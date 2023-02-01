Littelfuse Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results For 2022

Record annual sales, earnings and cash generation driven by resilient business model and growth strategy

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales of $613.3 million were up 11% versus the prior year period, and up 4% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $3.74, an increase of 80% from the prior year period; adjusted diluted EPS was $3.34, up 6% versus the prior year period

Full Year 2022 Results

Net sales of $2.5 billion were up 21% in total versus the prior year, and up 11% organically

GAAP diluted EPS was $14.94, up 31% versus the prior year; adjusted diluted EPS of $16.87 increased 28% versus the prior year

Cash flow from operations was $419.7 million and free cash flow was $315.4 million, both 12% higher than the prior year

“ In 2022 we achieved record levels of sales, earnings and cash generation, including double-digit sales growth in each of our business segments,” said Dave Heinzmann, Littelfuse President and Chief Executive Officer. “ We achieved these outstanding results by continuing to expand our leadership in high-growth markets with significant new business wins and adding over $200 million in sales from two acquisitions. I want to thank our global teams for their hard work and persistent commitment to serve our customers. Our demonstrated ability to drive double-digit growth over the past five-, ten-, and fifteen-year periods speaks to the resiliency of our business model and the strength of our growth strategy. Though we may see some near-term market challenges, I am confident our ongoing execution, investments and diversification position us to deliver continued, substantial value to all of our stakeholders.”

First Quarter of 2023*

Based on current market conditions, for the first quarter the company expects,

Net sales in the range of $575 to $605 million, adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $2.73 to $2.97 and an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 19%

*Littelfuse provides guidance on a non-GAAP (adjusted) basis. GAAP items excluded from guidance may include the after-tax impact of items including acquisition and integration costs, restructuring, impairment and other charges, certain purchase accounting adjustments, non-operating foreign exchange adjustments and significant and unusual items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. Littelfuse is not able to forecast the excluded items in order to provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts.

Dividend

The company will pay a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share on March 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFUS) is a diversified, industrial technology manufacturing company empowering a sustainable, connected, and safer world. Across more than 20 countries, and with approximately 18,000 global associates, we partner with customers to design and deliver innovative, reliable solutions. Serving over 100,000 end customers, our products are found in a variety of industrial, transportation and electronics end markets – everywhere, every day. Learn more at Littelfuse.com.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts are intended to constitute “forward-looking statements” entitled to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such statements are based on Littelfuse, Inc.’s (“Littelfuse” or the “Company”) current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to general economic conditions; the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken in response thereto and the effects of those items on the company’s business; product demand and market acceptance; the impact of competitive products and pricing; product quality problems or product recalls; capacity and supply difficulties or constraints; coal mining exposures reserves; cybersecurity matters; failure of an indemnification for environmental liability; exchange rate fluctuations; commodity and other raw material price fluctuations; the effect of Littelfuse’s accounting policies; labor disputes; restructuring costs in excess of expectations; pension plan asset returns less than assumed; integration of acquisitions; uncertainties related to political or regulatory changes; and other risks which may be detailed in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements. This release should be read in conjunction with information provided in the financial statements appearing in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022.

Further discussion of the risk factors of the company can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 1, 2022, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 1, 2022, and in other filings and submissions with the SEC, each of which are available free of charge on the company’s investor relations website at investor.littelfuse.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. The company does not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the availability of new information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The information included in this press release includes the non-GAAP financial measures of organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio (as defined in the credit agreement). Many of these non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of certain expenses and income not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations.

A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is set forth in the attached schedules.

The company believes that organic net sales growth, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted income taxes, and adjusted effective tax rate provide useful information to investors regarding its operational performance because they enhance an investor’s overall understanding of our core financial performance and facilitate comparisons to historical results of operations, by excluding items that are not related directly to the underlying performance of our fundamental business operations or were not part of our business operations during a comparable period. The company believes that free cash flow is a useful measure of its ability to generate cash. The company believes that net debt, consolidated EBITDA, and consolidated net leverage ratio are useful measures of its credit position. The company believes that all of these non-GAAP financial measures are commonly used by financial analysts and others in the industries in which we operate, and thus further provide useful information to investors. Management additionally uses these measures when assessing the performance of the business and for business planning purposes. Note that our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those terms as defined or used by other companies.

