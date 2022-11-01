Littelfuse Reports Third Quarter Results For 2022

Year-to-date record performance driven by global business execution

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS), an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 1, 2022:

Net sales of $658.9 million were up 22% versus the prior year period, and up 8% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.02; adjusted diluted EPS was $4.28, up 8% versus the prior year period

Cash flow from operations was $148.1 million; free cash flow was $126.5 million, 41% higher than the prior year period

On September 29, the company released its 2021 Sustainability Report

“ In the third quarter, we continued the outstanding performance we achieved during the first half of this year, once again exceeding our expectations,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ Our strong results were driven by growth from global business wins, additions from acquisitions, and progress on our operational excellence initiatives. Our significant achievements to date position us for ongoing long-term profitable growth within the mega themes of sustainability, connectivity, and safety.”

Fourth Quarter of 2022*

Based on current market conditions, for the fourth quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $603 to $623 million, the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year and 4% organic growth; includes an approximately 700 basis point year-over-year sales headwind from foreign exchange and last year’s extra “14 th week”

week” Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $3.14 to $3.34; the midpoint of which represents 11% growth over the prior year when excluding last year’s combined $0.25 benefit from a tax holiday and “14th week”

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share on December 8, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 24, 2022

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Littelfuse will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results. The call will be broadcast and available for replay at Littelfuse.com. A slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at Littelfuse.com.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is an industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 15 countries, and with approximately 19,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute "forward-looking statements" entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LFUS-F

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands) October 1,

2022 January 1,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 474,003 $ 478,473 Short-term investments 79 28 Trade receivables, less allowances of $83,872 and $59,232 at October 1, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 339,729 275,192 Inventories 536,026 445,671 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 5,833 2,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,643 68,812 Total current assets 1,431,313 1,270,211 Net property, plant, and equipment 458,234 437,889 Intangible assets, net of amortization 605,310 407,126 Goodwill 1,168,458 929,790 Investments 23,770 39,211 Deferred income taxes 10,461 13,127 Right of use lease assets, net 46,175 29,616 Other long-term assets 34,207 24,734 Total assets $ 3,777,928 $ 3,151,704 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 219,447 $ 222,039 Accrued liabilities 177,127 159,689 Accrued income taxes 42,016 27,905 Current portion of long-term debt 10,220 25,000 Total current liabilities 448,810 434,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 975,610 611,897 Deferred income taxes 116,595 81,289 Accrued post-retirement benefits 36,842 37,037 Non-current operating lease liabilities 35,778 22,305 Other long-term liabilities 75,402 71,023 Total equity 2,088,891 1,893,520 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,777,928 $ 3,151,704

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 October 1,

2022 September 25,

2021 Net sales $ 658,880 $ 539,581 $ 1,900,646 $ 1,526,863 Cost of sales 402,059 325,009 1,122,258 954,429 Gross profit 256,821 214,572 778,388 572,434 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 90,219 67,468 258,820 199,071 Research and development expenses 25,752 15,779 68,796 46,912 Amortization of intangibles 15,567 10,446 39,883 31,608 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 3,413 772 4,265 1,998 Total operating expenses 134,951 94,465 371,764 279,589 Operating income 121,870 120,107 406,624 292,845 Interest expense 8,399 4,602 17,069 13,901 Foreign exchange loss 18,191 3,154 40,051 8,315 Other (income) expense, net (698 ) (1,240 ) 9,789 (10,867 ) Income before income taxes 95,978 113,591 339,715 281,496 Income taxes 20,510 21,537 59,713 49,634 Net income $ 75,468 $ 92,054 $ 280,002 $ 231,862 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.05 $ 3.74 $ 11.32 $ 9.43 Diluted $ 3.02 $ 3.69 $ 11.21 $ 9.31 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,755 24,622 24,726 24,582 Diluted 24,988 24,926 24,986 24,904 Comprehensive income $ 47,280 $ 87,100 $ 218,262 $ 227,491

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) October 1,



2022 September 25,



2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 280,002 $ 231,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: 183,942 96,824 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (56,431 ) (83,793 ) Inventories (83,803 ) (71,232 ) Accounts payable (3,838 ) 53,945 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (4,399 ) 23,294 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,034 ) (10,236 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 313,439 240,664 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (532,772 ) (110,646 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (77,773 ) (57,526 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment, and other 565 2,561 Net cash used in investing activities (609,980 ) (165,611 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) of credit facility 373,125 (30,000 ) Cash dividends paid (41,055 ) (36,648 ) All other cash provided by financing activities (10,147 ) 5,771 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 321,923 (60,877 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (31,963 ) (5,832 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (6,581 ) 8,344 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 482,836 687,525 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 476,255 $ 695,869

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /



(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth Net sales Electronics $ 397,629 $ 347,240 14.5 % $ 1,121,626 $ 959,122 16.9 % Transportation 181,735 124,415 46.1 % 548,266 386,262 41.9 % Industrial 79,516 67,926 17.1 % 230,754 181,479 27.2 % Total net sales $ 658,880 $ 539,581 22.1 % $ 1,900,646 $ 1,526,863 24.5 % Operating income Electronics $ 113,140 $ 100,524 12.6 % $ 339,675 $ 230,283 47.5 % Transportation 12,987 15,806 (17.8 ) % 57,604 55,380 4.0 % Industrial 12,178 6,571 85.3 % 39,968 18,452 116.6 % Other(a) (16,435 ) (2,794 ) N.M. (30,623 ) (11,270 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 121,870 $ 120,107 1.5 % $ 406,624 $ 292,845 38.9 % Operating Margin 18.5 % 22.3 % 21.4 % 19.2 % Interest expense 8,399 4,602 17,069 13,901 Foreign exchange loss 18,191 3,154 40,051 8,315 Other (income) expense, net (698 ) (1,240 ) 9,789 (10,867 ) Income before income taxes $ 95,978 $ 113,591 (15.5 ) % $ 339,715 $ 281,496 20.7 %

