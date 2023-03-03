Live Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions Event to Explore Legal Spending Trends in the Financial Sector

Panels will offer strategies for mitigating outside spend and leveraging AI-powered efficiencies

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#wolterskluwer–Companies operating in the financial sector continue to pay the highest legal rates of any industry. To help the sector take control of spend, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions will outline practical steps that corporate legal departments operating in the banking, finance and insurance spaces can take during a series of panels – Legal Leaders Exchange Live: Banking and Finance Edition – to be held on March 8 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM ET at 28 Liberty Street in New York City.

Nathan Cemenska, Director of Legal Operations and Industry Insights at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, will provide a data-driven overview of key trends in outside counsel rates unfolding across the banking, finance and insurance industries, as well as strategies that general counsel should deploy to mitigate spend while also streamlining processes. To assist with those efforts, Abhishek Mittal, Global Head, Data Analytics and Operational Excellence at Wolters Kluwer, will review different AI use cases and solutions to help legal operations professionals better understand how the technology can be woven into their various processes or workflows to drive new efficiencies, improve billing guideline compliance and enhance law firm relationships.

“We are very excited to provide this opportunity for legal professionals in the finance and insurance verticals to network and learn from industry peers,” said Barry Ader, Vice President, Product Management and Marketing at Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions. “Our team of dedicated experts will enhance those conversations with market-leading insights into outside counsel spend and the AI-powered technologies already driving the next wave of legal innovation.”

ELM Solutions is the market-leading global provider of enterprise legal spend and matter management, contract lifecycle management and legal analytics solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of tools that address the growing needs of corporate legal operations departments to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs. Corporate legal and insurance claims departments trust its innovative technology and end-to-end customer experience to drive world-class business outcomes.

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions was named a leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Legal Spend Management 2020 Vendor Assessment and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management 2020 Vendor Assessment. The company’s award-winning products include Passport®, one of the highest rated ELM solutions in the latest Hyperion MarketView™ Legal Market Intelligence Report and TyMetrix® 360°, the industry’s leading SaaS-based e-billing and matter management solution. ELM Solutions’ LegalVIEW® portfolio of legal analytics solutions is based upon the industry’s largest and most comprehensive legal spend database, with more than $155 billion in invoices.