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 562,588 $ 478,473 Short-term investments 84 28 Trade receivables, less allowances of $83,562 and $59,232, respectively 306,578 275,192 Inventories 547,690 445,671 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 7,215 2,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 87,641 68,812 Total current assets 1,511,796 1,270,211 Net property, plant, and equipment 481,110 437,889 Intangible assets, net of amortization 593,970 407,126 Goodwill 1,186,922 929,790 Investments 24,121 39,211 Deferred income taxes 14,367 13,127 Right of use lease assets, net 57,382 29,616 Other assets 34,066 24,734 Total assets $ 3,903,734 $ 3,151,704 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 208,571 $ 222,039 Accrued liabilities 187,057 159,689 Accrued income taxes 41,793 27,905 Current portion of long-term debt 134,874 25,000 Total current liabilities 572,295 434,633 Long-term debt, less current portion 866,623 611,897 Deferred income taxes 100,230 81,289 Accrued post-retirement benefits 28,037 37,037 Non-current lease liabilities 45,661 22,305 Other long-term liabilities 79,510 71,023 Total equity 2,211,378 1,893,520 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,903,734 $ 3,151,704

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 Net sales $ 613,251 $ 553,065 $ 2,513,897 $ 2,079,928 Cost of sales 384,726 353,573 1,506,984 1,308,002 Gross profit 228,525 199,492 1,006,913 771,926 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 85,993 75,667 344,813 275,457 Research and development expenses 26,806 19,747 95,602 65,940 Amortization of intangibles 15,812 11,121 55,695 42,729 Restructuring, impairment, and other charges 5,712 160 9,977 2,158 Total operating expenses 134,323 106,695 506,087 386,284 Operating income 94,202 92,797 500,826 385,642 Interest expense 9,147 4,626 26,216 18,527 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (15,692 ) 8,843 24,359 17,158 Other (income) expense, net (2,582 ) 19,799 7,207 8,932 Income before income taxes 103,329 59,529 443,044 341,025 Income taxes 10,025 7,585 69,738 57,219 Net income $ 93,304 $ 51,944 $ 373,306 $ 283,806 Income per share: Basic $ 3.77 $ 2.11 $ 15.09 $ 11.54 Diluted $ 3.74 $ 2.08 $ 14.94 $ 11.38 Weighted-average shares and equivalent shares outstanding: Basic 24,758 24,660 24,734 24,603 Diluted 24,978 25,001 24,986 24,932 Comprehensive income 139,811 74,009 351,005 301,500

LITTELFUSE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Year Ended (in thousands) December 31, 2022 January 1, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 373,306 $ 283,806 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities 188,871 147,276 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (19,334 ) (10,234 ) Inventories (89,235 ) (104,555 ) Accounts payable (22,403 ) 40,481 Accrued liabilities and income taxes (9,756 ) 30,793 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,731 ) (14,223 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 419,718 373,344 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (532,670 ) (423,633 ) Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (104,341 ) (90,562 ) Net proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment, and other 676 15,425 Other (62 ) (390 ) Net cash used in investing activities (636,397 ) (499,160 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net proceeds (payments) of credit facility and senior notes 371,250 (32,619 ) Cash dividends paid (55,911 ) (49,730 ) All other cash (used in) provided by financing activities (5,137 ) 13,365 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 310,202 (68,984 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (11,420 ) (9,889 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 82,103 (204,689 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 482,836 687,525 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 564,939 $ 482,836

