.5 % Basic weighted average shares 68,187 66,034 Diluted weighted average shares 68,187 66,034

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss before income taxes (14,027 ) (15,867 ) (7,059 ) (68,488 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,348 (4,142 ) (2,618 ) (11,067 ) Net loss (15,375 ) (11,725 ) (4,441 ) (57,421 ) Loss per share: Basic (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.87 ) Diluted (0.23 ) (0.18 ) (0.07 ) (0.87 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,647 4,213 13,904 13,869 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,758 23,894 61,475 64,583 Transformation costs (general and administrative) – – – 3,863 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) – (6 ) 1,296 1,370 Gain on retained profits interest (other income) (183 ) – (30,235 ) – Total excluded items 28,222 28,101 46,440 83,685 Income before income taxes and excluding items 14,195 12,234 39,381 15,197 Income taxes (2) 4,271 2,347 5,124 1,990 Non-GAAP net earnings 9,924 9,887 34,257 13,207 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic 0.15 0.15 0.50 0.20 Diluted 0.14 0.14 0.49 0.19 Basic weighted average shares 68,190 66,523 68,187 66,034 Diluted weighted average shares 69,938 69,775 69,626 68,639

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. (2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss from operations (13,786 ) (15,781 ) (37,569 ) (68,640 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,647 4,213 13,904 13,869 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,758 23,894 61,475 64,583 Transformation costs (general and administrative) – – – 3,863 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) – (6 ) 1,296 1,370 Total excluded items 28,405 28,101 76,675 83,685 Income from operations before excluded items 14,619 12,320 39,106 15,045

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss (15,375 ) (11,725 ) (4,441 ) (57,421 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,348 (4,142 ) (2,618 ) (11,067 ) Total other income (expense), net (241 ) (86 ) 30,510 152 Loss from operations (13,786 ) (15,781 ) (37,569 ) (68,640 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,827 6,509 18,231 21,464 EBITDA (7,959 ) (9,272 ) (19,338 ) (47,176 ) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 23,758 23,894 61,475 64,583 Transformation costs (general and administrative) – – – 3,863 Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) – (6 ) 1,296 1,370 Other adjustments 23,758 23,888 62,771 69,816 Adjusted EBITDA 15,799 14,616 43,433 22,640

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) December 31, March 31, $ % 2021 2021 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 552,959 572,787 (19,828 ) (3.5 %) Restricted cash 8,731 8,900 (169 ) (1.9 %) Trade accounts receivable, net 156,827 114,284 42,543 37.2 % Refundable income taxes 62,679 65,692 (3,013 ) (4.6 %) Other current assets 40,584 64,052 (23,468 ) (36.6 %) Total current assets 821,780 825,715 (3,935 ) (0.5 %) Property and equipment 46,666 44,284 2,382 5.4 % Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization 36,080 32,327 3,753 11.6 % Property and equipment, net 10,586 11,957 (1,371 ) (11.5 %) Intangible assets, net 31,536 39,730 (8,194 ) (20.6 %) Goodwill 363,789 357,446 6,343 1.8 % Deferred commissions, net 29,483 22,619 6,864 30.3 % Other assets, net 85,361 30,854 54,507 176.7 % 1,342,535 1,288,321 54,214 4.2 % Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 71,655 39,955 31,700 79.3 % Accrued payroll and related expenses 32,496 46,438 (13,942 ) (30.0 %) Other accrued expenses 56,221 58,353 (2,132 ) (3.7 %) Acquisition escrow payable 8,731 8,900 (169.00 ) (1.9 %) Deferred revenue 14,933 11,603 3,330 28.7 % Total current liabilities 184,036 165,249 18,787 11.4 % Other liabilities 88,085 42,389 45,696 107.8 % Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – – n/a Common stock 14,925 14,781 144 1.0 % Additional paid-in capital 1,689,172 1,630,072 59,100 3.6 % Retained earnings 1,450,385 1,454,826 (4,441 ) (0.3 %) Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,890 7,522 (1,632 ) (21.7 %) Treasury stock, at cost (2,089,958 ) (2,026,518 ) (63,440 ) (3.1 %) Total stockholders’ equity 1,070,414 1,080,683 (10,269 ) (1.0 %) 1,342,535 1,288,321 54,214 4.2 %

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (15,375 ) (11,725 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,827 6,509 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets – 1 Gain on distribution from retained profits interest (183 ) – Provision for doubtful accounts 1,845 824 Deferred income taxes 315 485 Non-cash stock compensation expense 23,758 23,894 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (27,803 ) (17,062 ) Deferred commissions (1,495 ) (1,637 ) Other assets (1,331 ) (192 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 34,358 13,824 Income taxes 1,630 (5,399 ) Deferred revenue 3,927 5,168 Net cash provided by operating activities 25,473 14,690 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (1,316 ) (678 ) Purchases of investments – (3,000 ) Purchases of strategic investments – (327 ) Distribution from retained profits interest 184 – Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (2,008 ) (14,815 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,140 ) (18,820 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 1,905 5,115 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (1,674 ) (3,627 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (5,147 ) – Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (4,916 ) 1,488 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (48 ) 537 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 17,369 (2,105 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 544,321 665,506 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 561,690 663,401 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash (received) during the period for: Income taxes (246 ) (771 ) Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 17,211 –

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (4,441 ) (57,421 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,231 21,464 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets 142 334 Gain on distribution from retained profits interest (30,235 ) – Provision for doubtful accounts 3,127 3,346 Deferred income taxes (456 ) – Non-cash stock compensation expense 61,475 64,583 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (45,876 ) (26,646 ) Deferred commissions (6,864 ) (5,082 ) Other assets 22,077 7,511 Accounts payable and other liabilities (2,471 ) (6,847 ) Income taxes 998 (8,982 ) Deferred revenue 3,426 5,067 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 19,133 (2,673 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,619 ) (1,806 ) Purchases of investments – (3,000 ) Purchases of strategic investments – (2,200 ) Distribution from retained profits interest 31,184 – Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received (10,376 ) (17,748 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 18,189 (24,754 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 6,183 8,676 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (14,216 ) (9,382 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (49,224 ) (42,312 ) Net cash used in financing activities (57,257 ) (43,018 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (62 ) 1,220 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (19,997 ) (69,225 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 581,687 732,626 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 561,690 663,401 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash (received) during the period for: Income taxes (2,815 ) (2,092 ) Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities 52,902 –

Contacts

Lauren Dillard



LiveRamp Investor Relations



Investor.Relations@LiveRamp.com

ERAMP

Read full story here