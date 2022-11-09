LiveRamp Announces Second Quarter Results

Total Revenue Up 16% and Subscription Revenue Up 14%

Raising FY23 Operating Income Guidance

$100 Million of Stock Repurchased Fiscal Year to Date

Q2 Financial Highlights1

Total revenue was $147 million, up 16%.

Subscription revenue was $120 million, up 14%, and accounted for 81% of total revenue.

Marketplace & Other revenue was $27 million, up 25%.

& Other revenue was $27 million, up 25%. GAAP gross profit was $105 million, up 14%. GAAP gross margin of 71% contracted by 1 percentage point. Non-GAAP gross profit was $111 million, up 13%. Non-GAAP gross margin of 75% contracted by 2 percentage points.

GAAP operating loss was $29 million compared to $6 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income was $17 million compared to $18 million in the prior year period.

GAAP loss per share was $0.45, and non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.22.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $21 million compared to $11 million in the prior year period.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares for $40 million under its current share repurchase program. Fiscal year to date the Company has repurchased approximately 3.8 million shares for $100 million. Since inception of the program in August 2011, the Company has returned approximately $1.3 billion in capital to shareholders.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.

A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules to this press release.

“Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, we delivered healthy second quarter results, with 16% revenue growth and strong free cash flow,” said LiveRamp CEO Scott Howe. “Our second quarter results demonstrate the vital role LiveRamp plays for our customers. We continue to lead the industry in identity resolution and data collaboration through our Safe Haven® platform.”

“In this period of uncertainty, we’ve tightened our belts,” added President and CFO Warren Jenson. “As a result, we’re increasing our FY23 non-GAAP operating income guidance to approximately $60 million, representing growth of more than 40% year-on-year.”

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s financial results for its second fiscal quarter ($ in millions):

Q2 Fiscal 2023 Q2 Fiscal 2022 Results Results GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP Subscription revenue $120 — $105 — YoY change % 14% 23% Marketplace & other revenue $27 — $22 — YoY change % 25% 16% Total revenue $147 — $127 — YoY change % 16% 22% Gross profit $105 $111 $92 $98 % Gross margin 71% 75% 72% 77% YoY change, pts (1) pt (2) pts 6 pts 5 pts Operating income (loss) ($29) $17 ($6) $18 % Operating margin (20%) 12% (5%) 14% YoY change, pts (15) pts (2) pts 21 pts 13 pts Net earnings (loss) ($30) $15 ($6) $18 Earnings (loss) per share ($0.45) $0.22 ($0.09) $0.26 Shares to Calculate EPS 67.1 67.6 68.0 69.3 YoY change % (1%) (3%) 3% 1% Net operating cash flow $21 — $11 — Free cash flow to equity — $19 — $10 Totals may not sum due to rounding.

A detailed discussion of our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules attached to this press release.

Additional Business Highlights & Metrics

The Company’s Authenticated Traffic Solution (ATS) has reached global scale. There are currently more than 125 supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) live or committed to bid on RampID™ and ATS, including The Trade Desk, Amobee, Criteo, dataxu, and MediaMath. Further, in March 2022, LiveRamp announced an expanded partnership with The Trade Desk to power European Unified ID (EUID) via its ATS infrastructure.

To date, over 1,500 publishers, representing more than 11,500 deployed domains, have integrated ATS worldwide, including Amazon Publisher Services, Microsoft, Hearst, CafeMedia, Leaf Group, Prisma Media and Burda.

The Company recently announced an expanded partnership with Meta, enabling marketers to privately and securely use their first-party data to target, measure, and optimize campaigns to drive greater returns from their marketing investments — all powered by LiveRamp’s people-based, privacy-first identifier, RampID. LiveRamp’s ATS is also now available for marketers to connect to Facebook’s Conversions API (CAPI), a tool that creates, measures and optimizes advertising campaigns in flight.

(CAPI), a that creates, measures and optimizes advertising campaigns in flight. In September 2022, the Company announced that its identity solutions will be directly integrated with Genie, Salesforce’s new real-time customer data platform (CDP). Genie customers will have access to LiveRamp tools to build more accurate audiences powered by RampID™, the Company’s people-based identifier that provides access to 125+ DSPs/SSPs and our network of publishers.

LiveRamp added 10 net new direct subscription customers in the second quarter. Customer count at quarter end was 920, up from 870 a year ago.

LiveRamp has 92 customers whose subscription contracts exceed $1 million in annual revenue, up 15% compared to the prior year period.

