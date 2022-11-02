Live Pharmacy Next expert panel predicts future of medication safety, affordability, & personalization

November 3rd online event, hosted by Wolters Kluwer, features industry experts from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, CVS Caremark, and the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy

What: Pharmacy Next: Safer, Affordable & Personalized, a Wolters Kluwer-hosted online panel of medical, retail pharmacy, and pharmacogenomics experts predicting the future of prescription medications and pharmacy as healthcare delivery decentralizes across the care continuum.

The panel will discuss what patient safety risks are emerging with prescription medicines in tomorrow’s more distributed care models, whether patient trust and outcomes will improve as prescribing roles evolve, and how health consumers’ medication costs can be contained. Plus, as innovative precision medicines spread, are Americans open to pharmacogenomic testing to match them with treatments more uniquely personalized to their individual genetics?

Pharmacy Next panelists will also discuss surprising results from a new Wolters Kluwer consumer survey that foreshadows massive shifts in who Americans trust for medication prescribing, worries, as well as the trade-offs consumers are willing to accept for lower drug costs.

When: Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT

Where: This is a live online event with attendee Q&A. Registration is free and can be accessed here. Attendees who join the live event will be the first to receive an executive summary of the new Pharmacy Next consumer survey followed by an in-depth report in January 2023.

Who: Peter Bonis, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Wolters Kluwer, will introduce the Pharmacy Next panel. Daniel Streetman, PharmD, of the Metabolism, Interactions, and Genomics group at Wolters Kluwer, will moderate the discussion.

Pharmacy Next panelists include:

David Bates, MD, an internationally renowned expert on patient safety from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School

Daniel Knecht, MD, VP and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer at CVS Caremark

Jill Kolesar, PharmD, an expert in pharmacy practice and precision medicine from the University of Kentucky School of Pharmacy