LITTELFUSE, INC. NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME BY SEGMENT (Unaudited) Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) Net sales Electronics $ 371,193 $ 341,622 8.7 % $ 1,492,819 $ 1,300,744 14.8 % Transportation 167,874 141,796 18.4 % 716,140 528,058 35.6 % Industrial 74,184 69,647 6.5 % 304,938 251,126 21.4 % Total net sales $ 613,251 $ 553,065 10.9 % $ 2,513,897 $ 2,079,928 20.9 % Operating income Electronics $ 91,941 $ 79,350 15.9 % $ 431,616 $ 309,633 39.4 % Transportation 5,935 10,599 (44.0 ) % 63,539 65,979 (3.7 ) % Industrial 8,885 4,169 113.1 % 48,853 22,621 116.0 % Other (a) (12,559 ) (1,321 ) N.M. (43,182 ) (12,591 ) N.M. Total operating income $ 94,202 $ 92,797 1.5 % $ 500,826 $ 385,642 29.9 % Operating Margin 15.4 % 16.8 % 19.9 % 18.5 % Interest expense 9,147 4,626 26,216 18,527 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (15,692 ) 8,843 24,359 17,158 Other (income) expense, net (2,582 ) 19,799 7,207 8,932 Income before income taxes $ 103,329 $ 59,529 73.6 % $ 443,044 $ 341,025 29.9 % (a)”other” typically includes non-GAAP adjustments such as acquisition-related and integration costs, purchase accounting inventory adjustments and restructuring and impairment charges. (See Supplemental Financial Information for details.)

N.M. – Not meaningful Fourth Quarter Year-to-Date (in thousands) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) 2022 2021 %

Growth /(Decline) Operating Margin Electronics 24.8 % 23.2 % 1.6 % 28.9 % 23.8 % 5.1 % Transportation 3.5 % 7.5 % (4.0 ) % 8.9 % 12.5 % (3.6 ) % Industrial 12.0 % 6.0 % 6.0 % 16.0 % 9.0 % 7.0 %

LITTELFUSE, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (In millions of USD except per share amounts – unaudited) Non-GAAP EPS reconciliation Q4-22 Q4-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 GAAP diluted EPS $ 3.74 $ 2.08 $ 14.94 $ 11.38 EPS impact of Non-GAAP adjustments (below) (0.40 ) 1.08 1.93 1.81 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.34 $ 3.16 $ 16.87 $ 13.19

Non-GAAP adjustments – (income) / expense Q4-22 Q4-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Acquisition-related and integration costs (a) $ 2.8 $ 3.6 $ 17.6 $ 7.0 Purchase accounting inventory adjustments (b) 4.0 1.6 15.6 8.4 Restructuring, impairment and other charges (c) 5.7 0.2 10.0 2.2 Gain on sale of fixed assets (d) — (4.1 ) — (5.0 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income 12.5 1.3 43.2 12.6 Other expense (income), net (e) — 20.8 (0.5 ) 21.4 Non-operating foreign exchange (gain) loss (15.7 ) 8.9 24.4 17.2 Non-GAAP adjustments to income before income taxes (3.2 ) 31.0 67.1 51.2 Income taxes (f) 6.8 3.9 19.0 6.0 Non-GAAP adjustments to net income $ (10.0 ) $ 27.1 $ 48.1 $ 45.2 Total EPS impact $ (0.40 ) $ 1.08 $ 1.93 $ 1.81

Adjusted operating margin / Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation Q4-22 Q4-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net sales $ 613.3 $ 553.1 $ 2,513.9 $ 2,079.9 GAAP operating income $ 94.2 $ 92.8 $ 500.8 $ 385.6 Add back non-GAAP adjustments 12.5 1.3 43.2 12.6 Adjusted operating income $ 106.7 $ 94.1 $ 544.0 $ 398.2 Adjusted operating margin 17.4 % 17.0 % 21.6 % 19.1 % Add back amortization 15.8 11.1 55.7 42.7 Add back depreciation 16.7 14.5 65.0 55.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 139.2 $ 119.7 $ 664.7 $ 496.8 Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.7 % 21.6 % 26.4 % 23.9 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Q4-22 Q4-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 91.9 $ 5.9 $ 8.9 $ 79.4 $ 10.6 $ 4.2 Add: Add back amortization 10.2 4.4 1.2 6.9 3.0 1.2 Add back depreciation 9.0 6.7 1.0 8.6 4.9 1.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 111.1 $ 17.0 $ 11.1 $ 94.9 $ 18.5 $ 6.4 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 29.9 % 10.1 % 14.9 % 27.8 % 13.0 % 9.1 %