During the second quarter, subscription net retention was 106% and platform net retention was 108%.

Current remaining performance obligations (CRPO), which is contracted and committed revenue expected to be recognized over the next 12 months, was $293 million, up 10% compared to the prior year period.

During the second quarter, the Company announced it will reduce its real estate footprint resulting in restructuring charges of $12 million. Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company announced it will reduce its current workforce by approximately 10% and further reduce its real estate footprint. Collectively, these actions are expected to result in annualized operating expense savings of $30 million to $35 million.

Financial Outlook

LiveRamp’s non-GAAP operating income guidance excludes the impact of non-cash stock compensation, purchased intangible asset amortization, and restructuring and related charges.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, LiveRamp expects to report:

Revenue of approximately $158 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of approximately $27 million

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $22 million

For fiscal 2023, LiveRamp raises its guidance and now expects to report:

Revenue of between $595 million and $600 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year

GAAP operating loss of approximately $102 million

Non-GAAP operating income of approximately $60 million

Conference Call

LiveRamp will hold a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT today to further discuss this information. Interested parties are invited to listen to the call which will be broadcast via the Internet and can be found on LiveRamp’s investor site. A slide presentation will be referenced during the call and can be accessed here.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data connectivity platform for the safe and effective use of data. Powered by core identity capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the “PSLRA”). These statements, which are not statements of historical fact, may contain estimates, assumptions, projections and/or expectations regarding the Company’s financial position, results of operations for fiscal 2023 and beyond, market position, product development, growth opportunities, economic conditions, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “foresee,” or the negative of these terms or other similar variations thereof.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results and experiences to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Among the factors that may cause actual results and expectations to differ from anticipated results and expectations expressed in forward-looking statements are uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising interest rates, cost increases and general inflationary pressure and the associated impacts on our suppliers, customers and partners; the Company’s dependence upon customer renewals; new customer additions and upsell within our subscription business; our reliance upon partners, including data suppliers; competition; and attracting and retaining talent. Additional risks include maintaining our culture and our ability to innovate and evolve while operating in a hybrid work environment, with some employees working remotely at least some of the time within a rapidly changing industry, while also avoiding disruption from reductions in our current workforce as well as disruptions resulting from acquisition and divestiture activities. Our international operations are also subject to risks, including war and civil unrest, that may harm the Company’s business. The risk of a significant breach of the confidentiality of the information or the security of our or our customers’, suppliers’, or other partners’ computer systems, or the risk that our current insurance coverage may not be adequate for such a breach, that an insurer might deny coverage for a claim or that such insurance will continue to be available to us on commercially reasonable terms, or at all, could be detrimental to our business, reputation and results of operations. Other business risks include unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; interruptions or delays in service from data center hosting vendors we rely upon; and our dependence on the continued availability of third-party data hosting and transmission services. Our clients’ ability to use data on our platform could be restricted if the industry’s use of third-party cookies and tracking technology declines due to technology platform changes, regulation or increased user controls. Changes in regulations relating to information collection and use represents a risk, as well as changes in tax laws and regulations that are applied to our customers which could cause enterprise software budget tightening. In addition, third parties may claim that we are infringing their intellectual property or may infringe our intellectual property which could result in competitive injury and / or the incurrence of significant costs and draining of our resources.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer to LiveRamp’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for our fiscal year 2022 ended March 31, 2022, and LiveRamp’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q issued in fiscal year 2023.

The financial information set forth in this press release reflects estimates based on information available at this time.

LiveRamp assumes no obligation and does not currently intend to update these forward-looking statements.

To automatically receive LiveRamp financial news by email, please visit www.LiveRamp.com and subscribe to email alerts.

LiveRampⓇ, RampID™, AbilitecⓇ, Safe HavenⓇ and all other LiveRamp marks contained herein are trademarks or service marks of LiveRamp, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended September 30, $ % 2022 2021 Variance Variance Revenues 147,099 127,290 19,809 15.6 % Cost of revenue 42,304 35,079 7,225 20.6 % Gross profit 104,795 92,211 12,584 13.6 % % Gross margin 71.2 % 72.4 % Operating expenses: Research and development 46,139 35,788 10,351 28.9 % Sales and marketing 45,949 39,509 6,440 16.3 % General and administrative 28,718 23,078 5,640 24.4 % Gains, losses and other items, net 13,111 18 13,093 n/a Total operating expenses 133,917 98,393 35,524 36.1 % Loss from operations (29,122 ) (6,182 ) (22,940 ) (371.1 %) % Margin -19.8 % -4.9 % Total other income, net 2,248 150 2,098 1398.7 % Loss before income taxes (26,874 ) (6,032 ) (20,842 ) (345.5 %) Income tax expense 3,562 399 3,163 792.7 % Net loss (30,436 ) (6,431 ) (24,005 ) (373.3 %) Basic loss per share (0.45 ) (0.09 ) (0.36 ) (379.9 %) Diluted loss per share: (0.45 ) (0.09 ) (0.36 ) (379.9 %) Basic weighted average shares 67,096 68,042 Diluted weighted average shares 67,096 68,042

