LiveAction’s Toni Maderis Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

Recognized for her leadership in program development, growth in new partner acquisitions and revenue, and continued commitment to the networking space

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LiveAction, a leader providing unmatched visibility for network security and performance, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Toni Maderis, Partner Alliance Manager, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed annual list honors the incredible accomplishments of women leaders across the IT channel space, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Maderis has been in technology sales for more than 25 years and working in the channel for more than 15 years, supporting customers and partners across network, application, and Cloud environments. At LiveAction she helps channel partners achieve business success by helping their customers deploy centrally managed Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostic (NPMD) solutions, and has been vital to growing and nurturing relationships with key resellers across the Western United States.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a CRN 2022 Women of the Channel with so many other amazing women,” said Toni Maderis, Partner Alliance Manager for the West at LiveAction. “I have the privilege of working with an amazing channel and product team at LiveAction, along with passionate partners that are dedicated to tackling today’s most complex network performance challenges. As a channel team we have ambitious goals for 2022 and we’re all excited to expand and grow our programs and offerings.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About LiveAction

LiveAction provides unmatched visibility into network and application performance from a single pane of glass. This gives enterprises confidence that the network is meeting business objectives, offers IT administrators full visibility for better decision making, and reduces the overall cost of operations. By unifying and simplifying the collection, correlation and presentation of network and application data, LiveAction empowers network professionals to proactively and quickly identify, troubleshoot and resolve issues across increasingly large and complex networks. To learn more and see how LiveAction delivers unmatched network visibility, visit https://www.liveaction.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