Adjusted EBITDA by Segment YTD-22 YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Electronics Transportation Industrial GAAP operating income $ 431.6 $ 63.5 $ 48.9 $ 309.6 $ 66.0 $ 22.6 Add: Add back amortization 32.7 18.1 4.9 $ 27.9 $ 10.1 $ 4.7 Add back depreciation 35.5 25.6 3.9 $ 33.6 $ 18.9 $ 3.4 Adjusted EBITDA $ 499.8 $ 107.2 $ 57.7 $ 371.1 $ 95.0 $ 30.7 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.5 % 15.0 % 18.9 % 28.5 % 18.0 % 12.2 %

Net sales reconciliation Q4-22 vs. Q4-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 9 % 18 % 7 % 11 % Less: Acquisitions 13 % 22 % — % 14 % 53rd week of extra sales in fiscal year 2021 (3 ) % (4 ) % (5 ) % (3 ) % FX impact (3 ) % (6 ) % (1 ) % (4 ) % Organic net sales growth 2 % 6 % 13 % 4 %

Net sales reconciliation YTD-22 vs. YTD-21 Electronics Transportation Industrial Total Net sales growth 15 % 36 % 21 % 21 % Less: Acquisitions 7 % 40 % 4 % 14 % 53rd week of extra sales in fiscal year 2021 (1 ) % (1 ) % (2 ) % (1 ) % FX impact (3 ) % (5 ) % (1 ) % (3 ) % Organic net sales growth 12 % 2 % 20 % 11 %

Income tax reconciliation Q4-22 Q4-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Income taxes $ 10.0 $ 7.6 $ 69.7 $ 57.2 Effective rate 9.7 % 12.7 % 15.7 % 16.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments – income taxes 6.8 3.9 19.0 6.0 Adjusted income taxes $ 16.8 $ 11.5 $ 88.7 $ 63.2 Adjusted effective rate 16.8 % 12.7 % 17.4 % 16.1 % Free cash flow reconciliation Q4-22 Q4-21 YTD-22 YTD-21 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 106.3 $ 132.6 $ 419.7 $ 373.3 Less: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (26.5 ) (33.0 ) (104.3 ) (90.6 ) Free cash flow $ 79.8 $ 99.6 $ 315.4 $ 282.7

Consolidated Total Debt As of December 31, 2022 Consolidated Total Debt $ 1,001.5 Unamortized debt issuance costs 4.8 Finance lease liability $ 1.8 Consolidated funded indebtedness $ 1,008.1 Cash held in U.S. (up to $400 million) $ 110.6 Net debt $ 897.5 Consolidated EBITDA Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income $ 373.3 Interest expense 26.2 Income taxes 69.7 Depreciation 65.0 Amortization 55.7 Non-cash additions: Stock-based compensation expense 23.6 Purchase accounting inventory step-up charge 15.6 Unrealized loss on investments 14.0 Impairment charges 4.5 Other 81.9 Consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 729.5 Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio (as defined in the Credit Agreement) * 1.2x

* Our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Note with maturities ranging from 2023 to 2032, contain financial ratio covenants providing that if, as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, the Consolidated Net Leverage ratio at such time for the then most recently concluded period of four consecutive fiscal quarters of the Company exceeds 3.50:1.00, an Event of Default (as defined in the Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes) is triggered. The Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes were amended in Q2 2022 and now allow for the addition of acquisition and integration costs up to 15% of Consolidated EBITDA and the netting of up to $400M of Available Cash (Cash held by US Subsidiaries). (1) Represents Consolidated EBITDA as defined in our Credit Agreement and Private Placement Senior Notes and is calculated using the most recently concluded period of four consecutive quarters. Note: Total will not always foot due to rounding. (a) reflected in selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”). (b) reflected in cost of sales. (c) reflected in restructuring, impairment and other charges. (d) reflected a gain of $4.1 million recorded in SG&A during the fourth quarter of 2021 for a total year-to-date gain of $5.0 million from the sale of two buildings within the Electronics segment during 2021. (e) 2022 year-to-date amount included $0.5 million gain from the sale of a building within the Transportation segment. Q4 2021 included a $19.9 million non-cash pension settlement charge, a $0.7 million charge for an asset retirement obligation related to the disposal of a business in 2019 and a $0.2 million increase in coal mining reserves. 2021 year-to-date amount also included $0.5 million of impairment charges on certain other investments. (f) reflected the tax impact associated with the non-GAAP adjustments.