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Six Months Ended September 30, $ % 2022 2021 Variance Variance Revenues 289,342 246,328 43,014 17.5 % Cost of revenue 83,325 69,394 13,931 20.1 % Gross profit 206,017 176,934 29,083 16.4 % % Gross margin 71.2 % 71.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 93,800 70,564 23,236 32.9 % Sales and marketing 97,229 81,488 15,741 19.3 % General and administrative 55,862 47,369 8,493 17.9 % Gains, losses and other items, net 13,850 1,296 12,554 968.7 % Total operating expenses 260,741 200,717 60,024 29.9 % Loss from operations (54,724 ) (23,783 ) (30,941 ) (130.1 %) % Margin -18.9 % -9.7 % Total other income, net 2,947 30,751 (27,804 ) (90.4 %) Income (loss) before income taxes (51,777 ) 6,968 (58,745 ) (843.1 %) Income tax expense (benefit) 5,877 (3,966 ) 9,843 248.2 % Net earnings (loss) (57,654 ) 10,934 (68,588 ) (627.3 %) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.85 ) 0.16 (1.01 ) (630.7 %) Diluted earnings (loss) per share: (0.85 ) 0.16 (1.01 ) (640.7 %) Basic weighted average shares 67,750 68,185 Diluted weighted average shares 67,750 69,473

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP EPS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income (loss) before income taxes (26,874 ) (6,032 ) (51,777 ) 6,968 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,562 399 5,877 (3,966 ) Net earnings (loss) (30,436 ) (6,431 ) (57,654 ) 10,934 Earnings (loss per share): Basic (0.45 ) (0.09 ) (0.85 ) 0.16 Diluted (0.45 ) (0.09 ) (0.85 ) 0.16 Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) ,637 4,612 9,280 9,257 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,293 19,221 51,518 37,717 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,250 – 1,250 – Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 13,111 18 13,850 1,296 Gain on retained profits interest (other income) – – – (30,052 ) Total excluded items 46,291 23,851 75,898 18,218 Income before income taxes and excluding items 19,417 17,819 24,121 25,186 Income tax expense (benefit) (2) 4,557 (12 ) 5,794 853 Non-GAAP net earnings 14,860 17,831 18,327 24,333 Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic 0.22 0.26 0.27 0.36 Diluted 0.22 0.26 0.27 0.35 Basic weighted average shares 67,096 68,042 67,750 68,185 Diluted weighted average shares 67,568 69,333 68,384 69,473 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A. (2) Income taxes were calculated by applying the estimated annual effective tax rate to year-to-date pretax income or loss and adjusting for discrete tax items in the period. The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates were primarily due to the net tax effects of the excluded items, coupled with larger pre-tax losses for GAAP purposes versus smaller pre-tax losses or income for non-GAAP purposes

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loss from operations (29,122 ) (6,182 ) (54,724 ) (23,783 ) Excluded items: Purchased intangible asset amortization (cost of revenue) 4,637 4,612 9,280 9,257 Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,293 19,221 51,518 37,717 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,250 – 1,250 – Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 13,111 18 13,850 1,296 Total excluded items 46,291 23,851 75,898 48,270 Income from operations before excluded items 17,169 17,669 21,174 24,487 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (1) (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) (30,436 ) (6,431 ) (57,654 ) 10,934 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,562 399 5,877 (3,966 ) Other income (2,248 ) (150 ) (2,947 ) (30,751 ) Income (loss) from operations (29,122 ) (6,182 ) (54,724 ) (23,783 ) Depreciation and amortization 5,689 5,819 11,430 12,404 EBITDA (23,433 ) (363 ) (43,294 ) (11,379 ) Other adjustments: Non-cash stock compensation (cost of revenue and operating expenses) 27,293 19,221 51,518 37,717 Transformation costs (general and administrative) 1,250 – 1,250 – Restructuring and merger charges (gains, losses, and other) 13,111 18 13,850 1,296 Other adjustments 41,654 19,239 66,618 39,013 Adjusted EBITDA 18,221 18,876 23,324 27,634 (1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, please see Appendix A.

