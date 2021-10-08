Home Business Wire Live-Streaming of the Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2021 to Be Held on...
Live-Streaming of the Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2021 to Be Held on October 26, 2021

TOKUSHIMA, Japan–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The consumer policy department of the Tokushima Prefectural Government is promoting initiatives for consumer administration and education in cooperation with the Consumer Affairs Agency’s Strategic Headquarters for Frontiers of Consumer Policy, a Japanese governmental body established in Tokushima Prefecture as a national hub of policy development and international operations in consumer administration.


The Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2021, organized by the Tokushima Prefectural Government, brings together officials of the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan and experts in consumer issues from Europe, the U.S., Australia and ASEAN countries to discuss consumer problems and solutions to facilitate the process of building a sustainable society in light of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the progress of digital society.

The Forum will be live-streamed on the website shown below. We hope the Forum will facilitate forward-looking discussions and contribute to international consumer policies, and help to improve people’s lives as consumers all around the world.

  1. Main theme

    “Path to solutions for new problems faced by consumers” as we aim for the realization of a sustainable society

    – Looking towards the digital society after the age of COVID-19 –
  2. Date and time (Japan time)

    October 26 (Tuesday), 2021, 10:00–16:40 (live-streaming)
  3. Schedule (Japan time)
  • 10:00–10:10 Opening
  • 10:10–11:30 Keynote speeches

    Speeches by the world’s top leaders in regard to ethical consumption from the U.K., Australia, the U.S. and the Philippines
  • 11:40–12:50 Session 1

    Session by the keynote speakers
  • 14:00–15:10 Session 2

    Session to strengthen cooperation among national and local governments of ASEAN countries and Japan
  • 15:20–16:30 Session 3

    Consumer education session to promote exchanges among universities in ASEAN countries and Tokushima Prefecture
  • 16:30–16:40 Closing

*For more details, please visit the website of the Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2021 shown below.

Tokushima International Consumer’s Forum 2021

https://www.pref.tokushima.lg.jp/en/world.consumer.forum/2021/

Tourist information of Tokushima Prefecture (in English, Chinese and Korean)

https://discovertokushima.net/en/

Contacts

Inquiries

Consumer Policy Division, Consumer Development and Safety Bureau,

Crisis Management and Environment Department

Tokushima Prefectural Government

TEL: +81-88-621-2499

Aya Miyamoto

Email: miyamoto_aya_2@pref.tokushima.jp