(a) “other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.) N.M. – Not meaningful

Third Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 28.5 % 28.9 % (0.4 ) % 30.3 % 24.0 % 6.3 % Transportation 7.1 % 12.7 % (5.6 ) % 10.5 % 14.3 % (3.8 ) % Industrial 15.3 % 9.7 % 5.6 % 17.3 % 10.2 % 7.1 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q3-22 Q3-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.02 $ 3.69 $ 11.21 $ 9.31 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) 1.26 0.26 2.32 0.73 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.28 $ 3.95 $ 13.53 $ 10.04

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q3-22 Q3-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 6.2 $ 2.0 $ 14.8 $ 3.4 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) 6.8 — 11.6 6.8 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 3.4 0.8 4.3 2.0 Gain on sale of fixed assets (d) — — — (0.9 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 16.4 2.8 30.7 11.3 Other expense (income), net (e) — 0.1 (0.5 ) 0.6 Non-operating foreign exchange loss 18.2 3.2 40.1 8.3 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes 34.6 6.1 70.3 20.2 Income taxes (f) 3.0 (0.4 ) 12.2 2.1 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ 31.6 $ 6.5 $ 58.1 $ 18.1 Total EPS impact $ 1.26 $ 0.26 $ 2.32 $ 0.73

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q3-22 Q3-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net sales $ 658.9 $ 539.6 $ 1,900.6 $ 1,526.9 GAAP operating income $ 121.9 $ 120.1 $ 406.6 $ 292.8 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 16.4 2.8 30.7 11.3 Adjusted operating income $ 138.3 $ 122.9 $ 437.3 $ 304.1 Adjusted operating margin 21.0 % 22.8 % 23.0 % 19.9 % Add back amortization 15.6 10.4 39.9 31.6 Add back depreciation 17.0 14.2 48.3 41.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 170.9 $ 147.5 $ 525.5 $ 377.1 Adjusted EBITDA margin 25.9 % 27.3 % 27.6 % 24.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q3-22 Q3-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 113.1 $ 13.0 $ 12.2 $ 100.5 $ 15.8 $ 6.6 Add: Add back amortization 9.7 4.7 1.2 6.8 2.4 1.2 Add back depreciation 9.4 6.7 1.0 8.7 4.6 0.8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 132.2 $ 24.4 $ 14.4 $ 116.0 $ 22.9 $ 8.6 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.3 % 13.4 % 18.1 % 33.4 % 18.4 % 12.7 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-22 YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 339.7 $ 57.6 $ 40.0 $ 230.3 $ 55.4 $ 18.5 Add: Add back amortization 22.5 13.7 3.7 $ 21.0 $ 7.1 $ 3.5 Add back depreciation 26.5 19.0 2.9 $ 25.0 $ 14.0 $ 2.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 388.7 $ 90.3 $ 46.5 $ 276.3 $ 76.5 $ 24.5 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.7 % 16.5 % 20.1 % 28.8 % 19.8 % 13.5 %

Net sales reconciliation Q3-22 vs. Q3-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 15 % 46 % 17 % 22 % Less: Acquisitions 11 % 49 % — % 18 % FX impact (3 ) % (7 ) % (1 ) % (4 ) % Organic net sales growth 7 % 4 % 18 % 8 %

Net sales reconciliation YTD-22 vs. YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 17 % 42 % 27 % 24 % Less: Acquisitions 4 % 46 % 5 % 14 % FX impact (3 ) % (5 ) % (1 ) % (3 ) % Organic net sales growth 16 % 1 % 23 % 13 %

Income tax reconciliation Q3-22 Q3-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Income taxes $ 20.5 $ 21.5 $ 59.7 $ 49.6 Effective rate 21.4 % 19.0 % 17.6 % 17.6 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 3.0 (0.4 ) 12.2 2.1 Adjusted income taxes $ 23.4 $ 21.1 $ 71.9 $ 51.7 Adjusted effective rate 18.0 % 17.6 % 17.5 % 17.1 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q3-22 Q3-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 148.1 $ 114.3 $ 313.4 $ 240.7 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (21.7 ) (24.9 ) (77.8 ) (57.5 ) Free cash flow $ 126.5 $ 89.4 $ 235.7 $ 183.2

Consolidated Total Debt As of October 1, 2022 Consolidated Total Debt $ 985.8 Unamortized debt issuance costs 5.0 Consolidated funded indebtedness 990.8 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) 115.9 Net debt $ 874.9 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended October 1, 2022 Net Income $ 331.9 Interest expense 21.7 Income taxes 67.3 Depreciation 62.8 Amortization 51.0 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 23.3 Non-cash pension settlement charge 19.9 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 13.1 Unrealized loss on investments 14.6 Other 126.4 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 732.0 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.2x

* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected in SG&A, a total year-to-date gain of $0.9 million from the sale of a building within the Electronics segment 2021. (e) 2022 year-to-date amount included $0.5 million gain from the sale of a building within Transportation segment. Q3 2021 included a $0.1 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019. 2021 year-to-date amount included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. (f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments, and 2022 year-to-date amount include the one-time net benefit of $7.2 million that resulted from the dissolution of one of the Company’s affiliates.