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands) September 30, March 31, $ % 2022 2022 Variance Variance Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 485,602 600,162 (114,560 ) (19.1 %) Trade accounts receivable, net 157,711 148,343 9,368 6.3 % Refundable income taxes 29,971 30,354 (383 ) (1.3 %) Other current assets 31,512 36,975 (5,463 ) (14.8 %) Total current assets 704,796 815,834 (111,038 ) (13.6 %) Property and equipment 45,614 45,001 613 1.4 % Less – accumulated depreciation and amortization 34,573 33,470 1,103 3.3 % Property and equipment, net 11,041 11,531 (490 ) (4.2 %) Intangible assets, net 17,394 26,718 (9,324 ) (34.9 %) Goodwill 362,517 363,845 (1,328 ) (0.4 %) Deferred commissions, net 31,514 30,594 920 3.0 % Other assets, net 61,237 85,214 (23,977 ) (28.1 %) 1,188,499 1,333,736 (145,237 ) (10.9 %) Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable 70,312 83,197 (12,885 ) (15.5 %) Accrued payroll and related expenses 22,822 39,188 (16,366 ) (41.8 %) Other accrued expenses 40,667 46,067 (5,400 ) (11.7 %) Deferred revenue 16,397 16,114 283 1.8 % Total current liabilities 150,198 184,566 (34,368 ) (18.6 %) Other liabilities 78,232 86,110 (7,878 ) (9.1 %) Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock – – – n/a Common stock 15,148 14,984 164 1.1 % Additional paid-in capital 1,780,803 1,721,118 59,685 3.5 % Retained earnings 1,363,339 1,420,993 (57,654 ) (4.1 %) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,925 5,730 (3,805 ) (66.4 %) Treasury stock, at cost (2,201,146 ) (2,099,765 ) (101,381 ) (4.8 %) Total stockholders’ equity 960,069 1,063,060 (102,991 ) (9.7 %) 1,188,499 1,333,736 (145,237 ) (10.9 %)

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (30,436 ) (6,431 ) Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,689 5,819 Loss (gain) on disposal or impairment of assets (192 ) 29 Lease impairments 12,225 – Provision for doubtful accounts 118 327 Deferred income taxes 31 141 Non-cash stock compensation expense 27,293 19,221 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,716 ) (11,024 ) Deferred commissions (551 ) (1,986 ) Other assets 4,608 4,072 Accounts payable and other liabilities 5,080 447 Income taxes (618 ) 368 Deferred revenue 1,844 (82 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,375 10,901 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,673 ) (876 ) Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 400 – Net cash used in investing activities (2,273 ) (876 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 2 997 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (708 ) (1,181 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (40,038 ) (15,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,744 ) (15,184 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,010 ) (275 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (22,652 ) (5,434 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 508,254 549,755 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 485,602 544,321 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Income taxes 4,165 (118 ) Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities – 35,691 Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 187 195

LIVERAMP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the Six Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net earnings (loss) (57,654 ) 10,934 Non-cash operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,430 12,404 Loss on disposal or impairment of assets (197 ) 142 Lease impairments 12,225 – Gain on distribution from retained profits interest – (30,052 ) Provision for doubtful accounts 1,115 1,282 Deferred income taxes 218 (771 ) Non-cash stock compensation expense 51,518 37,717 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (11,449 ) (18,073 ) Deferred commissions (920 ) (5,369 ) Other assets 8,960 23,408 Accounts payable and other liabilities (29,477 ) (36,829 ) Income taxes 1,513 (632 ) Deferred revenue 724 (501 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,994 ) (6,340 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (4,414 ) (1,303 ) Proceeds from sale of strategic investment 400 – Distribution from retained profits interest – 31,000 Cash paid in acquisition, net of cash received – (8,368 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (4,014 ) 21,329 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds related to the issuance of common stock under stock and employee benefit plans 4,591 4,278 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings upon vesting of stock-based awards (1,290 ) (12,542 ) Acquisition of treasury stock (100,091 ) (44,077 ) Net cash used in financing activities (96,790 ) (52,341 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,762 ) (14 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (114,560 ) (37,366 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 600,162 581,687 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 485,602 544,321 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid (received) during the period for: Income taxes 4,169 (2,569 ) Operating lease assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities – 35,691 Purchases of property, plant, & equipment, net remaining unpaid at end of period 187 195

