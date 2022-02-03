Home Business Wire LiveEO Hires Director of Sales Americas, Accelerating Expansion to North American Market
LiveEO Hires Director of Sales Americas, Accelerating Expansion to North American Market

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Satellite Analytics company LiveEO, headquartered in Berlin, Germany, has customers around the world, including in the United States, Canada, and several Latin American countries. The company will now accelerate its engagement in the Americas and hired Anthony Palizzi as Director of Sales Americas to lead this effort.


Anthony is a proven entrepreneurial business leader with a long history in the Geospatial industry and was involved in one of the first companies selling commercial satellite imagery in the 1990s. He has 28+ years of progressive experience in leadership, business development, marketing, and sales, and served in several executive management positions – leading geospatial, software, technology, and consulting firms. Anthony has a Master’s of Science/Organization Development from Regis University and a Bachelor of Science in Geology/Land Use from Metropolitan State University.

“I am excited to be part of the LiveEO Team. My entire career has been spent providing solutions to multiple markets and I look forward to continuing that tradition with LiveEO.” comments Anthony.

Anthony’s extensive track record in delivering high-value solutions to utilities, governments, and other industries is vital for LiveEO in expanding its customer base in the American market.

“This is an essential milestone in our global expansion as we consider North America to be the most strategic market for our solutions”, concludes LiveEO’s Head of Sales Michael Hartmann, “We are happy to bring Anthony onboard as an experienced domain expert, who will build out our US team and become a trusted advisor to our clients on the other side of the Atlantic.”

